bitcoinmagazine.com
ZEBEDEE And VIKER Launch Bitcoin Chess And Bitcoin Scratch Mobile Games
ZEBEDEE, a bitcoin-powered payment processing system for the gaming industry, and VIKER, a mobile games studio pioneering in the play-to-earn space, have announced the launch of two additional games in their repertoire of Bitcoin titles. Bitcoin Chess (iOS and Android) and Bitcoin Scratch (iOS and Android) are both available now...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Mainstream Bitcoin Exchanges Have Obscured The Value Of Private, P2P Alternatives
This is an opinion editorial by Okada, mechanical engineer and contributor to peer-to-peer bitcoin exchange RoboSats. Buying your first bitcoin has dramatically changed since the early days of trading on forums or Internet Relay Chat (IRC). Large exchanges sprung up and nowadays, they’ve perfected the art of attracting newbies through demystifying the buying experience with seamless and, quite frankly, mindless user interfaces.
European Commissioner: Crypto Rules Needed Worldwide
Cryptocurrency regulations need to be implemented around the world. So said European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, who said it’s great the European Union (EU) has become the first major jurisdiction to regulate crypto but that there is a need for the rest of the world to do so too, CoinDesk reported Thursday (Jan. 19).
CoinDesk
Cross-Chain Bridge Protocol Stargate Partners With Metis for More Efficient Interoperability
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cross-chain bridge protocol Stargate Finance will work with Ethereum layer 2 platform Metis to enable more flexible and secured cross-chain applications for users. The partnership is being pitched as a way to allow Stargate...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Price And Risk Assets Jump In Correlated Move
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine PRO, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. An independent bitcoin rally or a high-beta move? Either way, bitcoin...
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
TechCrunch
Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic cuts 70% jobs after grave errors in financial reporting
The move comes as the Gurgaon-headquartered GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds for over a year despite reaching advanced stages of deliberations with several investors amid concerns of serious errors in financial reporting. The startup was in talks early last year to raise a round of funding led by Tiger Global at over $1 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported.
bitcoinmagazine.com
CleanSpark Breaks Ground On 50 Megawatt Bitcoin Mining Expansion
Bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark has announced the start of construction on a site in Washington, Georgia, set to house 16,000 miners, which could bring the company’s hash rate total to as high as 8.7 EH/s. The site, which CleanSpark announced the acquisition of in 2022, would contribute to an...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Dear Normie, Don’t Buy Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Tim Niemeyer, co-host of the Lincolnland Bitcoin Meetup. As you might have learned from watching the mainstream news, the bitcoin price has been pumping as of late. If you bought the top and held until now, you may consider taking advice from good ol’ Mr. Goldshill himself, Peter Schiff, and use this opportunity to sell. If you’re someone who missed the boat, though, you may reasonably wait for confirmation and buy closer to $70,000. For those thinking to make a quick buck, you might hop on for a ride just to try and cash out near the next all-time high. If you’re a Communist who doesn’t believe we need a noncoercive way to coordinate human action… well, then, I can’t help you.
bitcoinmagazine.com
New Hampshire Commission Recommends Statewide Bitcoin Mining Energy Plan
New Hampshire (NH) Governor Chris Sununu’s “Commission On Cryptocurrencies And Digital Assets” has returned results that suggest the NH Department of Energy create a public review of how bitcoin mining operations might be integrated into a statewide energy plan. The commission cites “positive impacts for the electricity...
The climate crisis threatens economic stability – why are central bankers divided?
The climate crisis has come to represent a major challenge for central banks. How much should their monetary policy and approach to banking supervision be influenced by it?. On one hand, there is growing evidence that global heating, particularly through its effect on agriculture, may create inflationary pressures. And there is even stronger evidence that the physical and transition risks created by the climate crisis are having, and will continue to have, a major impact on the value of financial assets and financial firms, which those responsible for the stability of the financial system cannot ignore.
TechCrunch
Sequoia injects $195 million into an ever-eager seed environment
The capital comes as the pre-seed and seed world, already a growing part of the startup ecosystem, becomes even more attractive to investors who want to steer clear of the turbulence of the later-stage market. AngelList data, released today, tells part of the story, noting median pre-seed valuations held consistent quarter over quarter last year while later-stage deals, such as Series B, fell by nearly a third.
‘Super-tipping points’ could trigger cascade of climate action
Small interventions on electric cars and plant-based meat could unlock rapid emissions cuts, say experts
HKSTP and Roche join hands in strategic collaboration
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) announced a strategic collaboration with Roche, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, with the aim of leading HK and the Greater Bay Area in becoming a pioneer in life science innovation and to be an example for the region. This collaboration is the first agreement between HKSTP and a life science corporation for multidimensional collaboration (including technology and data sharing). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005611/en/ Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP (2nd from right, front row), Dr. Shen Hong, Head of China Innovation Center of Roche (CICoR) (left, front row), Mr. Ronald Lo, General Manager, Roche Diagnostics Hong Kong and Macau (2nd from left, front row) and Dr. Diana Liu, General Manager, Hong Kong and Macau (right, front row) signed the collaboration programme. Witnessed by Professor SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry (2nd from right, 2nd row), Ms. Rebecca Pun, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology (2nd from left, 2nd row), Mr. Ahmed Elhusseiny, Head of APAC Area at Roche Pharma (left, 2nd row) and Ms. Agnes Ho APAC Sub Region 3 Head, Roche Diagnostics (right, 2nd row)
