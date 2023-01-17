ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Chronicle

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner collects on Astros World Series wager

Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale cashed in on his $75 million World Series bet in November. On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner received his payment from a friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Turner accepted his winnings following the Astros' World Series victory as the two mayors...
Houston Chronicle

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel is proud to represent hometown of Houston

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel may have just been crowned Miss Universe, but she continues to stay true to her Houston roots. In her first local TV interview since her win Saturday, Gabriel opened up about her love for H-Town and the shock she felt after beating out 83 women from around the world for the coveted top spot.
fox26houston.com

Houston Happy Hour: Savoy introduces new specials, hours

Houston - The Savoy, a neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is introducing new Happy Hour specials and an extended Happy Hour on Friday nights until 10 pm. The bar, located at 4402 Emancipation Ave., is rapidly becoming a Happy Hour hot spot in...
earnthenecklace.com

Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?

There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
fox26houston.com

Katy ISD cancels author Emma Straub's visit for repeated use of the 'F' word

KATY, Texas - A best-selling author had her school visit canceled after organizers learned of "inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms." Emma Straub is perhaps best known for her books: Modern Lovers, The Vacationers, Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures, and All Adults Here. American author Emma...
fox26houston.com

Houston Jewelry store broken into, owner says he actually got "nothing"

HOUSTON - One Houston thief might be in for a surprise himself when he realized the value of the jewelry he stole from a local jewelry store. Houston police received a call on Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., in the 9500 block of Westheimer Road about a robbery at Houston Jewelry west of the Galleria. The owner Rex Solomon said he received a call from the alarm company that the glass break protector went off.
