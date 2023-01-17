Read full article on original website
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
‘I was in shock. I’m still in shock,’ Oklahoma woman speaks to KFOR about the caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
KFOR is hearing from an Oklahoma woman who knows the caregivers of Athena Brownfield, whose story made national headlines after she was reported missing from Cyril earlier this month.
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
One killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
OKC man no longer has to pay toll fine
A license plate mix up was causing an Oklahoma City man to hit roadblock after roadblock, until he reached out to the KFOR In Your Corner team.
Police warning of rise in ‘distraction’ style thefts
Authorities in Moore say they have seen a rise in the number of 'distraction' style thefts at stores in the metro.
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
A license plate mix up has OKC man seeking help
“It's very frustrating,” said Lucky Lofton. “I don't want to be put in collections for something we didn't do.”
Arrest made in Del City HS shooting
Del City Police siad they've got a man behind bars after gunfire rang out during a basketball game between Del City and Millwood High Schools that sent students and parents scrambling for safety.
KFOR
Services for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield announced
ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma funeral home has confirmed services will be held Jan. 25 for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was allegedly killed by her caretaker on Christmas. Athena Brownfield was reported missing from her home in Cyril, Oklahoma, on Jan. 10. Since then, two of Athena’s caretakers...
Police: Man says he shot, killed burglary suspect
Officials in Norman are investigating a deadly shooting inside a business.
KFOR
OKC grandma helps grandparents raising their grandkids
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 43,000 children in Oklahoma are being raised by their grandparents. For many of those grandparents, the unexpected labor of love so late in life, takes a huge financial toll. Because of that financial burden, an Oklahoma City woman, Leela Baker, created a non-profit...
Man accused in preschooler’s death headed back to Oklahoma
An Oklahoma man who is facing charges in connection to the disappearance of a child is now headed back to the Sooner State.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Wildlife removal experts provide tips to keep unwanted pests out of Oklahoma homes
You may not be the only one finding comfort in the warmth of your home on these cold winter days.
Oklahoma restaurant helps aspiring baker’s dreams come true
"This is such a small community, Hennessey is a smaller town. We want to give back as much as possible, and Shiann is a great opportunity to be able to do that," Brown said.
news9.com
A Picture Worth A Thousand Words
From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
Authorities search for assault, kidnapping and robbery suspect
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it's looking for a suspect who allegedly took part in assaulting, kidnapping and robbing a Stroud woman.
KFOR
Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma
Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited …. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. These are the people behind those viral Oklahoma …. You’ve seen the wild posts — such as, “whoever filled out a cougar sighting report...
Police investigate stabbing in southwest OKC
One man was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.
