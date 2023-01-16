Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
Bitcoin, crypto prices bounce back following DOJ announcement
Bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies began to recover following the U.S. Department of Justice’s actions against a crypto exchange called Bitzlato. Prices had tumbled following the initial announcement that an enforcement action was pending. Bitcoin, ether and other crypto prices recovered as the U.S. Department of Justice announced an...
theblock.co
Binance-backed Chinese news outlet Marsbit has sights on CoinDesk
Chinese crypto news site Marsbit is eyeing up a potential bid for rival publisher CoinDesk. Binance, Huobi and OKX are investors in the Mars companies owned by Wang Feng. Wang Feng, founder of Chinese crypto news outlet Marsbit, said Marsbit is willing to work with other companies to buy crypto news outlet CoinDesk.
theblock.co
Flashbots seeks up to $50 million at a billion-dollar valuation
Ethereum infrastructure service Flashbots is looking to land a unicorn valuation in an upcoming fundraise. The company is seeking up to $50 million and is running a reverse pitching process. Flashbots, an Ethereum infrastructure service, is in discussions with potential backers about raising up to $50 million at a billion-dollar...
theblock.co
New FTX CEO says the crypto exchange could be restarted: WSJ
John Ray III told the WSJ that he has set up a task force to explore restarting FTX.com. This comes days after FTX identified $5.5 billion in liquid assets to untangle the firm’s finances. Update: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried responded on Twitter to John Ray III's plan to...
theblock.co
New billion-dollar Abu Dhabi fund will look far and wide for web3 deals
The $1 billion Venom Venture Fund launched last week with a mandate to help boost Abu Dhabi’s blockchain sector. It will aim to invest in projects building on a variety of blockchains, from seed-stage to IPO. Abu Dhabi-based Venom Ventures Fund’s announcement last week that it’s ready to plough...
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group's Genesis Global files for bankruptcy protection
Genesis Global Holdco filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday in New York federal bankruptcy court. Genesis Global Holdco filed for bankruptcy protection late Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. The news comes after the firm failed in a bid to raise cash...
theblock.co
Bored Ape Yacht Club's Sewer Pass mint nabs $1.3 million one hour after launch
Bored Ape Yacht Club began its new Sewer Pass mint at 12:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 18 after a day’s delay. Sewer Pass brought in over $1.3 million in trading volume one hour after the mint launch. Bored Ape Yacht Club's experimental mint for Sewer Pass attracted more than...
theblock.co
Cathie Wood-backed 21shares offers first staking index ETP
The first crypto staking index ETP comes as cryptocurrencies are seeing a mild recovery in pricing after plummeting from Nov. 2021 highs. 21Shares already offers the 21Shares Solana Staking ETP and the 21Shares Tezos Staking ETP. Cathie Wood-backed 21Shares unveiled the 21Shares Staking Basket Index ETP, the first crypto staking...
theblock.co
1inch Network enters the hardware wallet business
Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch Network has developed a hardware wallet. The wallet is currently undergoing its final stages of development and testing. Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch Network has developed a hardware wallet that aims to provide a secure device for crypto users to hold their assets. The hardware wallet will...
theblock.co
Decentraland founders Ordano and Meilich join list of Genesis creditors
Decentraland co-founders Esteban Ordano and Ari Meilich were listed as points of contact for companies invested in Genesis Global. Reports earlier noted that Decentraland CFO Santiago Esponda was named as a point of contact for Heliva International, to which Genesis Global owes $55 million. Virtual world platform Decentraland has not...
theblock.co
Bitcoin, ether in the red as altcoins experience sharp sell-off, crypto stocks open lower
Bitcoin slipped 3%, trading below $21,000, and ether dropped 4.4%. Altcoins and memecoins plunged as shiba inu dropped 10% in the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks traded lower at the open. Crypto prices were in the red, snapping a recent rally. Coinbase and MicroStrategy opened lower. Bitcoin dropped 3% in...
theblock.co
ZK tech developer Nil Foundation raises $22 million at a $220 million valuation
Data accessibility protocol developer Nil Foundation has raised a $22 million round led by Polychain Capital. Other investors in the round include Blockchain Capital, Starkware and Mina Protocol. The Nil Foundation, which is written as =nil; Foundation, has raised $22 million in a round led by Polychain Capital. The round,...
theblock.co
zkSync integrating Espresso Systems technology to enable private transactions
Ethereum scaling platform zkSync is collaborating with crypto infrastructure company Espresso Systems to integrate a new privacy technology called Configurable Asset Privacy that will enable private transactions on its network. This collaboration aims to remove the bottleneck for institutions and users who don’t want to expose private data on their...
theblock.co
Andreessen Horowitz gaming partner James Gwertzman exiting VC firm
Gwertzman helped to lead the $600-million Games Fund One. After a little more than a year as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, one of the most prolific investors in web3 technologies, James Gwertzman announced he is stepping down at the end of the month. “I've made the decision to...
theblock.co
CoinDesk explores full or partial sale to attract growth capital, CEO says
Digital Currency Group’s crypto media outlet CoinDesk may pursue a full or partial sale as it seeks capital for its future growth, CEO Kevin Worth said. CoinDesk received “numerous inbound indications of interest” over the last few months, according to Worth. Crypto media outlet CoinDesk may pursue...
theblock.co
FTT token price soars after FTX CEO floats exchange restart
FTT is up 3o% following FTX’s new CEO’s comments on the future of the crypto exchange. John Ray III said that the option of restarting the exchange is on the table. FTT, the token tied to bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, shot up 30% after the exchange's new CEO suggested that FTX.com might be restarted.
theblock.co
Genesis creditors back Winklevoss promissory note claim as possible bankruptcy looms
Multiple Genesis creditors said they were told the promissory note highlighted recently by Cameron Winklevoss was listed as a current asset in documents provided to them by Genesis and seen by The Block. DCG CEO Barry Silbert responded to the claim with a letter detailing the note but not directly...
theblock.co
Castle Island, a16z founders back Escape Velocity's $25 million fund
Mahesh Ramakrishnan and Salvador Gala have raised $25 million for Escape Velocity’s first crypto fund. Founders from well-known VC firms such as Castle Island, a16z and Framework Ventures are backing the new fund. Mahesh Ramakrishnan and Salvador Gala, two 27-year-old Goldman Sachs alumni, have raised $25 million for their...
theblock.co
Crypto giant Digital Currency Group halts dividend payments: Coindesk
Digital Currency Group, the parent company to struggling crypto trading firm Genesis, has halted its quarterly dividend payments. The crypto giant is suspending dividends to conserve cash and strengthen its balance sheet. Crypto giant Digital Currency Group (DCG) has suspended its quarterly dividends, according to a shareholder letter seen by...
theblock.co
Web3 credential protocol Gateway raises $4.2 million
Gateway raised $4.2 million in a seed funding round led by Reciprocal Ventures. The web3 credential protocol aims to improve user sovereignty and privacy. Gateway, a web3 credential protocol, raised $4.2 million in a seed funding round. Crypto-focused venture capital firm Reciprocal Ventures led the round, with 6th Man Ventures,...
Comments / 0