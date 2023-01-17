Read full article on original website
Related
Two teens shot -- one killed -- in front of Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — One teenager is dead and another is in critical condition at an area hospital after a Friday afternoon shooting in front of a Whataburger in Fort Worth, police said. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the fast food burger chain's parking lot...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 5900 N. Central Expressway
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of N. Central Expressway Service Road. The preliminary investigation determined, when officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Khurram Ali in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 011551-2023.
fox4news.com
Homicide victim found in Dallas creek identified as 16-year-old girl
DALLAS - A teenager found shot to death in Dallas earlier this week had been reported as a runaway. Medical examiners confirmed 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez is the person found Monday morning in a creek in Oak Cliff. Police said Rodriguez had been shot several times. They have not made any...
Man found fatally shot in SUV after Dallas crash, police say
DALLAS — A man died after he was found shot in a crashed vehicle in Dallas late Thursday night, police said. Police around 11 p.m. responded to the incident as a crash and found an SUV hit a parked vehicle near the Mockingbird DART station off the U.S. 75 service road in northeast Dallas.
Dallas Police announce the name of the officer who saved a toddler's life
Dallas police have announced the name of a police officer who saved a toddler’s life last week. Senior Corporal Sergio Perez was pulling into a McDonald’s to get a snack for himself and his police dog partner Goro.
abc17news.com
Dallas police officer says ‘divine intervention’ led him to saving a boys life in a McDonalds parking lot
DALLAS (KTVT) — A Dallas police officer was on his break grabbing food at a McDonalds drive-thru when a baby nearby stopped breathing. CBS 11 obtained the bodycam footage of that scary moment and how the officer jumped into action to save the baby’s life. Dallas Police Department’s...
11-year-old bystander fatally shot while 2 girls fought in parking lot
DALLAS (TCD) -- An 11-year-old boy was killed over the weekend as he got caught in the crossfire during an altercation between two girls. According to Dallas Police, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on Southern Oaks Boulevard and learned two juvenile females were fighting in the building’s parking lot. One of the females allegedly obtained a gun and shot at the other girl.
16-year-old girl found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Dallas creek, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in a creek in Oak Cliff on Monday. And her family is looking for answers. The girl, identified as Venus Rodriguez, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, police said.
2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
Police say victim found in an Oak Cliff creek had been shot several times
Dallas police are waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine the name of a person whose body was found in an Oak Cliff creek near Zang and Illinois on Monday
fox4news.com
Beloved Fort Worth boxing coach killed in shooting after argument with family member
FORT WORTH, Texas - The youth boxing community in Fort Worth is mourning the death of a beloved boxing coach. Police say Joe Guzman was shot and killed during an argument in his Fort Worth home Monday. Photos posted on social media and a Fort Worth boxing club reflect friends...
fox4news.com
2 students arrested after guns, marijuana found at Arlington's Bowie High School
ARLINGTON, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Friday morning after Bowie High School officials said they found two handguns and marijuana during a search of their backpacks. One of the students has been identified as 17-year-old Machai Kelley. The other student is a juvenile, so his name will not be released.
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
Fort Worth armed robbery suspect arrested two years later
Fort Worth police have arrested the suspect they’ve been tracking down for two years since an armed man robbed a customer at an ATM on South University Drive across the street from the TCU campus.
Fight between teens turns deadly for innocent bystander
A 14-year-old girl was charged with murder after fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy in Dallas on Jan. 15. The teen, whose name has not been released, was fighting with another girl at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments. The girl then grabbed a gun and shot in the girl’s direction, but the bullet hit an 11-year-old boy. The teen girl fled, but was soon taken into custody.
Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say
DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
One killed, one wounded in South Dallas shooting
A man has died in a South Dallas shooting overnight. Police got 911 calls just past midnight about gunfire on Spring Avenue about a mile from Fair Park. Officers found two men wounded.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 4300 Spring Avenue
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined; two victims suffered gunshot wounds when an unknown suspect shot into the residence. One of the victims, 52 years old, James Deckard was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim refused to be transported. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 010272-2023.
Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
Fort Worth shooting victim identified as long-time youth boxing coach
Friends are saying more about the Fort Worth man shot and killed at his own home this week. People who knew Joe Guzman recall his huge heart as a boxing coach for generations of kids on the north side of Fort Worth
