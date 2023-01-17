ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Bicyclist struck by box truck during hit-and-run in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was left with multiple injuries after a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 19 around 3:30 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling south on SW Citrus Blvd. At the same time, a yellow box truck was traveling south when the right outside mirror hit the bicyclist.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Unattended death investigation in Fellsmere

Fellsmere, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-On January 19, 2023 at 2:00 pm, Fellsmere Police officers were dispatched to investigate the report of a deceased Hispanic male located behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. The first officer on scene was met by the person who made the report and was directed to the body. The officer confirmed the male was deceased and summoned the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office for investigative assistance.
FELLSMERE, FL
cw34.com

11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wfxl.com

Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta

A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
VALDOSTA, GA
sebastiandaily.com

Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida

Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
FELLSMERE, FL
wflx.com

Body found in wooded area of Okeechobee County

A body was discovered in a wooded area of Okeechobee County, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the body was found in the early morning hours of Monday. Deputies discovered the body in a wooded area near Northeast Fourteenth Avenue in the Douglas Park subdivision. The sheriff's office...
fox35orlando.com

Southbound lanes of Florida Turnpike reopen in Indian River County after vehicle fire stops traffic

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have reopened hours after a vehicle fire blocked all lanes of traffic. Emergency crews responded to the fire in Indian River County near mile marker 179. Shortly before 4 p.m., traffic was backed up for over a mile. The fire was extinguished after 5 p.m. but the road remained blocked for another hour before troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol allowed vehicles to pass. No other details were immediately released.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County teacher arrested for bringing gun, knife to high school

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A teacher was arrested Thursday after he was discovered in possession of a gun and a knife on a Palm Beach high school campus. Robert Krasnicki was arrested by school district police at Royal Palm Beach Community High School and both weapons were taken without incident, according to a message sent to staff and guardians.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

