Cincinnati, OH

Bengals’ O-line decimated as they look ahead to Buffalo

By MITCH STACY
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals managed to survive and advance.

However, their win over the Ravens may have cost them another starter on the offensive line.

Cincinnati beat Baltimore 24-17 on Sunday night, winning a playoff game in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history.

The Bengals likely lost a third starting offensive lineman in the space of a month when left tackle Jonah Williams departed in the second quarter with a left knee injury.

The Ravens sacked Joe Burrow four times on Sunday, the most since he was sacked five times by the Browns on Halloween in the most recent game Cincinnati lost before its current nine-game win streak.

Now the Bengals (13-4) face Buffalo (14-3) on Sunday possibly with three backups on an offensive line that was retooled with three free agents and a rookie before the season. Jackson Carman, who has played guard since being drafted by the Bengals in 2021, replaced Williams to finish Sunday’s game and could start at left tackle against the Bills.

“We’ll see who’s available and do our best to rep them and get them going,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

The second-seeded Bills beat the Dolphins 34-31 in a wild-card game on Sunday.

“At this point it doesn’t really matter what the seed is. Every game is going to be a dogfight, and we knew that,” Taylor said. “You go through all the peaks and valleys with all the people in this room. You’re here every step of the way — to get to the playoffs and it can be over in a heartbeat. Our guys didn’t want that to happen, so they found a way to move on.”

WHAT’S WORKING

For the second straight week, big plays by the defense turned the game.

In the Bengals’ 27-16 win over the Ravens in the regular-season finale, Cincinnati intercepted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown twice and recovered his fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

In Sunday’s win, the defensive score was even more improbable. In the fourth quarter, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to sneak in from Bengals 1, but the outstretched ball was knocked loose and into the arms of defensive end Sam Hubbard, who rumbled 98 yards the other way for a TD.

“I was excited. I got up and started running down the sideline,” receiver Ja’Marr Chase said. “That was cool to see.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Cincinnati hasn’t played a complete game in more than a month. Dominant quarters or halves have been just enough during its nine-game win streak. The offense bogs down. The running game is ineffective.

On Sunday, the Ravens had a chance to tie the game on the last play when Huntley heaved a desperation pass into the end zone and the tipped ball went off the fingers of James Proche.

Another close call.

STOCK UP

Hubbard was accompanied by a cadre of teammates on his long sprint down the field and needed oxygen when he got to the bench. His 98-yard fumble return was the longest in NFL postseason history. The fifth-year veteran is a captain and one of the emotional leaders of the Cincinnati defense.

“You can’t even dream that one up,” said Hubbard, who grew up in Cincinnati and played at Ohio State. ”That was a tough-fought game with a lot of adversity. To be the guy to come through is an amazing feeling.”

STOCK DOWN

Kicker Evan McPherson missed his fifth extra point this season.

INJURIES

There has been no word on whether injuries to Williams and right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) will end their seasons. Williams was seen in the locker room after the game with a crutch and soft cast on his leg.

KEY NUMBER

106 — Combined rushing yards by the Bengals in consecutive games against Baltimore.

Cincinnati travels to play the Bills three weeks after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, leading to the cancellation of the teams’ regular-season game.

“It’ll be another juice game,” Bengals safety Jessie Bates III said. “We tend to do well on the road late when it’s cold, so we’ll be ready.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

4 bold Bengals predictions vs. Bills in NFL Divisional Round

The Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs when they face the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round. The Bengals were favored to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the first round a week ago, and they did just that. That’s obviously a bit different this time around since they’re playing a 13-3 club that just won its own playoff game. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Bengals as they face the Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGR550

Howard Picks the Bills: Divisional Round

Following a closer than expected Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, how confident does Howard Simon remain with the Buffalo Bills’ chances of reaching the Super Bowl? It’s the Divisional Round edition of “Howard Picks the Bills”:
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Will Damar Hamlin attend Bills’ Divisional Round game vs. Bengals?

The fated Divisional Round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is set to kick off on Sunday. The memories of their tragic Week 17 game is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Aside from the game itself, fans are wondering if Damar Hamlin will be able to attend the game in person. Well, that’s still up in the air according to Sean McDermott, as reported by Mike Giardi.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals Offensive Line Continues to Struggle

The Cincinnati Bengals played the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this year and second consecutive week in last Sunday's wild-card round. It wasn't pretty, but thanks to a 98-yard fumble recovery for a defensive touchdown, the Bengals held off Baltimore. The win sent them on to a divisional-round matchup with the Bills in Buffalo.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYC

Cincinnati Reds president Phil Castellini under fire again for comments about team

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds president and CEO Phil Castellini is once again angering his own fanbase after comments he made about the organization. Castellini, the son of owner Bob Castellini, not only put his foot into his mouth, but it might as well have been his whole leg. And this isn’t the first time the younger Castellini has said something controversial about the organization to its supporters.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Jimmy Burrow reflects on Joe’s on-field, off-field success

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Joe Burrow prepares to take on another tough team on Sunday, his father, Jimmy Burrow, reflects on his son’s on and off-field accomplishments. Being the father of an NFL superstar like Joe can cause a special kind of nervousness, but it’s the kind that pays off.
CINCINNATI, OH
