FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Arizona border crisis: 6.7 M fentanyl pills confiscated by Border Patrol, Yuma hospital left with $20 M in unpaid billsLauren JessopYuma, AZ
75-year-old woman hit and killed while crossing street in Yuma
YUMA - An elderly woman in Yuma has been killed from being hit by a truck. The woman was crossing the road of S. 8th Avenue when the 63-year-old driver hit her. The woman was taken to a local hospital, then later flown to a hospital in Phoenix, where she then died. Yuma police say neither speed or alcohol appeared to be a factor in this crash.
75-year-old woman crossing 8th Avenue struck by car
A 75-year-old woman crossing 8th Avenue on foot was struck by a Chevy Silverado last night and was sent to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The post 75-year-old woman crossing 8th Avenue struck by car appeared first on KYMA.
Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital. The post Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA WOMAN CAUGHT TRAFFICKING FENTANYL AND HEROIN ON INTERSTATE 5 CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT
PORTLAND, Ore.—An Arizona woman is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking approximately 45,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and several additional pounds of bulk heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged by criminal complaint with possessing with...
Alleged migrant killer arrested after 'four month run'
YUMA - A migrant in Yuma has been arrested by YCSO and YBP for 2nd-degree murder, and for entering the United States illegally. Back in September 2022, YCSO got a call about a person dead near Mohawk Mountain Range around 8:00 pm. Deputies say a migrant called 911 for help after not being able to continue walking through the desert.
Serious collision takes place on Somerton Avenue
On Sunday morning just after 2:30 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to a report on a single-vehicle collision in the area of Somerton Avenue and County 8th Street. The post Serious collision takes place on Somerton Avenue appeared first on KYMA.
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 326
YUMA - The Yuma Fire Department responded to 326 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a park model trailer on fire, 1 for a gas line broken by construction crew, 1 for a tree on fire, 1 for a propane leak, and various alarms. 1 Mutual Aid. Including: 1...
Yuma man charged with murder outside bar heading to trial
The Yuma man charged with murdering a man at a local bar back in February of 2021 is heading to trial, with dates finally set. The post Yuma man charged with murder outside bar heading to trial appeared first on KYMA.
Trailer fire in Imperial County lights up night sky
A 53 foot trailer catches fire near El Centro on Wednesday night The post Trailer fire in Imperial County lights up night sky appeared first on KYMA.
Abandoned building raided by Calexico police
Yesterday, Calexico Police officers raided an abandoned house with houseless individuals doing drugs. The post Abandoned building raided by Calexico police appeared first on KYMA.
YCSO arrests illegal immigrant for murder
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested an illegal immigrant for murder. The post YCSO arrests illegal immigrant for murder appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reports record number of migrant deaths in 2022
The youngest migrant to die in Yuma last year was 18, and the oldest was 93. The post Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reports record number of migrant deaths in 2022 appeared first on KYMA.
The Beat, January 8 - January 17
OCOTILLO — According to Sheriff’s logs, an alleged burglary occurred at a location in Ocotillo Sunday, January 8. It was reported that forcible entry was made into the property and that several tools were taken. No suspect information was reported. Deceased person. EL CENTRO — As per police...
Las Palmitas owners make first appearance in court
The four owners of Las Palmitas restaurants in El Centro made their first court appearance in Brawley today. The post Las Palmitas owners make first appearance in court appeared first on KYMA.
Accused Arizona meth smuggler, 19, faces possibility of life in prison
PHOENIX — A young Arizona man faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly trying to smuggle about 175 pounds of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Isrrael Millan of San Luis on charges of possession with...
Annual neighborhood cleanup in Yuma is back
YUMA – The City of Yuma has been announcing that neighborhood cleanup is back. The event starts January 30th, 2023, providing curbside removal of large, unwanted items. Conducted in addition to normal solid waste pickups, City of Yuma Public Works crews will make weekly rounds through City of Yuma neighborhoods and collect bulky items such as broken furniture, appliances, tree trimmings and bagged lawn clippings.
Calexico City Council tackles new program of license plate readers
The Calexico City Council and Calexico Police Chief debated over a new program that will bring license plate readers to Calexico. The post Calexico City Council tackles new program of license plate readers appeared first on KYMA.
Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud
EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Fire Department Captain completes Master’s degree
Fire Captain Alvin Luedtke of the Yuma Fire Department graduated with a Master's Degree from the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security on December 16. The post Yuma Fire Department Captain completes Master’s degree appeared first on KYMA.
The new year brings hope for homeless pets
The Humane Society of Yuma is ringing in the new year with new hope for many of the homeless pets that call their kennel home. The post The new year brings hope for homeless pets appeared first on KYMA.
