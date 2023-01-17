Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Former Miami QB Garcia reportedly transfers to MU
Former Miami quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring to Missouri, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Thursday night. Garcia entered the transfer portal Tuesday, and, per the report, the redshirt freshman is expected to enroll at MU by the end of the week.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri faces top-five test as No. 4 Alabama visits Columbia
Missouri men’s basketball ended a two-game losing skid with another ranked win — this one over No. 25 Arkansas — on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC) avenged their Jan. 4 loss to the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a narrow 79-76 victory to improve to .500 in conference play.
Columbia Missourian
Kobe Brown, help from the bench and gritty play: Takeaways from MU’s win over Arkansas
Missouri men’s basketball improved back to .500 in SEC play by defeating No. 25 Arkansas 79-76 in the teams’ second meeting of the season. The Tigers built some confidence ahead of their game Saturday, which they’ll need, as No. 4 Alabama comes to Columbia. Kobe Brown again...
Columbia Missourian
MU athletics out of red, under Reed-Francois reports first budget surplus in six years
In Desireé Reed-Francois’ first year as Missouri athletic director, the athletic department operated at a budget surplus for the first time in six years, pulling in a record total for MU athletics revenue at more than $141 million during the 2022 fiscal year. MU athletics also spent a...
Columbia Missourian
MU bench steps up in home win over Razorbacks
While starter Kobe Brown led Missouri with 17 points, it was the Tigers’ bench that came alive with 48 points in a 79-76 victory over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Aside from Brown, the Tigers’ four other starters combined for just 14 points. With Mabor Majak...
Columbia Missourian
Spartans lose battle in the paint, suffer first CMAC loss of season
Battle girls basketball (12-3, 2-1 CMAC) was greeted with a less-than-warm welcome from Jefferson City (10-5, 2-0 CMAC) in its first home game of the new year. In what was perhaps the Spartans’ toughest test of CMAC play thus far, Battle struggled on the defensive end in a 50-29 loss.
Columbia Missourian
Kewpies advance to tournament final in Liberty
Hickman boys basketball defeated William Chrisman 56-38 in the semifinals of the C.W. Stessman Invitational on Thursday in Liberty. The Kewpies (13-4, 2-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) led after all four quarters, taking a 33-22 lead into the half.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman beats Helias in milestone game
Hickman senior basketball player Ella Rogers entered her game against the Helias Crusaders with 993 total career points, and ultimately finished with 1,001. The Kewpies defeated the Crusaders 64-54 as Rogers broke the 1,000-point threshold. The score was close through most of the game before the Kewpies took a commanding lead in the fourth quarter.
Columbia Missourian
Rogers reaches 1,000 career points as Hickman girls basketball beats Helias
Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia. In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
Columbia Missourian
Lula Porter Smith May 8, 1928~ Jan. 15, 2023
Lula Porter Smith, 94, passed away Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at The Bluffs in Columbia, Missouri. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Services in Columbia, Missouri. Funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, Missouri following funeral services.
Columbia Missourian
Legislators laud value of UM System, higher ed at alumni association forum
State legislators, UM System administrators and MU alumni kicked off a legislative forum with a familiar call and response, chanting “M-I-Z” and “Z-O-U” before discussing the value of higher education. Boone County’s chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association held the forum Thursday evening, partially in response...
Columbia Missourian
The Route 66 Brass Band performs at Whitmore Hall
The Route 66 Brass Band performed at Whitmore Hall on Thursday in Columbia. The band is one of seven different ensembles within the 399th Army Band based in Fort Leonard Wood. For nearly an hour the group of nine played a variety of pop, rock, and jazz pieces. The band...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Farm Bureau looks forward to 2023 legislative session
The 2023 Missouri legislative session is underway and legislators have been back in Jefferson City since Jan. 4. Every year brings a new opportunity to address items that matter to our members and hardworking Missourians, and we look forward to developing solutions in the coming months. At the top of...
Columbia Missourian
True/False launches lottery: Free passes for low-income Columbia residents
In a random drawing, low-income Columbia residents can win passes to True/False Film Fest. Ragtag Film Society and Columbia Parks and Recreation will select recipients for complimentary passes to the 2023 festival. Eligible recipients must be over the age of 18 and qualify as low-income.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri marijuana laws need a complete overhaul. Adam Mace's case is one reason why
We’re watching closely, as should every Missourian who voted for Amendment 3, the state constitutional amendment that legalized recreational cannabis use for those 21 and older, should be watching closely as a Cass County judge decides whether a man incarcerated for nonviolent drug offenses should be release from prison.
Columbia Missourian
House Speaker vote worth the wait
“Where there is no vision, the people perish: But he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
City honors faith leader, Jabberwocky Studios for diversity efforts
The Rev. Lester Woods Jr. and Jabberwocky Studios received standing ovations Thursday morning at the 30th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Awards. Woods won the individual award, and Jabberwocky Studios won the group award. The awards were presented at the Holiday Inn Executive Center and were given to recognize people who...
Columbia Missourian
CPS i-Ready assessment data shows improvement
As Columbia Public Schools administers another round of i-Ready assessments to elementary and middle school students, data from the most recent testing period shows increased student proficiency in both reading and math this school year. I-Ready data shows that students’ overall reading proficiency increased from 32% to 36% this school...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 19, 2023
Roger Dean Bryant, 78, of Columbia died Jan. 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Nancy Jane Manring Holman, 62, of Columbia died Jan. 17, 2023. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
City places marijuana tax on April ballot
Columbia voters will decide April 4 whether to allow the city to impose a 3% sales tax on retail sales of recreational marijuana. The Columbia City Council unanimously approved the special election Tuesday.
