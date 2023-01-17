Read full article on original website
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick
The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: Writer Predicts Lakers Make Huge Four-Team Trade Before Deadline
A potential league breaking move may be in the works after all
Jacque Vaughn rips Ben Simmons after his latest ejection - "We need him to be productive, and that is without the fouls"
Vaughn said the Brooklyn Nets need more production from Simmons, and that involves staying on the court by not getting ejected or in foul trouble
NBC Sports
Mavericks, Bucks, Lakers reportedly interested in Cam Reddish trade
At least Tom Thibodeau has been consistent — he has not been a fan of Cam Reddish since the day Leon Rose and the front office sent out a first-round pick to get him in just more than a year ago. Now the Knicks are looking to move Reddish...
Joel Embiid Gives Honest Assessment of Kawhi Leonard After ACL Tear
Joel Embiid is a big fan of Kawhi Leonard.
Lakers: Experts Think LA Plans To Trade For One Of Two All-Star Guards This Summer
How LA might approach roster-building next year.
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss Has Directed Lakers To "Not Sell Out Their Future" On Win-Now Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season once again this year after missing out on the playoffs in 2022. Fans can't say they didn't expect it, as the Lakers' front office was incredibly passive and made small moves that didn't help the Lakers come any closer to contention.
Lakers News: LeBron James Breaks Down The Two Reasons LA Lost To Sacramento
The King fell to the Kings for the third time this season.
Bulls Could Target Trade For Suns’ Deandre Ayton
The Chicago Bulls are a team that many people will keep their eye on in the next few weeks leading up to the NBA trade deadline. They are currently holding the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, tied with another underachieving team in the Atlanta Hawks, with identical 20-24 records.
John Wall Takes Shots At Several In Podcast Interview, Including LeBron James
Wall conducted a colorful interview on Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson’s Run Your Race podcast
“I was trying to get to Jason Kidd” - Kwame Brown reveals he initially didn't want to join Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers
Former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown reveals why he wanted to avoid playing against Kobe Bryant and how the Black Mamba earned his respect.
Rate the Trade: Fred VanVleet Traded From Raptors to Clippers
One analyst has the Clippers getting a new point guard.
Anthony Davis' Injury Is Similar To Injury That Caused Joel Embiid To Miss Two Years And Yao Ming To End His Career, Reveals Ramona Shelburne
NBA insider Ramona Shelburne drops a major concerning update about Anthony Davis' injury.
This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
Give the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of credit for building one of the best teams in the NBA. The Grit-and-Grind era feels like it happened an eternity ago. That’s because this team is significantly different than it was under the leadership of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s only been five years.
Lakers News: ESPN Expert Predicts What LA Will Do At Trade Deadline
Maybe a break banking move is not in the cards after all
Lakers: Watch LeBron James Turn Defense Into Offense With Dunktastic Flair
The man is 38 years old!
How Lakers Could Make Bold Trade For Spurs’ Josh Richardson
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team everyone expects to make some sort of trade between now and the trade deadline on February 9th. They are currently on the outside looking in of the NBA Play-In Tournament as LeBron James is doing everything he can to help keep the team afloat while Anthony Davis recovers from his foot injury. Another team to watch could be the San Antonio Spurs, who have plenty of veterans to trade.
“I really thought about it once or twice, but I was really upset because of that - Stephen Curry opens up about not winning the 2018 Finals MVP
The series between the Warriors and Cavaliers was so lopsided in those two years that all the attention was directed on who would win the Finals MVP between KD and Steph.
