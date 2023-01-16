ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wymt.com

KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in the Commonwealth’s history, state police will wear body cameras. It comes after legislation signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear last year. It included $12.2 million to purchase an integrated video system for Kentucky State Police. “With the acquisition of...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills

BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
BURGIN, KY
fox56news.com

Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort

The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
FRANKFORT, KY
wklw.com

State Representative Wants Red Light Cameras In Kentucky

A state representative wants red light cameras legalized in Kentucky. The commonwealth currently requires an officer to see a violation for a ticket to be issued. Democrat Rachel Roarx believes legalizing traffic cameras would help improve public safety. Roarx’s bill faces challenges, including being introduced in a Republican-dominated legislature.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors. “At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1...
SELMA, AL
Wave 3

3 dead in Bullitt County house fire

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers

Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
HENRY COUNTY, KY

