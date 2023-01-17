Read full article on original website
Related
Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle
According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
Gov. DeSantis speaks in Volusia County about goals for special session
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Gov. DeSantis spoke Wednesday at a press conference in Daytona Beach Shores. DeSantis spoke about his transportation goals for tolls, $100 million for beach erosion that was damaged in the recent hurricanes and tax relief. Channel 9 reporter Nick Papantonis will have the full...
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
wmfe.org
As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply
About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
FL prisons have ‘significant vacancies’ in staff positions; lack money for key inmate programs
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Despite record pay increases for state corrections officers, Florida’s prisons continue to have significant vacancies, a top corrections official told lawmakers Tuesday. “Recruitment of qualified applicants and retention of employees has been very challenging in recent years,” said Assistant Secretary Richard Comerford, of the state Department of Corrections. “We have significant vacancies in maintenance, education, […] The post FL prisons have ‘significant vacancies’ in staff positions; lack money for key inmate programs appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WPBF News 25
Gov. DeSantis awards $100M for hurricane erosion recovery efforts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday awarded $100 million for beach erosion projects and other restoration efforts in 16 coastal counties damaged by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. The Republican announced the funding at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, which was heavily damaged by the storms last year.
fox35orlando.com
Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida? New location proposed in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
Man wanted for molestation in Florida caught in Indiana
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man wanted out of Florida for “lewd and lascivious” molestation was taken into custody nearly 700 miles away in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department says officers received a tip about the whereabouts of Travis Wayne Davis, a man facing charges in Bay County, Florida. The 42-year-old man […]
Florida Man Arrested Skimming $1,300 From Winn-Dixie
An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested Monday for stealing $1,300 from a Big Pine Key grocery store, according to authorities. Leandro Valverdo,18, was charged with grand theft. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a supervisor at Winn-Dixie noticed discrepancies with the cashier drawer counts and
WPBF News 25
'Communities are afraid': St. Lucie County sheriff's office calls for resources to combat gang violence
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office saysMonday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce involved known gang members, and ending gang violence will go a long way in making public events safer on the Treasure Coast moving forward. Chief Deputy Brian Hester said more federal funding...
WPBF News 25
'We need eye witnesses:' St. Lucie County officials name person of interest in deadly Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office have named a person of interest in the deadly mass shooting that took place during a Martin Luther King Jr. event on Jan. 16 in Fort Pierce. Police believe 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson Jr., from Fort Pierce,...
WPBF News 25
'I wish I could have helped': New insight into security at Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owner of a Fort Pierce security guard company says his team was canceled the night before the Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where eight people were shot. Edmundo Moreno is the owner of Elite Tactical Solutions LLC. Moreno said he...
Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
wtvy.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The famous reality TV couple with Atlanta ties, Todd and Julie Chrisley, will report to federal prison Tuesday in Florida. The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” wanted a bond while they appeal their convictions for federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, but a judge denied that request.
fox35orlando.com
19 kittens, cats left abandoned on side of Florida highway
Over a dozen cats were discovered abandoned on the side of a Florida highway on Jan. 12 among a small shrubbery, animal rescue officials said. The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue said they received two separate reports of cats being abandoned at an I-75 exit. When they arrived, they found nearly 20 abandoned cats and kittens spread throughout a small island of shrubbery "surrounded by cars traveling 80mph."
WESH
11-year-old Central Florida girl placed on heart transplant list
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida youth center, which helps so many families in Orlando, is now asking for the community's help for 11-year-old Dashawna Bennett, who needs a heart transplant. New Imagine Youth Center is located in Parramore. Executive Director Shanta' Barton-Stubbs founded it in 2004. Their mission...
fox35orlando.com
Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida
Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
WPBF News 25
St. Lucie County deputies continue suspect search after man wanted for questioning no longer person of interest
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County deputies said they are still working hard to find the suspects connected to a deadly mass shooting that left a mother dead and 11 others wounded during a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce. In a news conference on Thursday,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox35orlando.com
Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?
Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
Comments / 2