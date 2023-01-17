ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Columbia Missourian

Former Miami QB Garcia reportedly transfers to MU

Former Miami quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring to Missouri, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Thursday night. Garcia entered the transfer portal Tuesday, and, per the report, the redshirt freshman is expected to enroll at MU by the end of the week.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri faces top-five test as No. 4 Alabama visits Columbia

Missouri men’s basketball ended a two-game losing skid with another ranked win — this one over No. 25 Arkansas — on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC) avenged their Jan. 4 loss to the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a narrow 79-76 victory to improve to .500 in conference play.
COLUMBIA, MO
MU bench steps up in home win over Razorbacks

While starter Kobe Brown led Missouri with 17 points, it was the Tigers’ bench that came alive with 48 points in a 79-76 victory over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Aside from Brown, the Tigers’ four other starters combined for just 14 points. With Mabor Majak...
COLUMBIA, MO
Kewpies advance to tournament final in Liberty

Hickman boys basketball defeated William Chrisman 56-38 in the semifinals of the C.W. Stessman Invitational on Thursday in Liberty. The Kewpies (13-4, 2-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) led after all four quarters, taking a 33-22 lead into the half.
LIBERTY, MO
Hickman beats Helias in milestone game

Hickman senior basketball player Ella Rogers entered her game against the Helias Crusaders with 993 total career points, and ultimately finished with 1,001. The Kewpies defeated the Crusaders 64-54 as Rogers broke the 1,000-point threshold. The score was close through most of the game before the Kewpies took a commanding lead in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBIA, MO
Rogers reaches 1,000 career points as Hickman girls basketball beats Helias

Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia. In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
COLUMBIA, MO
Lula Porter Smith May 8, 1928~ Jan. 15, 2023

Lula Porter Smith, 94, passed away Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at The Bluffs in Columbia, Missouri. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Services in Columbia, Missouri. Funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, Missouri following funeral services.
COLUMBIA, MO
Legislators laud value of UM System, higher ed at alumni association forum

State legislators, UM System administrators and MU alumni kicked off a legislative forum with a familiar call and response, chanting “M-I-Z” and “Z-O-U” before discussing the value of higher education. Boone County’s chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association held the forum Thursday evening, partially in response...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
The Route 66 Brass Band performs at Whitmore Hall

The Route 66 Brass Band performed at Whitmore Hall on Thursday in Columbia. The band is one of seven different ensembles within the 399th Army Band based in Fort Leonard Wood. For nearly an hour the group of nine played a variety of pop, rock, and jazz pieces. The band...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Farm Bureau looks forward to 2023 legislative session

The 2023 Missouri legislative session is underway and legislators have been back in Jefferson City since Jan. 4. Every year brings a new opportunity to address items that matter to our members and hardworking Missourians, and we look forward to developing solutions in the coming months. At the top of...
MISSOURI STATE
House Speaker vote worth the wait

“Where there is no vision, the people perish: But he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
MISSOURI STATE
City honors faith leader, Jabberwocky Studios for diversity efforts

The Rev. Lester Woods Jr. and Jabberwocky Studios received standing ovations Thursday morning at the 30th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Awards. Woods won the individual award, and Jabberwocky Studios won the group award. The awards were presented at the Holiday Inn Executive Center and were given to recognize people who...
COLUMBIA, MO
CPS i-Ready assessment data shows improvement

As Columbia Public Schools administers another round of i-Ready assessments to elementary and middle school students, data from the most recent testing period shows increased student proficiency in both reading and math this school year. I-Ready data shows that students’ overall reading proficiency increased from 32% to 36% this school...
COLUMBIA, MO
Death notices for Jan. 19, 2023

Roger Dean Bryant, 78, of Columbia died Jan. 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Nancy Jane Manring Holman, 62, of Columbia died Jan. 17, 2023. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
City places marijuana tax on April ballot

Columbia voters will decide April 4 whether to allow the city to impose a 3% sales tax on retail sales of recreational marijuana. The Columbia City Council unanimously approved the special election Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, MO

