Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wymt.com
KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in the Commonwealth’s history, state police will wear body cameras. It comes after legislation signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear last year. It included $12.2 million to purchase an integrated video system for Kentucky State Police. “With the acquisition of...
WKYT 27
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
Pandemic eviction relief fund ending in Kentucky
A fund created during the pandemic to help prevent evictions in Kentucky is not taking new applicants after this week.
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Kentucky Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
2 Kentucky women indicted for murder by Kentucky AG
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday that a case presented by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in two women indicted on murder charges.
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
FOCUS | Louisville library workers concerned about fights, guest behavior
"It's not just about the number, it's about the seriousness," the president of the library workers' union said. The images that come to mind for most people when you think "public library" are not scary. "I've never come across anybody that's unruly," Michelle Smith said, who visits the Shawnee branch...
wklw.com
State Representative Wants Red Light Cameras In Kentucky
A state representative wants red light cameras legalized in Kentucky. The commonwealth currently requires an officer to see a violation for a ticket to be issued. Democrat Rachel Roarx believes legalizing traffic cameras would help improve public safety. Roarx’s bill faces challenges, including being introduced in a Republican-dominated legislature.
wymt.com
Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors. “At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1...
Wave 3
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
'I thought she was joking': Laurel County woman wins $222K in Kentucky Lottery
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — One lucky woman in Laurel County is the Kentucky Lottery's newest winner. Nicole Morgan won the lottery by playing a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. “I wagered 50 cents on Celtic Coins Jackpot when I noticed the horseshoe symbol appeared on my screen with,...
wdrb.com
Health officials urge vaccination after 1 case of measles identified in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky. According to the state health department, the case was first reported in December in Christian County, Kentucky. In a news release, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness says the case is connected to an outbreak...
'Finally heading in the right direction': Special prosecutor appointed on Nelson County unsolved cases
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor to assist in the prosecution of criminal charges related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Notably, the Netherlands case is not included. A letter obtained by WHAS11, appoints Hardin County's Commonwealth's...
Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
Comments / 0