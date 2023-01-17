Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
San Diego's Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Related
Transgender woman ‘crushed’ by international backlash after using YMCA shower
A transgender woman says she was shocked to learn she had become the center of international attention after using the women’s shower at the YMCA.
kusi.com
Local legislators comment on YMCA and transgender inclusion law
SANTEE (KUSI) – Last week, a 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself and a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted...
KPBS
Chula Vista district using gardens as classrooms for conservation
California’s new law to reduce the amount of food waste dumped into landfills applies to schools as well as to homes and businesses. As KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us Chula Vista Elementary School District is taking the lead in teaching students how to compost and conserve through gardening.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego couple turns pandemic wedding saga into feature film
Chris and Hillary Soriano were one of many couples who postponed their wedding during the pandemic. But they’re the only couple who turned their unsettling experience into a 94-minute feature film that will debut in 10 Regal theaters across the country (including three locally) on Friday. The Bonita couple...
Eater
Churro Dogs and Other Fried Delights Landing in Oceanside
Freshly-fried churros in a variety of styles and flavors will be the star at Jerry’s Street Churros, a dessert and snack shop getting its start in downtown Oceanside on Thursday, January 26. Owners Tom Ta and Jeremiah Hayden, who hope to open more stores down the line, have incorporated treats tasted through their extensive travels into Jerry’s menu.
Protest erupts at Santee YMCA over locker room controversy
Hundreds of protesters gathered Wednesday to denounce the YMCA after a 17-year-old girl complained of seeing a transwoman showering in the women’s locker room inside the athletic club.
Santee YMCA to Close Early ahead of Dueling Protests
The protests were sparked after a complaint by a teenager
KPBS
Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego
Lunar New year is a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate a fresh start and new opportunities. Traditionally commemorated by the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian communities, Lunar New Year is tied to the lunar calendar. For those following the Chinese zodiac, we’re entering the Year of the Rabbit. For the Vietnamese zodiac, it’s going to be the Year of the Cat.
Coast News
Annie’s Canyon in Solana Beach is a surprise, if not a secret
Our quest for a bit of local adventure during the holidays took us to Annie’s Canyon Trail. When I first learned about this amazing little piece of Solana Beach real estate, I thought I’d discovered a best-kept secret. When we arrived at about 10 a.m. on a Thursday, however, the word clearly had gotten out.
escondidograpevine.com
Tough love, bad luck. Restaurant: Impossible returns to Rosie’s Cafe for an emotional visit
(Updated Wednesday, June 3, 2020: Rosie’s Cafe, the Escondido diner featured last month on the Food Network series “Restaurant: Impossible,” has thrown in the towel for good, its owner announced in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. Despite the fundraising carnival that Food Network threw for owner Kaitlyn “Rosie” Pilsbury in February, she was never able to recover financially from the restaurant’s two-month shutdown during the pandemic. She also continues to recover from injuries suffered in a near-fatal motorcycle accident last December.)
Animal Services Officers Rescue Dog Trapped in Oil Reservoir in Ramona Garage
An 11-year-old dog was rescued Tuesday from an oil-filled mechanic’s reservoir inside a private garage in Ramona by San Diego County Animal Services officers. The owner of the shop called the Department of Animal Services Tuesday morning saying a dog was trapped. According to the officers, when they arrived,...
matadornetwork.com
Live Out Your Magical Fantasies With This San Diego Airbnb
If you’re a fan of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings and your ultimate dream and adventure is to live like your favorite movie characters for a day, then it’s time you escape to this unique San Diego hobbit house in California. Nestled among the trees, this magical spot will transport you away from reality and into a peaceful and relaxing world.
Mama’s Bakery In North Park to Relocate This Spring
Lebanese Restaurant and Bakery Setting Up New Digs Just Steps from Original Location
pacificsandiego.com
Longtime local chef Gaby Lopez opens dream restaurant, Casa Gabriela, in La Mesa
Lopez partnered with Cohn Restaurant Group to replace the former bo-BEAU space in La Mesa with an elevated Mexican restaurant. Since she learned how to make tortillas and rice in her grandmother’s Tijuana kitchen at 8 years old, Gaby Lopez has been cooking with a passion. Now in her...
Barn and tree catch fire in Lakeside
The San Diego Sheriff's Department says a barn and tree burned down during a fire in Lakeside Thursday morning.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas
San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
KPBS
San Diego teachers raise concerns over transitional kindergarten
A group of around 100 San Diego Unified teachers gathered last week to say they need more support as schools add more 4-year-olds to the transitional kindergarten program. The event was a listening session between the San Diego Education Association and San Diego Unified Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson. Teachers at the union event raised issues about the new grade in California called transitional kindergarten.
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!
San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
countynewscenter.com
County Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing in Oceanside
A new affordable housing project broke ground today in Oceanside. When finished, Greenbrier Village will become home to low-income people, including those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. It took a team of agencies working together over several years to make Greenbrier a reality, from local and state government to public, private and community-based organizations. Today marked an exciting milestone.
Transgender woman facing backlash to speak at Santee City Council
A transgender woman who is facing a firestorm for using the female locker room at the YMCA is taking her voice to city council.
Comments / 0