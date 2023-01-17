Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors: The Rock's WrestleMania Match; Cody Rhodes' Injury; The Usos' Tag Titles
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. The Rock Reportedly Now 'Less Likely' to Compete at WrestleMania. The rumored match between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania 39 in April reportedly may be in jeopardy. According to Dave Meltzer of the...
Bleacher Report
The Forgotten WWE Star Who Could Reshape the Women's Division
The Royal Rumble is the ideal destination for an unforgettable comeback story. We already know Cody Rhodes will be an entry in the men's match after a rigorous recovery period. However, Naomi could also return to WWE at the annual event and make a major impact. The former SmackDown women's...
Bleacher Report
WWE Reportedly 'Confident' Naomi Will Return as Royal Rumble, WrestleMania Approach
WWE fans have been wondering about the status of Naomi since she walked out from an episode of Monday Night Raw along with Sasha Banks in May, but it sounds like the situation is heading in a positive direction. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that WWE is "confident" Naomi...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Best WWE and AEW Stars Who Have Never Won a Title
Championship wins are always a hot topic among pro wrestling fans. It has become somewhat of a pastime to speculate about when our favorite names will win their piece of gold or commiserate about the ones who never won the big one. As such, it's interesting to think about the...
Bleacher Report
The 5 Best Opponents for Francis Ngannou's 1st Boxing Match
Ladies and gentlemen, this is not your father's big-time boxing. Francis Ngannou, a 6'4", 258-pound imposing figure, was the UFC's reigning heavyweight champion until just after dark on Saturday night in Las Vegas, when his chief mixed martial arts nemesis—Dana White—announced he'd been relieved of his title and released from any contractual obligations to the combat sports conglomerate.
