Coming back from winter break, faculty and student alike were pleasantly surprised to see the new edition added onto the end of the school. We gained extended walkways at the ends of both E-Hall and G-Hall, an exit from H-Hall to reduce hallway clutter, a new location for our beloved Busy Bean, gender neutral bathrooms, the new library, and a brand new seating area. It was official — we had our brand new edition. Seemingly endless construction to many Hampton individuals has finally yielded results. Results that, according to many members of Hampton’s vast population, view extremely positively.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO