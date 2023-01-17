Brisk Health brings lawsuit against Stable Development, a Las Vegas-based real estate development and leasing firm. Brisk Health signed a lease for an office space located at 311 North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on November 10, 2022, while contemporaneously delivering guaranteed funds for a security deposit. According to the lease, the premises were to be delivered for occupancy on or about December 12, 2022, with $90,000 worth of tenant improvements. These improvements include cabinets, sinks for exam rooms, baseboards, working exit signs, and an ADA-accessible restroom. As of January 16, 2023, this property remains undelivered in the condition listed in the lease and anticipated by Brisk Health. SHEQ Properties has offered zero concessions, nor have they contacted another construction company to explore the possibility of completing the promised construction in a timely manner. As the property is now, it is not only impossible for Brisk Health to run its business, but also impossible to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy from the City of Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO