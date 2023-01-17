ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FOX8 News

Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence

DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group

CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
CORNELIUS, NC
country1037fm.com

These Are The Wealthiest Towns In North Carolina

Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in North Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Just look at some of the most expensive homes for sale just in Charlotte. There are some high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in North Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in North Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
whqr.org

Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC

Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC

