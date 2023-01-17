ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

kusi.com

Local legislators comment on YMCA and transgender inclusion law

SANTEE (KUSI) – Last week, a 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself and a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted...
SANTEE, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista district using gardens as classrooms for conservation

California’s new law to reduce the amount of food waste dumped into landfills applies to schools as well as to homes and businesses. As KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us Chula Vista Elementary School District is taking the lead in teaching students how to compost and conserve through gardening.
CHULA VISTA, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego couple turns pandemic wedding saga into feature film

Chris and Hillary Soriano were one of many couples who postponed their wedding during the pandemic. But they’re the only couple who turned their unsettling experience into a 94-minute feature film that will debut in 10 Regal theaters across the country (including three locally) on Friday. The Bonita couple...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Churro Dogs and Other Fried Delights Landing in Oceanside

Freshly-fried churros in a variety of styles and flavors will be the star at Jerry’s Street Churros, a dessert and snack shop getting its start in downtown Oceanside on Thursday, January 26. Owners Tom Ta and Jeremiah Hayden, who hope to open more stores down the line, have incorporated treats tasted through their extensive travels into Jerry’s menu.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego

Lunar New year is a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate a fresh start and new opportunities. Traditionally commemorated by the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian communities, Lunar New Year is tied to the lunar calendar. For those following the Chinese zodiac, we’re entering the Year of the Rabbit. For the Vietnamese zodiac, it’s going to be the Year of the Cat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Annie’s Canyon in Solana Beach is a surprise, if not a secret

Our quest for a bit of local adventure during the holidays took us to Annie’s Canyon Trail. When I first learned about this amazing little piece of Solana Beach real estate, I thought I’d discovered a best-kept secret. When we arrived at about 10 a.m. on a Thursday, however, the word clearly had gotten out.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Tough love, bad luck. Restaurant: Impossible returns to Rosie’s Cafe for an emotional visit

(Updated Wednesday, June 3, 2020: Rosie’s Cafe, the Escondido diner featured last month on the Food Network series “Restaurant: Impossible,” has thrown in the towel for good, its owner announced in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. Despite the fundraising carnival that Food Network threw for owner Kaitlyn “Rosie” Pilsbury in February, she was never able to recover financially from the restaurant’s two-month shutdown during the pandemic. She also continues to recover from injuries suffered in a near-fatal motorcycle accident last December.)
ESCONDIDO, CA
matadornetwork.com

Live Out Your Magical Fantasies With This San Diego Airbnb

If you’re a fan of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings and your ultimate dream and adventure is to live like your favorite movie characters for a day, then it’s time you escape to this unique San Diego hobbit house in California. Nestled among the trees, this magical spot will transport you away from reality and into a peaceful and relaxing world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas

San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego teachers raise concerns over transitional kindergarten

A group of around 100 San Diego Unified teachers gathered last week to say they need more support as schools add more 4-year-olds to the transitional kindergarten program. The event was a listening session between the San Diego Education Association and San Diego Unified Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson. Teachers at the union event raised issues about the new grade in California called transitional kindergarten.
SAN DIEGO, CA
addictedtovacation.com

The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!

San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

County Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing in Oceanside

A new affordable housing project broke ground today in Oceanside. When finished, Greenbrier Village will become home to low-income people, including those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. It took a team of agencies working together over several years to make Greenbrier a reality, from local and state government to public, private and community-based organizations. Today marked an exciting milestone.
OCEANSIDE, CA

