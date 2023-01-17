Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Diamondbacks affiliate Hillsboro names woman as manager
PHOENIX — (AP) — Ronnie Gajownik has been hired as manager of the Hillsboro Hops, becoming the first woman to manage a minor league Class High-A team, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Friday. The 29-year-old Gajownik (pronounced Gah-jow-nick) served as video coordinator for the Hops in 2021. She was...
prosportsextra.com
Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach
The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
Ticket sales are brisk for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a possible AFC Championship Game in Atlanta, the
Warriors' Steve Kerr defends decision to sit starters on back-to-back, pushes for 72-game season
Following a grueling overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr decided to rest four of five starters Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ahead of the Warriors' tilt with the Cavaliers, Kerr defended the team's approach to load management, stating that the team...
