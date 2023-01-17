Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Related
Will first cannabis-friendly hotel in Las Vegas prompt changes at Strip resorts?
Las Vegas is about to get its first cannabis-friendly hotel. What will it mean to the major resorts on the Strip?
Fox5 KVVU
Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly 40 Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. According to Insider, Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, made the announcement of the 39 Regal Cinemas locations that will close...
nevadabusiness.com
Brisk Health Brings Lawsuit Against Stable Development
Brisk Health brings lawsuit against Stable Development, a Las Vegas-based real estate development and leasing firm. Brisk Health signed a lease for an office space located at 311 North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on November 10, 2022, while contemporaneously delivering guaranteed funds for a security deposit. According to the lease, the premises were to be delivered for occupancy on or about December 12, 2022, with $90,000 worth of tenant improvements. These improvements include cabinets, sinks for exam rooms, baseboards, working exit signs, and an ADA-accessible restroom. As of January 16, 2023, this property remains undelivered in the condition listed in the lease and anticipated by Brisk Health. SHEQ Properties has offered zero concessions, nor have they contacted another construction company to explore the possibility of completing the promised construction in a timely manner. As the property is now, it is not only impossible for Brisk Health to run its business, but also impossible to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy from the City of Las Vegas.
vegas24seven.com
Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings
Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings. Monthly averages $1,052,927 with slots, video poker, video keno and electronic table games. (Las Vegas) Tuscany Suites & Casino awarded $12,635,125 in winnings in 2022, with a monthly average of $1,052,927 in jackpot awards. Tuscany Suites & Casino is located two blocks off the iconic Strip and offers hospitality and fun for locals and visitors. Tuscany Casino offers 24-hour action on slots, video poker, or placing a bet on a favorite sports team. Guests can enjoy over 575 gaming devices, including the newest and most exciting slot and video poker games, as well as electronic craps, blackjack, and roulette.
‘Families deserve options,’ Charter school moves to new west Las Vegas Valley location
Several local leaders were on hand for the opening of Sage Public Charter School on Thursday.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Single Story Custom Home on Elevated Lot with Spectacular Strip Views in Henderson, Nevada is Asking for $3 Million
1370 Opal Valley Street Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1370 Opal Valley Street, Henderson, Nevada is a spectacular home in Luxurious Seven Hills Estates boasting Las Vegas Strip views and marvelous backyard with covered patio, refreshing pool and spa, new outdoor kitchen and raised seating area. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1370 Opal Valley Street, please contact Steve Cross (Phone: 702-595-4241) at Neon Real Estate and Property for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas record store closing one its locations after over 30 years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas record store is closing one its locations after more than 30 years. According to a post shared by Record City on Facebook, the store will close its location on E. Charleston later this month. Located at 4555 E. Charleston, Record City said...
World of Concrete expects solid attendance in Las Vegas
The largest concrete convention starts Tuesday in Las Vegas and it's expected to reach pre-pandemic attendance.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley Winery closes
Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
8newsnow.com
Findlay Automotive Group supports HopeLink of Southern Nevada
HopeLink of Southern Nevada is a local nonprofit that has been providing emergency housing and food to people since 1991. Findlay Automotive Group is sponsoring HopeLink’s 2nd annual Links2Hope Golf Tournament on Friday March 10th at 8am. The event will be held at Chimera Golf Club in Henderson. To register go to link2hope.org.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property announced
A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property and normalize the idea of cannabis in travel.
Why coyotes are being spotted in the Las Vegas valley
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
nevadabusiness.com
LuvSeats® Partners With UNLV To Open eSports Activation Center
Las Vegas, NV., January 20, 2023 – LuvSeats®,the first marketplace to combine event tickets and discounted hotel rooms across the country, announced today a new partnership with the UNLV Student Union to open the LuvSeats UNLV Rebels eSports Activation Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses. As the old saying goes: “you can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs,” and at the Omelette Cafe in Skye Canyon, owner Ignazio Sessa is trying to do just that without breaking […]
It’s Alive! LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere
The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing signs of life as testing on some of the massive exterior LED screens has begun.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
news3lv.com
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
Nonprofit opens no-cost market inside Vegas middle school to combat food insecurity
Amid rising costs of living and increasing food prices, a nonprofit has opened a community market at a Las Vegas middle school, hoping to provide relief and support to students and their families. The post Nonprofit opens no-cost market inside Vegas middle school to combat food insecurity appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Comments / 0