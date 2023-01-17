Read full article on original website
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity
"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
How Houston's The Original Ninfa's on Navigation got so famous
Ninfa's fajitas are a key part of Houston's food lore.
Houston Chronicle
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner collects on Astros World Series wager
Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale cashed in on his $75 million World Series bet in November. On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner received his payment from a friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Turner accepted his winnings following the Astros' World Series victory as the two mayors...
Did H-E-B pressure Texas venue to cancel Kyle Rittenhouse free speech event?
The controversy over the Free Speech event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse continues as organizers claim H-E-B pressured a venue to cancel the event. Southern Star Brewery, located 40 miles north of Houston, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking.
Fort Bend Star
Missouri City library to host local artist, sculptor and author Tony Sherman on Feb. 4
The Missouri City Branch Library will present renowned local artist, sculptor, and author C. Anthony “Tony” Sherman on Saturday, February 4, from 1-2 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, 1530 Texas Parkway. Sherman will talk about his artwork, sculptures, and books, as well his inspiration behind...
Houston Chronicle
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel is proud to represent hometown of Houston
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel may have just been crowned Miss Universe, but she continues to stay true to her Houston roots. In her first local TV interview since her win Saturday, Gabriel opened up about her love for H-Town and the shock she felt after beating out 83 women from around the world for the coveted top spot.
Houston Mayor Cashes In On The Astros
The Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner cashes in on his friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
fox26houston.com
Houston Happy Hour: Savoy introduces new specials, hours
Houston - The Savoy, a neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is introducing new Happy Hour specials and an extended Happy Hour on Friday nights until 10 pm. The bar, located at 4402 Emancipation Ave., is rapidly becoming a Happy Hour hot spot in...
‘They were just innocent bystanders’: 2 BR families recover after deadly Houston shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police in Houston, Texas are looking for a group of men who reportedly shot up a group of people at a nightclub on Sunday, Jan. 15. The gunfire left one person dead and four others hurt. Officials say the men were wearing ski masks and...
Houston Chronicle
Courtney Zavala leaves Houston Life after 5 years on the KPRC 2 lifestyle show
A longtime host of KPRC 2's Houston's daily afternoon lifestyle show Houston Life is moving on. After five years of co-hosting the talk show alongside Derrick Shore, Courtney Zavala is leaving her post, per a report from local media blogger Mike McGuff. Shore announced Zavala's exit on air on Wednesday,...
NCAA donates $100K for renovations at historic Third Ward basketball court
Blue Triangle was created in 1919 and became a part of the YWCA in segregated Houston. The Y paid for Black members to meet separately from its white members until a group of women decided to buy their own property.
earnthenecklace.com
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
Spanish Village Restaurant, Tex-Mex staple in Houston's Third Ward, announces closing date
Adios, Spanish Village 😢 This landmark in Houston's Third Ward will soon stop serving its enchiladas and margaritas.
KHOU 11 Houston anchor Lauren Talarico makes shift to daytime news
Talarico announced she also still anchor weekend morning newscasts for KHOU 11.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
fox26houston.com
Post Oak Grill owner, Houston icon Chef Polo Becerra passes away after cancer battle
HOUSTON - Houston's restaurant industry lost a beloved icon Tuesday. Chef Polo Becerra, owner of Post Oak Grill restaurant passed away around 10 a.m. at the hospital after a battle with cancer. A Mexican immigrant, Chef Becerra started in the restaurant industry washing dishes. He later opened the Post Oak...
fox26houston.com
Katy ISD cancels author Emma Straub's visit for repeated use of the 'F' word
KATY, Texas - A best-selling author had her school visit canceled after organizers learned of "inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms." Emma Straub is perhaps best known for her books: Modern Lovers, The Vacationers, Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures, and All Adults Here. American author Emma...
fox26houston.com
Houston Jewelry store broken into, owner says he actually got "nothing"
HOUSTON - One Houston thief might be in for a surprise himself when he realized the value of the jewelry he stole from a local jewelry store. Houston police received a call on Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., in the 9500 block of Westheimer Road about a robbery at Houston Jewelry west of the Galleria. The owner Rex Solomon said he received a call from the alarm company that the glass break protector went off.
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
