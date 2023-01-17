Read full article on original website
🎥 🏀 Hutch High Boys vs Junction City at Dodge City Tournament of Champions
DODGE CITY, Kan.—The 80th Dodge City Tournament of Champions continues on Friday at the United Wireless Arena. The Hutchinson Salthawks (9-0) will face Junction City (a 8-3) at 2:30 pm on Friday, January 20th in semi-final action. The Hutchinson vs Junction City game will be broadcast on KWBW Radio...
🏀 Hutch High Boys roll past Newton in opening round of TOC
DODGE CITY, Kan.-The Hutchinson Salthawks boy's basketball team gave up a 3 point basketball to Newton's Ezra Entz to trail the Railers early, but that lead didn't last long as the # 1 tourney seeded Salthawks rolled to a 53 to 25 win in the opening round game of the 80th Dodge City Tournament of Champions.
