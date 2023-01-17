Read full article on original website
James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans
When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
‘Thunderbolts’ could be saved if Marvel transforms one character from a joke into a giant
We can expect quite a bit of chatter about Thunderbolts from now until it graces cinemas in 2024; the Phase Five flick was already drawing plenty of attention from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ever-attentive fandom, and now with rumors swirling that Ghost will no longer be showing up as part of the eponymous answer to the Avengers, Thunderbolts will surely be subjected to a dizzying combination of hype and scrutiny.
‘Deadpool 3’ fans know exactly which X-Men they want in the movie following mind-blowing crossover rumors
Deadpool 3 is already set to make old-school superhero film fans’ dreams come true by bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, but a new rumor is claiming something that would put X-Men lovers in mutant heaven. YouTuber Grace Randolph is declaring that several members of the X-Men team are...
A bone-rattling action favorite still in line for a Netflix sequel comes in from the cold of irrelevance
One of the industry’s finest action directors partnering up with a top-tier icon of cinematic ass-kicking for a critically-acclaimed and commercially successful comic book adaptation is the stuff franchises are made of, but we’re still waiting patiently for the second chapter in the Atomic Blonde saga to emerge.
The promise of Millie Bobby Brown slaying a dragon turns ‘Damsel’ into an instant obsession
Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix are fast becoming one of the industry’s powerhouse pairings, with fantasy action epic Damsel marking the latest collaboration between the star and streaming service. Not content with partnering up on five seasons of Stranger Things, the Enola Holmes franchise, the Russo brothers’ blockbuster The...
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Latest Horror News: ‘Skinamarink’ perfectly slashes box-office expectations as ‘M3GAN’ director addresses sequel possibilities
It’s Terrifying Tuesday, slasher fanatics! Unfortunately, today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered has nothing to do with the slasher fascination. Instead, today’s collection of news is saturated in the notable tropes related to sub-genres like sci-fi and experimental horror. Over this past four-day weekend, Skinamarink emerged as a serious catalog contender after it recouped its budget 60 times over — much to the surprise of many film buffs. On the other end, the director of M3GAN finally offered a glimpse into the possibilities of an anticipated sequel. It’s been an exciting few weeks for horror, and that doesn’t look to be ending any time soon.
James Gunn’s critics make it clear they don’t want Chris Pratt anywhere near the DCU
From almost the second James Gunn took control of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, the new co-CEOs instantly faced a barrage of accusations claiming they’d be destined to play favorites when it came to building the franchise’s future. The fact close ally of the pair Zachary Levi seems...
A soaking-wet horror sequel that never needed to exist barely keeps its head above water on streaming
Even the most mildly successful horror movies are always in danger of being sequelized to death, and though it took 13 years to arrive, toothy creature feature follow-up Black Water: Abyss failed to state a justifiable case for its own existence. The 2007 original was a sleeper hit that went...
Instead of calling Marvel about ‘Gambit’, Channing Tatum needs to call Ryan Reynolds about ‘Deadpool 3’
Coming across as a jilted ex-lover, Channing Tatum revealed that he still occasionally calls Marvel Studios to see if they’re ever going to change their minds about his scrapped Gambit movie, which makes us feel kind of bad for him more than anything else. To be fair, the actor...
James Gunn threatens the DCU fandom’s worst nightmare by admitting he’ll ‘probably’ find room for Chris Pratt
When it was first announced that James Gunn would be assuming the role of DC Studios co-CEO, the jokes began flying thick and fast about which of his regular collaborators would be next to join him in jumping ship. After all, across The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker we were already...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Henry Cavill’s ‘Star Wars’ friendship sends the rumor mill into overdrive and Hugh Jackman continues to troll Ryan Reynolds over ‘Deadpool 3’ title
After giving up the mantle of the Witcher and saying goodbye to the Man of Steel, Henry Cavill embarked on another ambitious journey in the form of Warhammer 40K, but even that expansive franchise shouldn’t be enough to completely fill up the actor’s schedule. As such, you can probably imagine how the internet reacted when they realized the man has recently met up with Rogue One writer Gary Whitta.
Jealous fury rages after one episode of ‘The Last of Us’ blows 7 ‘Resident Evil’ movies and a TV show out of the water
Laughing in the face of the video game curse, The Last of Us has already become the single highest-rated live-action console adaptation there’s ever been, and it’s only one episode in. There’s a large number of fans out there who’ve seen their favorite gaming franchises butchered on the...
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
After getting trashed the first time around, everyone suddenly decides Ghost is their favorite Thunderbolt
If it wasn’t for Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, then the Ant-Man franchise would be in real danger of securing a reputation for consistently delivering some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most underwhelming villains. Corey Stoll’s Darren Cross was the typical “evil mirror version of the hero/shady...
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU
The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
Brie Larson shows off her superhero strength with one-armed pushup
When she’s not pairing underwear with crocs or sending out positive digital vibes into the world, apparently Brie Larson likes to teach people how to do one-handed pushups. The Captain Marvel actress shared a video of herself demonstrating how to do the difficult physical maneuver and nailed it flawlessly.
‘Suicide Squad’ director sees no reason why his ‘vastly better’ cut won’t see the light of day
When it became clear that one of the first things on the minds of new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran was to destroy the final smoldering embers of the SnyderVerse, any prospects of seeing David Ayer finally being given the leeway to re-edit and release his original vision for Suicide Squad appeared to go down in flames.
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
