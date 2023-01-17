Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Capital One scraps 1,100 tech positions – source
(Reuters) – Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures. The company plans to eliminate its “Agile” job family and integrate it into...
1470 WMBD
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs as recession worries cloud tech sector
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it would eliminate 10,000 jobs and take a $1.2 billion charge to earnings, as its cloud-computing customers reassess their spending and the company braces for potential recession. The layoffs, far larger than cuts by Microsoft last year, add to the...
1470 WMBD
Playtika offers to buy ‘Angry Birds’ maker Rovio for $683 million
(Reuters) – Israeli gaming firm Playtika Holding Corp said on Thursday it offered to buy Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its “Angry Birds” franchise, for 683 million euros ($683 million) in a sweetened all-cash deal. The offer price of 9.08 euros per share represents a...
1470 WMBD
T-Mobile says investigating data breach affecting 37 million accounts
(Reuters) -U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said on Thursday it was investigating a data breach that potentially affected 37 million accounts. The company said it identified malicious activity on Jan. 5 and contained it within a day, adding that no sensitive data such as financial information was compromised. However, some basic...
1470 WMBD
Didi Global’s ride-hailing app back on Apple app stores in China
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese technology company Didi Global’s domestic ride-hailing app has returned to China’s domestic Apple app store, according to checks by Reuters on Friday. It also returned to some Android app stores on Tuesday. Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and...
1470 WMBD
China to launch state-backed transport platform for ride-hailing, trucking
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China will soon launch a state-backed platform for transport which includes services of ride-hailing, cargo trucking, road transport, railway, ferry and flight services, Chinese state media Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday. The online platform, which has completed internal tests, is expected to integrate more than...
1470 WMBD
Wayfair prepares to cut more than 1,000 jobs – WSJ
(Reuters) – Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc is preparing to lay off over 1,000 workers, or more than 5% of its workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Wayfair joins a growing list of U.S. companies – ranging from tech giants and...
1470 WMBD
Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
(Reuters) -Party City Holdco Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, making it the latest casualty in the U.S. retail industry as persistently high inflation takes a toll on consumer spending. Troubled retailers often seek bankruptcy protection following the holiday season to take advantage of the cash cushion...
1470 WMBD
PineBridge, Pictet raise China property exposure on recovery hopes
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Global investors including PineBridge and Pictet are bolstering their exposure to Chinese property developers, betting that a slew of support measure for the crisis-hit sector and the dismantling of COVID curbs are setting the stage for a recovery. Beijing announced aggressive support measures late last...
1470 WMBD
Crypto firm Bitzlato’s website seized
(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency firm Bitzlato’s website has been seized as part of an international law enforcement action against the company, according to a notice posted on the website. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Comments / 0