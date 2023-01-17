ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly 40 Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. According to Insider, Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, made the announcement of the 39 Regal Cinemas locations that will close...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Brisk Health Brings Lawsuit Against Stable Development

Brisk Health brings lawsuit against Stable Development, a Las Vegas-based real estate development and leasing firm. Brisk Health signed a lease for an office space located at 311 North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on November 10, 2022, while contemporaneously delivering guaranteed funds for a security deposit. According to the lease, the premises were to be delivered for occupancy on or about December 12, 2022, with $90,000 worth of tenant improvements. These improvements include cabinets, sinks for exam rooms, baseboards, working exit signs, and an ADA-accessible restroom. As of January 16, 2023, this property remains undelivered in the condition listed in the lease and anticipated by Brisk Health. SHEQ Properties has offered zero concessions, nor have they contacted another construction company to explore the possibility of completing the promised construction in a timely manner. As the property is now, it is not only impossible for Brisk Health to run its business, but also impossible to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy from the City of Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings

Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings. Monthly averages $1,052,927 with slots, video poker, video keno and electronic table games. (Las Vegas) Tuscany Suites & Casino awarded $12,635,125 in winnings in 2022, with a monthly average of $1,052,927 in jackpot awards. Tuscany Suites & Casino is located two blocks off the iconic Strip and offers hospitality and fun for locals and visitors. Tuscany Casino offers 24-hour action on slots, video poker, or placing a bet on a favorite sports team. Guests can enjoy over 575 gaming devices, including the newest and most exciting slot and video poker games, as well as electronic craps, blackjack, and roulette.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Single Story Custom Home on Elevated Lot with Spectacular Strip Views in Henderson, Nevada is Asking for $3 Million

1370 Opal Valley Street Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1370 Opal Valley Street, Henderson, Nevada is a spectacular home in Luxurious Seven Hills Estates boasting Las Vegas Strip views and marvelous backyard with covered patio, refreshing pool and spa, new outdoor kitchen and raised seating area. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1370 Opal Valley Street, please contact Steve Cross (Phone: 702-595-4241) at Neon Real Estate and Property for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley Winery closes

Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Findlay Automotive Group supports HopeLink of Southern Nevada

HopeLink of Southern Nevada is a local nonprofit that has been providing emergency housing and food to people since 1991. Findlay Automotive Group is sponsoring HopeLink’s 2nd annual Links2Hope Golf Tournament on Friday March 10th at 8am. The event will be held at Chimera Golf Club in Henderson. To register go to link2hope.org.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

LuvSeats® Partners With UNLV To Open eSports Activation Center

Las Vegas, NV., January 20, 2023 – LuvSeats®,the first marketplace to combine event tickets and discounted hotel rooms across the country, announced today a new partnership with the UNLV Student Union to open the LuvSeats UNLV Rebels eSports Activation Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
PARADISE, NV
8 News Now

Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses. As the old saying goes: “you can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs,” and at the Omelette Cafe in Skye Canyon, owner Ignazio Sessa is trying to do just that without breaking […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy