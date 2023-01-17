Read full article on original website
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
For teachers and students, safe classrooms feel like a fairy tale
I once taught a shooter. He wrote me a scathing letter about my class a year before he murdered his mother and reportedly planned to attack the school.During a safety training at my school, we were taught that if a student is trapped in the hall during a lockdown and they knock on the door pleading to come in, we must refuse them entry in case they are feigning fear to...
Norcom High School students mentor kindergartners through pen pal program
Together they work on reading, writing, and verbal communication skills. Students visit Lakeview twice a month, but the letters they write keep them close.
Surry County Public Schools hosting virtual recruitment fair Feb. 22-24
Surry County Public Schools is hosting an upcoming virtual teacher recruitment fair.
Hampton School Board favors adding elementary guidance counselor
Members of Hampton Township School Board are in favor of adding a guidance counselor for the district’s elementary schools. The question now is how to fit the new hiring into the district’s 2023-24 budget. During the board’s January work session, Jay Thornton, district psychologist and director of student...
WAVY News 10
Dozens of Newport News parents and teachers speak out on school safety
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Less than two weeks after a six-year-old student shot his teacher, more than 100 parents and teachers filled the auditorium at Tuesday night’s Newport News school board meeting. Their number one concern? Safety in schools. “Our students do not wonder if there will...
Gloucester County Public Schools superintendent announces retirement
The Gloucester County Public Schools superintendent announced his retirement.
Richneck to start transitioning back to building as teacher shot by student released from hospital
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools will soon begin the process of transitioning Richneck Elementary students back to the building after a 6-year-old student shot his teacher earlier this month. Karen Lynch, an administrator on special assignment, outlined Richneck's plan, along with some services available for students...
Newport News School Board issues statement after public comments at meeting
The Newport News School Board said its members are "reflecting on each speaker’s comments" following this week's meeting.
WAVY News 10
Former Newport News psychologist calling for change
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A former Newport News Public Schools psychologist is calling for change when it comes to addressing behavior in the school system. The psychologist, who asked to remain anonymous, worked for NNPS for several years, even working with Richneck’s administration at a different school. She said something needs to be done.
WAVY News 10
One year later, family and friends honor Manor High School athlete
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Amarion Collins died at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 19, one year ago. A year later, at 4:36 p.m., his friends and family gathered in Chesapeake to release balloons and remember Amarion. Collins. a student at Manor High School known, among other things, for his exploits in...
Portsmouth schools adding weapon detection system after Richneck shooting
There are plans to place weapon detection systems in Portsmouth's 13 public elementary schools. The systems are similar to metal detectors.
WJCC Schools hosting job fair Jan. 27
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg James City County Schools is hosting an upcoming job fair. The hiring event is set for Friday, Jan. 27, from 9 .m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lafayette High School. Administrators from all WJCC Schools locations will be present! Available positions include division-wide current vacancies […]
WAVY News 10
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement
For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on January 6 has issued a statement. Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement. For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his...
Heritage High alum speaks about Richneck Elem. shooting
The recent shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News is sparking reaction from those linked to Heritage High School, where a shooting took place in Sept. 2021.
WAVY News 10
Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
According to police, 40-year-old Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood. Gorham is described as being 5'7" and 170 pounds.
hamptonian.org
A New Edition to Hampton’s Legacy
Coming back from winter break, faculty and student alike were pleasantly surprised to see the new edition added onto the end of the school. We gained extended walkways at the ends of both E-Hall and G-Hall, an exit from H-Hall to reduce hallway clutter, a new location for our beloved Busy Bean, gender neutral bathrooms, the new library, and a brand new seating area. It was official — we had our brand new edition. Seemingly endless construction to many Hampton individuals has finally yielded results. Results that, according to many members of Hampton’s vast population, view extremely positively.
Newport News superintendent outlines safety measures following Richneck shooting
More answers are coming for families at Richneck Elementary School Tuesday.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
Annual Feeding 5000 event giving back to a community in hard times
The organization Feeding 5000 gave away premade meals at their annual celebration in Newport News to focus back on peace, after the recent shooting at Richneck Elementary.
