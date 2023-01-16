Read full article on original website
Bybit launches Mantle, an hyper-scaled blockchain solution
With a focus on advancing users’ experience, prominent crypto exchange, Bybit has unveiled a Layer-2 solution identified as Mantle. In an announcement on its Twitter page today, the cryptocurrency exchange described Mantle as an advanced, hyper-scaled blockchain solution that enhances scalability. Also, through the announcement, Bybit said the latest innovation will ensure that transactions are well-protected and swiftly completed.
Binance NFT adjust minting and removal rules on its network
Binance NFT marketplace has adjusted minting and removal rules of NFT collections on its network. The marketplace announced the development in its latest Twitter post. According to the announcement, the decision was taken owing to the feedback received about the NFT minting feature from its community. Notably, Binance NFT marketplace...
Poloniex celebrates its 9th anniversary
Panama City, Panama, 18th January, 2023, Chainwire. Poloniex is celebrating its 9th anniversary this year as one of the most well-established global crypto exchanges with more products and services to be launched in the coming months. Entering into a decade on January 18, 2023, Poloniex kicked off with a fresh...
Blockchain In healthcare system, usefulness, possible integration
Blockchain in the healthcare sector – To an extent, we can’t shy from the reality of how blockchain has changed the narrative in different sectors. This innovative technology has proved its worth, essence, and capacity across numerous sectors. Without a doubt, the finance sector, education, entertainment, art, and other notable sectors can attest to its imposing nature.
