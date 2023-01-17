Read full article on original website
Chicago Fire Shocker: Taylor Kinney Out
Prepare to see a lot less of Kelly Severide around the firehouse this season, as Taylor Kinney is taking a break from his role on NBC’s Chicago Fire, a source close to production confirms to TVLine. The actor is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. No specific information about the matter is known at this time. The Dick Wolf procedural’s cast and crew were told about Kinney’s decision on Friday; his surprise absence is expected to require script rewrites. Kinney has starred on Chicago Fire since it premiered in 2012. He has also appeared on every single one...
Did Jeremy Renner Lose His Leg in the Snowplow Accident? Just Rumors So Far
Actor Jeremy Renner has had a rocky start to 2023. The actor, known for his roles in films like The Hurt Locker, The Avengers, and Arrival, was involved in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day at his home in the Reno area of Nevada. Article continues below advertisement. Jeremy...
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Leaves Some Obvious Hints for Joining a Major Fan-Favorite Franchise, and It’s NOT the MCU
While the exit from the DCEU and The Witcher has made his fans extremely disappointed, Henry Cavill might join another huge franchise in the future. Ever since he exited from one of the most loved comic universes, fans have been waiting for the British actor to join the MCU. However, that is not what we are talking about.
Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in Versace at ‘Babylon’ Premiere in Australia
Like a goddess! Margot Robbie was a vision in Versace at the Babylon premiere in her native Australia. For the Monday, January 16, red carpet event, Robbie, 32, dazzled photographers in a baby blue corset gown from the Italian fashion house. The floor-length frock was equipped with a sleek satin construction and crisscross straps that […]
dexerto.com
Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk “leaked” in concept art
A first look at Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk in the MCU Thunderbolts movie has reportedly been leaked in a glimpse at the movie’s concept art. In 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce the Thunderbolts. Essentially, they’re Marvel’s Suicide Squad, named after Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, earlier played by the late William Hurt.
epicstream.com
Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement
Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
Nia Long Is the Ultimate #WCW — Has She Ever Been Married?
There’s a reason Nia Long’s name has come up in every other rapper’s song since the 1990s. The bona-fide It girl has been the romantic lead in some of our favorite movies for generations and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. With more than two decades in the business under her belt, Nia continues booking roles in movies like 2023’s You People with Eddie Murphy and Missing with Storm Reid.
The Mindy Kaling Backlash Has Lost All Nuance
Recent criticism of the comedian’s artistic laziness has fans reexamining her whole career.
Herrmann's Wife Got a Devestating Diagnosis in Season 11 of 'Chicago Fire' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following contains major spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11. The fictional firefighters on NBC’s long-lived procedural drama series Chicago Fire put their characters’ lives in danger every day. But this time, it’s not someone from Firehouse 51 whose life is at risk. Article continues...
wegotthiscovered.com
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU
The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
wmagazine.com
Jenna Ortega Continues Her Scream Queen Legacy in the Scream 6 Trailer
Scream 6, the latest installment in Wes Craven’s iconic horror franchise, has made its return. The first trailer for the film finds masked killer Ghostface not in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California but roaming the streets of New York City, stalking his prey — which includes a star-studded cast featuring Jenna Ortega, Scream alum Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.
'That '90s Show' Star Ashley Aufderheide Reveals Her Character Gwen Almost Had Pink Hair (EXCLUSIVE)
Hang out with a new group of angsty teenagers in That '70s Show spinoff, That '90s Show. Set two decades later, the Netflix series follows Eric and Donna Forman's 14-year-old daughter, Leia, who decides to remain at her grandparents' house in Point Place, Wis., during the summer of 1995. In...
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Are Any Season 16 'MAFS' Couples Still Together? Fans Are Rooting for a Few (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 16 of Married at First Sight. Season 16 of Married at First Sight features five couples from Nashville who are all here because they've been unsuccessful at finding marriage in real life. Luckily, the experiment does often work for some, so which Married at First Sight Season 16 couples are still together?
The Finale to 'That '70s Show' Was a Groovy Way to Say Goodbye
It has been less than a month, and 2023 is already giving us more than 2022 ever could. Netflix is reviving the iconic That ‘70s Show with their new series, That ‘90s Show. Returning to the series are Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman alongside cameos from the original cast of teens: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama.
Hogwarts Legacy’s new cinematic trailer nails the atmosphere fans want to feel
You can never go wrong with some John Williams.
digitalspy.com
First look at Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its next movie starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown — and given us a sneak peek — in it's 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can check out above). Titled Damsel, the movie tells the story of Elodie, who grows...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
ComicBook
Velma Just Broke One of Dragonball Evolution's Infamous Records
If there is one thing the Internet is against right now, it is Velma. HBO Max kickstarted the animated comedy just days ago, and the series is already burning through the goodwill of social media. With mixed critic reviews, Velma has fallen prey to fans who have been less-than-kind to the edgy series. And now, it looks like Velma managed to beat out one of Hollywood's most infamous records thanks to Dragonball Evolution.
'The Last of Us' Is Finally out on HBO! Here's Refresher on the Original Game's Story
Few live-action adaptations of beloved video games have reached the heights of The Last of Us on HBO. The new series adapts the critically-acclaimed PlayStation title that was first released in 2013 on the PS3. Much like the original game, the series centers on Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a rugged smuggler tasked with escorting a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States in an effort to develop a cure for a monstrous fungal disease.
