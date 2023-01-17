Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLB
MLB promotes 10 umpires ahead of 2023 season
Following a wave of retirements of veteran umpires, 10 Minor League umps were promoted to the full-time Major League staff on Thursday. Additionally, seven established umps were elevated to crew chief, including the second and third Black crew chiefs. The largest rookie umpire class since 1999 features four products of...
MLB
'Right around the corner': Early workouts offer hint of spring
IRVINE, Calif. -- It sounds like summer inside the Chapman Baseball Compound in Southern California, where a couple dozen big leaguers have gathered for a week's worth of workouts and events. Gloves pop. Bats connect. Ballplayers chat with ballplayers about -- what else? -- baseball. "Just being around it, you...
MLB
8 biggest surprises of 2022-23 Hot Stove season
You should not be surprised to be reading this. Every year, we run a list of the most surprising developments of the Hot Stove season, because every year a bunch of stuff happens that catches us off-guard. Though there is still plenty of time for more dumbfounding developments, let’s recap...
MLB
Why these Cards are amped for the World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Among the many Cardinals players scheduled to compete in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, the levels of pride and excitement are soaring. Adam...
MLB
Thomson talks Harper, closer, 'deep camp'
PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson spent time this offseason at home in Ontario, Canada, enjoying his family and watching hockey. But a baseball man can only sit in the cold so long. Thomson is ready for sunshine. He said Wednesday that he will be at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., before the end of the month. Phillies pitchers and catchers hold their first official workout at Carpenter Complex on Feb. 16.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
MLB
Explore the Cubs' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
Breaking down the Cubs' bullpen landscape
CHICAGO -- Finding late-inning relievers via cost-effective contracts has been a staple of the Cubs' offseason operations in recent years. It was a goal again for the club this offseason, given the number of question marks hovering over the bullpen. "That's something we've done well," Cubs president of baseball operations...
MLB
More HRs? More HR robberies? Tigers like Comerica Park changes
DETROIT -- Comerica Park’s outfield walls were unchanged as Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and a few players filed in on a rainy Thursday morning. Work on the ballpark hasn’t started yet, so there’s no way to see the physical difference yet. The mental adjustment, however, is well...
MLB
Int'l splash signee Salas a rare 'total-package catcher'
SAN DIEGO -- Ethan Salas stood at a corner locker in the Padres' home clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, grinning from ear to ear, his visit to Petco Park a resounding success. "San Diego is beautiful," said the 16-year-old Venezuelan backstop, the prize of this year's international free-agent class, fresh off landing a record-setting bonus. "I love it here. I'm here to stay. I'm here to win a World Series."
MLB
Who might White Sox turn to behind starters?
CHICAGO -- The White Sox tweeted out a message that read, “Straight HEAT from the mound” on Wednesday in relation to the statistics accumulated since 2020 by the currently laid-out starting rotation of Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech and Mike Clevinger. But White Sox fans...
MLB
Meyer weighs in on rehab from Tommy John
Marlins No. 2 prospect Max Meyer will begin throwing soon. Speaking for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Aug. 9, 2022, Meyer provided an update on his rehab to Kyle Sielaff during the Marlins' Hot Stove Show on Wednesday night. "I think early February -- even Feb....
MLB
The 5 keys to becoming a Major League umpire
The prospects flocked to Florida, equipped with natural ability, a desire to get better and a dream to go pro. They are, perhaps, the future of Major League Baseball, should the lessons being imparted by their instructors take root and their Minor League careers flourish. These are not promising young...
MLB
Here are the Top 10 2B prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. Second base is one of...
MLB
MLB Network's Top 10 Players Right Now at every position
MLB Network kicked off its annual tradition of ranking the “Top 10 Players Right Now” at each position on Jan. 10 when it rolled out its list of the game’s best relief pitchers in the first installment of 10 weeknight specials. Using rankings based on past player...
MLB
This young Cub prepared to play anywhere
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The signing of shortstop Dansby Swanson this offseason pushed Nico Hoerner to second base, essentially leaving Nick Madrigal in a positional no-man’s land for the Cubs. He will surely be in the mix for an Opening Day job, but the roster fit is unclear right now.
MLB
'It starts with the manager,' and Buck is raring to go
Buck Showalter has been managing in the big leagues for more than 30 years now, from the time when it looked as if a college kid were managing the Yankees. That was back when he and his boss, Gene Michael, began the process of changing everything at the old Yankee Stadium, picking the Yankees up after they had fallen down at the end of the '80s and then into the '90s.
MLB
Sizing up Padres' (potentially elite) 'pen
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's impossible to predict bullpens. Relief pitchers are by far the sport's most volatile commodity, their performances notoriously fluctuating from year to year. And...
MLB
Who will be the top RHP prospect next year?
Our Top 10 by position lists are rolling out all this week and next in advance of the big Top 100 reveal on Thursday, Jan. 26 (tune in to MLB Network and MLB.com at 7 p.m. ET). Not surprisingly, the lists have evoked some opinions and plenty of questions. Some pertain to top 10 lists, some do not. Enjoy!
MLB
Red Sox, Duvall agree on one-year deal (source)
BOSTON -- The Red Sox continued to re-make their roster on Wednesday, agreeing with veteran outfielder Adam Duvall on a one-year deal worth $7 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Duvall can also earn up to an additional $3 million in performance bonuses. The agreement, which has not...
