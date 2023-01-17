ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Arrest made in Del City HS shooting

Del City Police siad they've got a man behind bars after gunfire rang out during a basketball game between Del City and Millwood High Schools that sent students and parents scrambling for safety.
DEL CITY, OK
KFOR

Services for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield announced

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma funeral home has confirmed services will be held Jan. 25 for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was allegedly killed by her caretaker on Christmas. Athena Brownfield was reported missing from her home in Cyril, Oklahoma, on Jan. 10. Since then, two of Athena’s caretakers...
CYRIL, OK
KFOR

OKC grandma helps grandparents raising their grandkids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 43,000 children in Oklahoma are being raised by their grandparents. For many of those grandparents, the unexpected labor of love so late in life, takes a huge financial toll. Because of that financial burden, an Oklahoma City woman, Leela Baker, created a non-profit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

A Picture Worth A Thousand Words

From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma

Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited …. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. These are the people behind those viral Oklahoma …. You’ve seen the wild posts — such as, “whoever filled out a cougar sighting report...
OKLAHOMA STATE

