Read full article on original website
Related
Hays artist features solo exhibit at Deines Cultural Center
RUSSELL — The Deines Cultural Center will present its next art show, Wendy Tan: Solo Exhibition, beginning this weekend. Tan, Hays, said her works have been greatly influenced by nature and that she loves small flowers and plants, specifically dry and curly leaves. “They are small but may still...
Friday brings another chance for snowfall, moisture in Hays area
Wednesday's winter storm stayed far north and west of the Hays area, bringing some moisture — but not much. According to initial reports from CoCoRaHS, rainfall reports ranged from about a tenth to a quarter of an inch in Ellis County. The official rainfall report from the K-State Ag Research Center in Hays will be available Thursday.
Another round of snow expected in western Kansas this weekend
A winter storm watch is in effect for much of western Kansas as another round of wintry weather is expected to arrive late Friday. Ellis County is to the east of the watch area. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expecting rain to turn into snow late Friday,...
❄️ NWS: Winter storm warning now in effect for Ellis County
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a winter storm warning for Ellis County, in effect from midnight until 8 p.m. Saturday. The NWS is calling for snow to begin after 4 a.m. Saturday and continue through the day. There is a chance of 4 to 6 inches of snowfall in the Hays area, with more to the northwest.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Goodland/Olathe North
NOTE: The internet connection at the Colby site is unstable. The Hays High girls take on Goodland and the boys Olathe North in the semifinals of the Orange and Black Classic in Colby. The girls game is set to tipoff at 3 p.m. against Goodland with the boys to follow...
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 8-14
The Hays Police Department responded to 70 calls from Jan. 8-14, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Interstate 70 reopened from Hays to Colorado
The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened westbound I-70 from Hays to the Colorado state line. Both directions of the interstate are now open to traffic. Winter driving conditions may still be present in some areas, and KDOT crews continue to work to remove snow and ice from the roadways. Drivers are reminded to buckle up, slow down and use caution around snowplows and emergency vehicles.
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House to amend estate law
TOPEKA — Jeremiah Schumacher says his father’s abuse of his mother was a staple of the couple’s 40-year marriage and only came to a stop when she died at Hays Medical Center after sustaining traumatic head injuries. Karen Schumacher, 60, had obtained from a judge a protection...
Heart of a Tiger: Be that person
I like to start my day reading “Light’s Daily Dose.” Author Light Watkins’ daily message is short and impactful. The other day, as I was thinking about new year’s resolutions – the hopes and aspirations for each new year. I was inspired by a Light’s Daily Dose email entitled, “Be that person.”
Hays goalie qualifies for nationals again
Cedric Durr took first place in the 14U-15U age division of Keeper Wars U.S. Ink’s City Tour last month in Wichita. That qualified the Hays goalkeeper for this summer’s U.S. Youth Soccer Keeper Wars National Championships in Orlando, Fla., for a second straight year. The age-division winners at...
🎥 Hays' utilities extension north of I-70 will ready properties for development
Another area of north Hays will be a step closer to potential development with the proposed construction of sanitary sewer and water main improvements along 55th Street east of 230th Avenue, and water improvements at 58th Street and 230th Avenue. City commissioners will hear more about the project and utilities...
Hays High defensive standout commits to Fort Hays State
The 2022 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year is staying right here in Hays. Senior Bryce Salmans announced Wednesday via social media he has committed to Fort Hays State University. In his first season at the position, the defensive standout led the WAC in sacks and tackles for loss last season, while also pulling double-duty at tight end.
🏀 Hays girls advance in Colby
COLBY - The Hays High Indians opened the 38th Colby Orange & Black Classic with Lamar, Colorado on Thursday evening. The Indians used a 15-0 first half run on their way to a 56-34 win. Hays needed the run after the Thunder scored the first six points of the contest....
HaysMed honors nurses completing RN Residency Program
Three registered nurses at HaysMed were honored recently at a recognition ceremony and luncheon. They completed the yearlong RN Residency Program offered at HaysMed. The program began a year ago with training focused on clinical experience, one on one mentorship with their preceptor, high-fidelity simulations and on the job training. Additionally, nurses received training from professionals in several departments, such as radiology, pharmacy, cardiac care, peri-op and others.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN LIVE - Thomas More Prep-Marian v Norton
The TMP-Marian Monarchs girls will take on Norton in the consolation semifinals of the MCL Thursday in Stockton. Tipoff from is set for approximately 6 p.m. with the Hertz Rental Car Pregame Show set for 5:40 on 99.5 KHAZ and online by clicking HERE. Due to Mid-Continent League streaming limitations,...
'Military and the media' at Friends of Historic Fort Hays presentation
Join The Friends of Historic Fort Hays in welcoming Dr. Steven Boylan to Fort Hays as part of their 2023 annual meeting. Dr. Boylan will be presenting the very interesting and informative program titled, “Military and the Media Then and Now.” He currently serves as a professor of the practice and the director of graduate military programs for the University of Kansas School of Business in.
United Way way short of goal, still time to donate
The United Way of Ellis County has raised about $330,000 of its $370,000 goal as its campaign nears its close at the end of January. Erica Berges, United Way director, said she hopes the campaign will raise at least $350,000, which was the amount the agency raised last year. United Way increased its goal by $20,000 this year.
30-year-old convicted of murder found dead in Kan. prison cell
HUTCHINSON, KAN. – Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) inmate Juan Caballeros-Yescas died Wednesday. He was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Caballeros-Yescas was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The...
Kan. police officer injured during arrest of theft suspect
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A police officer was injured during an arrest of a Kansas felon in Hutchinson on Wednesday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Jarrod Pollard on requested charges of theft, criminal trespass, felony interference, battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of opiates, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ellis County jobless rate remains below 2% in December
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in December. This is an increase from 2.8% in November and an increase from 2.8% in December 2021. Ellis County's...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0