75-year-old woman hit and killed while crossing street in Yuma

YUMA - An elderly woman in Yuma has been killed from being hit by a truck. The woman was crossing the road of S. 8th Avenue when the 63-year-old driver hit her. The woman was taken to a local hospital, then later flown to a hospital in Phoenix, where she then died. Yuma police say neither speed or alcohol appeared to be a factor in this crash.
Alleged migrant killer arrested after 'four month run'

YUMA - A migrant in Yuma has been arrested by YCSO and YBP for 2nd-degree murder, and for entering the United States illegally. Back in September 2022, YCSO got a call about a person dead near Mohawk Mountain Range around 8:00 pm. Deputies say a migrant called 911 for help after not being able to continue walking through the desert.
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 326

YUMA - The Yuma Fire Department responded to 326 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a park model trailer on fire, 1 for a gas line broken by construction crew, 1 for a tree on fire, 1 for a propane leak, and various alarms. 1 Mutual Aid. Including: 1...
The Beat, January 8 - January 17

OCOTILLO — According to Sheriff’s logs, an alleged burglary occurred at a location in Ocotillo Sunday, January 8. It was reported that forcible entry was made into the property and that several tools were taken. No suspect information was reported. Deceased person. EL CENTRO — As per police...
Annual neighborhood cleanup in Yuma is back

YUMA – The City of Yuma has been announcing that neighborhood cleanup is back. The event starts January 30th, 2023, providing curbside removal of large, unwanted items. Conducted in addition to normal solid waste pickups, City of Yuma Public Works crews will make weekly rounds through City of Yuma neighborhoods and collect bulky items such as broken furniture, appliances, tree trimmings and bagged lawn clippings.
Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud

EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
