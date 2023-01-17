ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Chicago Fire Shocker: Taylor Kinney Out

Prepare to see a lot less of Kelly Severide around the firehouse this season, as Taylor Kinney is taking a break from his role on NBC’s Chicago Fire, a source close to production confirms to TVLine. The actor is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. No specific information about the matter is known at this time. The Dick Wolf procedural’s cast and crew were told about Kinney’s decision on Friday; his surprise absence is expected to require script rewrites. Kinney has starred on Chicago Fire since it premiered in 2012. He has also appeared on every single one...
dexerto.com

Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk “leaked” in concept art

A first look at Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk in the MCU Thunderbolts movie has reportedly been leaked in a glimpse at the movie’s concept art. In 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce the Thunderbolts. Essentially, they’re Marvel’s Suicide Squad, named after Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, earlier played by the late William Hurt.
epicstream.com

Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement

Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
Distractify

Nia Long Is the Ultimate #WCW — Has She Ever Been Married?

There’s a reason Nia Long’s name has come up in every other rapper’s song since the 1990s. The bona-fide It girl has been the romantic lead in some of our favorite movies for generations and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. With more than two decades in the business under her belt, Nia continues booking roles in movies like 2023’s You People with Eddie Murphy and Missing with Storm Reid.
wegotthiscovered.com

6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU

The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
wmagazine.com

Jenna Ortega Continues Her Scream Queen Legacy in the Scream 6 Trailer

Scream 6, the latest installment in Wes Craven’s iconic horror franchise, has made its return. The first trailer for the film finds masked killer Ghostface not in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California but roaming the streets of New York City, stalking his prey — which includes a star-studded cast featuring Jenna Ortega, Scream alum Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Distractify

Are Any Season 16 'MAFS' Couples Still Together? Fans Are Rooting for a Few (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 16 of Married at First Sight. Season 16 of Married at First Sight features five couples from Nashville who are all here because they've been unsuccessful at finding marriage in real life. Luckily, the experiment does often work for some, so which Married at First Sight Season 16 couples are still together?
Distractify

The Finale to 'That '70s Show' Was a Groovy Way to Say Goodbye

It has been less than a month, and 2023 is already giving us more than 2022 ever could. Netflix is reviving the iconic That ‘70s Show with their new series, That ‘90s Show. Returning to the series are Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman alongside cameos from the original cast of teens: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama.
WISCONSIN STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight

There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
ComicBook

Velma Just Broke One of Dragonball Evolution's Infamous Records

If there is one thing the Internet is against right now, it is Velma. HBO Max kickstarted the animated comedy just days ago, and the series is already burning through the goodwill of social media. With mixed critic reviews, Velma has fallen prey to fans who have been less-than-kind to the edgy series. And now, it looks like Velma managed to beat out one of Hollywood's most infamous records thanks to Dragonball Evolution.
Distractify

'The Last of Us' Is Finally out on HBO! Here's Refresher on the Original Game's Story

Few live-action adaptations of beloved video games have reached the heights of The Last of Us on HBO. The new series adapts the critically-acclaimed PlayStation title that was first released in 2013 on the PS3. Much like the original game, the series centers on Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a rugged smuggler tasked with escorting a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States in an effort to develop a cure for a monstrous fungal disease.
COLORADO STATE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
31K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy