The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened westbound I-70 from Hays to the Colorado state line. Both directions of the interstate are now open to traffic. Winter driving conditions may still be present in some areas, and KDOT crews continue to work to remove snow and ice from the roadways. Drivers are reminded to buckle up, slow down and use caution around snowplows and emergency vehicles.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO