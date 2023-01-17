‘I’m not a model. I’m an athlete and people should focus more on my athleticism rather than my clothes’

As expected, Zhang Weili was well received in her return to her home country. UFC women’s strawweight champion was greeted by multitudes of fans, as she triumphantly returned to China after re-claiming the UFC title at 115 pounds. Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) did so by submitting then-champion Carla Esparza in the co-main event of UFC 281 this past November in New York.

