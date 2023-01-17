‘I’m not a model. I’m an athlete and people should focus more on my athleticism rather than my clothes’

Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Usain Bolt missing $12.8 million from investment account in Jamaica, his lawyer says
Lawyers for eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt say more than $12.8 million is missing from his account with a Jamaican investment firm now under police and government investigation. Jamaican law enforcement received complaints about alleged fraud at wealth management firm Stocks & Securities Ltd (SSL) on January 11, affecting...
Idaho8.com
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both score in thrilling exhibition match in Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo put on a show as they came head to head in Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-4 win over a Riyadh All-Star XI on Thursday. The exhibition match was played in Saudi Arabia’s capital and saw the two superstars renew their storied rivalry for possibly the last time.
VIDEO: UFC champion Zhang Weili receives massive welcome in return to China
As expected, Zhang Weili was well received in her return to her home country. UFC women’s strawweight champion was greeted by multitudes of fans, as she triumphantly returned to China after re-claiming the UFC title at 115 pounds. Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) did so by submitting then-champion Carla Esparza in the co-main event of UFC 281 this past November in New York.
Comments / 0