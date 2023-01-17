Read full article on original website
WATCH: Crash cleared after snarling traffic on I-71 South in Strongsville
A crash along Interstate 71 in Strongsville is delaying traffic by about a half-hour, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Endangered 72-year-old Lorain man missing since Jan. 18
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 72-year-old Michael Wolf. He was described by police as 5′9″ tall and 195 pounds. According to police, Wolf struggles with medical and mental health issues, and may not be taking his medication. Wolf...
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a search began yesterday afternoon, a missing 8-year-old out of Henry County was found safe in Cleveland. The child was found in the 3400 block of West 95h Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The investigation, led by Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), determined...
Multi-car Mass. Pike crash kills 23-year-old Ohio man, police say
A three-car collision on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn killed an Ohio driver Thursday morning, authorities said as they continue to investigate the crash that led to hours-long lane closures on the state’s central highway. The driver killed was a 23-year-old Columbus man, the Massachusetts State Police said in...
Woman charged with killing boys in Ohio funeral procession crash
Tymar Allen, 12, and Trevond Walker Jr., 6, both died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
Parma man dies after being stabbed near Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Parma man died after being stabbed in the chest on Thursday, according to a Cleveland Police Department. Police say officers arrived at MLK Jr. Drive for a man stabbed around 5:20 p.m. EMS took 38-year-old Leon Palmer to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where...
Reward offer increased in case of missing Huron County mother
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced an increase in the reward offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a Huron County mother missing for over five years on Friday. Officials increased Amanda Dean, the victim of domestic abuse who was last...
Willard City Schools bus drivers drive residents to safety after nursing home goes up in flames
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Blossom Nursing Home in Willard was engulfed in flames after the storm blew though the city on Thursday night, Fisher-Titus health system confirmed. All residents were safely evacuated, accounted for, and are being assessed accordingly, Fisher-Titus said. Fisher-Titus said several of its employees and multiple North...
Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire
VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
I-90W reopens after Thursday crash
I-90 Westbound is currently closed at West 140th Street due to a crash.
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
Cause of Willard nursing home fire determined
The Willard Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that lighting was the cause of a nursing home fire Thursday night.
Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
Video of violent robberies in Cuyahoga Co. leads to arrests
Seven people, including two juveniles, have been charged after 13 aggravated robberies in five cities over the course of two months.
2 from Ohio killed after small plane from JFK crashes
The two men who died in a small plane crash in Westchester on Thursday were trying to make an emergency landing at the county’s airport in the moments before the fatal accident, officials said. Cleveland residents Boruch Taub and Benjamin Chafetz were traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport...
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
7 people in custody for multiple aggravated robberies in the Cleveland area
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of five adults and two teenagers are in custody for committing 13 aggravated robberies in five cities, announced the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office Thursday. The robberies happened over the past two months in Cleveland, Lakewood, Cleveland Heights, Berea and Bedford Heights. “These seven...
Brunswick Hills drone finds 2 wanted for crashing stolen car hiding deep in woods
BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Hills Police confirmed the department’s drone found two suspects hiding deep in the woods after they crashed a stolen car. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a stolen car that eventually crashed before the two suspects ran away on Jan. 15, according to BHPD.
