Read full article on original website
Related
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Inside the Magic
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
disneyfoodblog.com
100th Anniversary CROCS Just Dropped in Disney World — Get Them Before They Sell Out!
Although the official celebrations for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary won’t begin in Disneyland until January 27th, that won’t stop Disney World from getting ready!. Over the past month Disney released a variety of platinum-themed Disney100 merchandise. The items have now been unleashed on the parks,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Disney World Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes
While most people planning a trip to Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Disney World may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
msn.com
Hungry Traveler Evaluates Disney World's 'Worst' Restaurant
A crucial part of Disney World's magic is the incredible food served all throughout their parks and resorts. From street snacks to fine dining, Disney World has no shortage of out-of-this-world eats. But among all that amazing food, are there any options that fall short?. Many Disneygoers claim that Tony's...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Pin Collectors BEWARE
There are lots of Disney resorts to stay at, and we’ve ranked every single hotel to help you decide where to stay for your trip. Lots can change at these resorts quickly, so let’s take a look at everything new we spotted this past week!. Disney’s Contemporary Resort...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World
When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
disneyfanatic.com
Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel
On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
disneyfoodblog.com
We’re Warning You — Disney World’s New Burger Comes With Some Consequences
Do you know what food just SCREAMS “theme park?” A classic burger. But Disney World isn’t always interested in being basic, so they’re trying to take things to the next level. We’ve tried some pretty delicious burgers around the parks and resorts (holla at that Steakhouse 71 Burger!), but now we’re hopping on over to Disney Springs to try out the French Onion Soup Burger…just the name has us drooling!
WDW News Today
Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
I Tried Dolly Parton’s Newest Line of Duncan Hines Mixes and There Was One Clear Winner in the Lineup
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Truthfully, there’s not much that anyone can tell me that would sway my opinion of Dolly Parton. She’s Southern, fun, kind, and she knows how to bake a mean cake. And if you ask me, that’s the recipe for being a pretty amazing person. Another reason I love Dolly? My grandma loves here and if she’s Granny-approved, she’s alright with me!
I've been a Disney World travel planner for 10 years. Here's how I'd spend a perfect day at Animal Kingdom.
Some Dinsey fans think Animal Kingdom is only worth half a day. But as a vacation planner, I know everything the underrated park has to offer.
disneyfoodblog.com
Restaurant Menu Changes Hit Disney World This Week
It’s been a great week in Disney World — for FOOD! That’s because the EPCOT Festival of the Arts has started, and we made our way around the festival trying out EVERYTHING. We also grabbed the new Pistachio drink at Starbucks and noticed that Spice Road Table...
disneyfoodblog.com
Did We Just Find One of the BEST Sandwiches in Disney World?
So when it comes to spicy food, there’s Disney spicy (which is usually pretty mild) and SPICY spicy. Believe it or not, though, you CAN find some SPICY spicey food in Disney World — if you know where to look. We just recently found a seriously wonderful spicy dish at the EPCOT Festival of the Arts. And EPCOT’s Nine Dragons has set our mouths on fire more than once. Well, now we’re trying a spicy sandwich, so let’s see where it lands on the spicy food scale.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTO: CEO Bob Iger Visited Disney World This Week!
A LOT has happened in Disney World since Bob Iger returned to his role as CEO of the Walt Disney Company. The park pass reservation system changed for Annual Passholders, overnight parking is free again at Disney World hotels, and Genie+ users will soon get free PhotoPass downloads of attraction photos. The CEO also recently visited Disney World and met with Cast Members.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: 9 Rides You Should NEVER Ride in Disney World
Is EVERY ride in Disney World gonna be worth your time?. Honest answer: Not at all. So let’s talk about the rides you should NEVER ride in The Most Magical Place on Earth — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below: 9 Rides You Should NEVER...
disneyfoodblog.com
What Disney DIDN’T Tell You About Their New Dining Deal
Lots of DFB readers are excited about the new dining deal at Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one!
Comments / 0