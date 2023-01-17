ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

For teachers and students, safe classrooms feel like a fairy tale

I once taught a shooter. He wrote me a scathing letter about my class a year before he murdered his mother and reportedly planned to attack the school.During a safety training at my school, we were taught that if a student is trapped in the hall during a lockdown and they knock on the door pleading to come in, we must refuse them entry in case they are feigning fear to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Newport News psychologist calling for change

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A former Newport News Public Schools psychologist is calling for change when it comes to addressing behavior in the school system. The psychologist, who asked to remain anonymous, worked for NNPS for several years, even working with Richneck’s administration at a different school. She said something needs to be done.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

One year later, family and friends honor Manor High School athlete

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Amarion Collins died at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 19, one year ago. A year later, at 4:36 p.m., his friends and family gathered in Chesapeake to release balloons and remember Amarion. Collins. a student at Manor High School known, among other things, for his exploits in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WJCC Schools hosting job fair Jan. 27

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg James City County Schools is hosting an upcoming job fair. The hiring event is set for Friday, Jan. 27, from 9 .m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lafayette High School. Administrators from all WJCC Schools locations will be present! Available positions include division-wide current vacancies […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement

For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on January 6 has issued a statement. Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement. For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonian.org

A New Edition to Hampton’s Legacy

Coming back from winter break, faculty and student alike were pleasantly surprised to see the new edition added onto the end of the school. We gained extended walkways at the ends of both E-Hall and G-Hall, an exit from H-Hall to reduce hallway clutter, a new location for our beloved Busy Bean, gender neutral bathrooms, the new library, and a brand new seating area. It was official — we had our brand new edition. Seemingly endless construction to many Hampton individuals has finally yielded results. Results that, according to many members of Hampton’s vast population, view extremely positively.
HAMPTON, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy