Georgia State

Jim Harbaugh stays at Michigan, Greg Sankey takes a shot at Kevin Warren & CJ Stroud declares for NFL draft

 3 days ago
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger get together to break down the latest college football commissioner soap opera & break news about Jim Harbaugh.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is not thrilled about Kevin Warren leaving the Big Ten after only spending three years heading up the position. The guys breaks down the issues between the SEC and Big Ten and whether they can be resolved together or continue to put the two conferences in opposition.

In other news, CJ Stroud announced he will be leaving Ohio State for the NFL draft, the Michigan Wolverines are finding creative ways to use NIL to retain their juniors through crowdsourcing & Jim Harbaugh has elected to stay coaching the Michigan Wolverines.

Later, the guys recognize the passing of Georgia’s Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy after a tragic car accident this weekend in Athens.

To close the show, the crew reacts to Trevor Lawrence celebrating his first NFL playoff victory in style at none other than the Waffle House.

1:20 Greg Sankey had comments about Kevin Warren leaving the Big Ten

25:50 CJ Stroud has officially declared for the NFL draft

32:44 Michigan boosters started the ‘one more year fund’

42:35 Jim Harbaugh will be returning to Michigan

49:23 The pod recognized the passing of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy

51:10 Trevor Lawrence celebrated winning his first playoff game with Waffle House

