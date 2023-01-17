ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby

Give the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of credit for building one of the best teams in the NBA. The Grit-and-Grind era feels like it happened an eternity ago. That’s because this team is significantly different than it was under the leadership of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s only been five years.
How Lakers Could Make Bold Trade For Spurs’ Josh Richardson

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team everyone expects to make some sort of trade between now and the trade deadline on February 9th. They are currently on the outside looking in of the NBA Play-In Tournament as LeBron James is doing everything he can to help keep the team afloat while Anthony Davis recovers from his foot injury. Another team to watch could be the San Antonio Spurs, who have plenty of veterans to trade.
