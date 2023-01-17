Read full article on original website
treasurecoast.com
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
cw34.com
Bicyclist struck by box truck during hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was left with multiple injuries after a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 19 around 3:30 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling south on SW Citrus Blvd. At the same time, a yellow box truck was traveling south when the right outside mirror hit the bicyclist.
treasurecoast.com
Unattended death investigation in Fellsmere
Fellsmere, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-On January 19, 2023 at 2:00 pm, Fellsmere Police officers were dispatched to investigate the report of a deceased Hispanic male located behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. The first officer on scene was met by the person who made the report and was directed to the body. The officer confirmed the male was deceased and summoned the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office for investigative assistance.
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County Sheriff - Dead Person Found in Douglas Park Subdivision Died as a Result of a Criminal Act
Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: Okeechobee County Sheriff Deputies discovered a dead body in a wooded area around NE 14th Avenue in the Douglas Park Subdivision of Okeechobee County on Monday, January 16. A news release posted on the Sheriff's Facebook page Wednesday states that the victim has...
WESH
Family members of 2 Palm Bay teenagers shot, killed on Christmas Day seek justice
PALM BAY, Fla. — There was overwhelming support for the loved ones of 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and a 16-year-old gunned down on Christmas Day. A march for justice was held Thursday night in their honor that took the community to city hall. Nearly 50 family and friends took a...
cw34.com
11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
wfxl.com
Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta
A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
WPBF News 25
'Used for killing rodents': Teen retrieving BB gun for groundskeeper prompts lock-outs across Martin County Schools
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There is "no longer an active threat" after a 13-year-old with a BB gun prompted lock-out procedures for Martin County Schools Wednesday. Deputies said the teen was the grandson of the school's groundskeeper and the BB gun was used for killing rodents. He had been retrieving the gun for his grandfather.
sebastiandaily.com
Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida
Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
treasurecoast.com
St Lucie Sheriff looking Person of interest identified in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
St Lucie Sheriff looking Person of interest identified in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Investigators identified a person of interest in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office want to question...
wflx.com
Body found in wooded area of Okeechobee County
A body was discovered in a wooded area of Okeechobee County, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the body was found in the early morning hours of Monday. Deputies discovered the body in a wooded area near Northeast Fourteenth Avenue in the Douglas Park subdivision. The sheriff's office...
fox35orlando.com
Southbound lanes of Florida Turnpike reopen in Indian River County after vehicle fire stops traffic
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have reopened hours after a vehicle fire blocked all lanes of traffic. Emergency crews responded to the fire in Indian River County near mile marker 179. Shortly before 4 p.m., traffic was backed up for over a mile. The fire was extinguished after 5 p.m. but the road remained blocked for another hour before troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol allowed vehicles to pass. No other details were immediately released.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County teacher arrested for bringing gun, knife to high school
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A teacher was arrested Thursday after he was discovered in possession of a gun and a knife on a Palm Beach high school campus. Robert Krasnicki was arrested by school district police at Royal Palm Beach Community High School and both weapons were taken without incident, according to a message sent to staff and guardians.
2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach
Two people were detained Tuesday in connection with a brush fire in Jensen Beach, deputies said in a Facebook post.
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Teenager on Bicycle Taken to Hospital After Early Morning Crash
PSLPD: Teenager on Bicycle Taken to Hospital After Early Morning Crash. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police reported a teenager on a bicycle was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash. This is what happened:. At 6:40am, PSLPD responded to SW Bellevue Ave/SW Cashmere...
cw34.com
Fire breaks out in laundry room at home in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A dryer fire caused a laundry room in Port St. Lucie to go up in flames. On Wednesday, the St. Lucie County Fire District said several units were dispatched at around 10 p.m. to a home on Silver Oak Drive for a residential structure fire.
cw34.com
Family remembers 'full of life' young mom killed in MLK car show Fort Pierce shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla — Family and friends are remembering the vibrant impact young Fort Pierce mother 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant left. "She was full of life. The life of the party, always smiling," mother Nikkiti White tells CBS12 News Tuesday night. White says her daughter, described as a loving mother...
Is Fort Pierce losing gains made on fighting gangs?
The city of Fort Pierce received a federal crime-fighting grant in 2020 from the U.S. Department of Justice. City officials have not responded to how that grant money was spent.
