Clark County & Ford County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two southwest Kansas residents were killed in separate single-vehicle accidents on Monday. The first accident happened at 9:21 am Monday morning in rural Ford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2013 Cadillac SUV driven by 56-year-old Marca L. Berger of Ensign was traveling northbound on 105 Road, when she overcorrected, crossing the roadway again to the southbound ditch, then rolled, causing Berger to be ejected. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.

FORD COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO