Two die in separate southwest Kansas accidents
Clark County & Ford County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two southwest Kansas residents were killed in separate single-vehicle accidents on Monday. The first accident happened at 9:21 am Monday morning in rural Ford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2013 Cadillac SUV driven by 56-year-old Marca L. Berger of Ensign was traveling northbound on 105 Road, when she overcorrected, crossing the roadway again to the southbound ditch, then rolled, causing Berger to be ejected. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission removes gambling devices, cash from SW Kansas convenience store
The Gray County Sheriff's Office announced that they assisted agents with the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission to remove gambling devices, cash and more from a convenience store in Cimmaron.
Gambling Devices Seized from Cimarron KS Business
On Wednesday, January 18th, at around 10 AM members of the Gray County Sheriff’s Office assisted Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission Agents with a search warrant at Corner Market (Presto) at 111 E Ave A in Cimarron Kansas. As a result suspected illegal gambling devices, computers, documents, and cash were seized from the business. The investigation is currently ongoing at this time of this post.
