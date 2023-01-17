ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Video Reveals Twitter Team Warned of 'Shooting in the Streets' Ahead of Jan. 6

By Adam Rawnsley and Asawin Suebsaeng
 3 days ago
Anika Collier Navoli was at her “wits’ end.” Twitter ’s safety policy team had gathered via video conference to walk through what they expected to see the next day, Jan. 6, 2021, and began to argue.

Safety policy staff had clashed repeatedly with Twitter’s management over whether to take a tougher stance on incitement to violence by Donald Trump and his legions of election deniers. She and colleagues were seeing worrying signs and feared what might happen the next day. “There might be someone getting shot tomorrow,” one employee warned, according to a deposition given to the Jan 6. Committee.

When the meeting ended Navaroli, a senior safety policy specialist on Twitter’s trust and safety team, Slack-messaged a colleague with a defeated summary. “When people are shooting each other in the streets tomorrow, I’m going to try and rest in the knowledge that we tried.”

Twitter had, once again, refused to codify the coded-incitement-to-violence policy, one that had already been drafted by its employees. Staff had tried to put such guidelines to paper in hopes that their superiors would respond to the encouragement to violence coming from Trump’s Twitter account and those of his supporters. The company would later tell the Jan. 6 Committee that it put the policy into place the moment rioters breached the capitol — a claim characterized as misleading by the committee in an unpublished committee staff report obtained by Rolling Stone . The last-minute enforcement, after weeks of neglect and pushback, left the Twitter moderators with little understanding of where and how it would apply, staff wrote.

The exchange, captured in a video that was recorded for the benefit of Twitter employees, now sits unreleased in the archives of the Jan. 6 Committee, along with other unreleased evidence obtained from the social media company by congressional investigators.

Rolling Stone has not been able to review the video of this meeting, but its contents have been independently described by multiple sources with direct knowledge of the footage.

House Republicans have already signaled a desire to revisit the subject of Twitter, the insurrection, and Trump’s suspension from the app. Shorty after the midterms, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sent a letter to the Jan. 6 Committee demanding it preserve all of its records for a potential Republican meta-investigation — a move committee staffers interpreted as an attempt to rewrite the history of the insurrection and undermine their work.

The new Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer , has already written to former Twitter executives Vijaya Gadde, Yoel Roth, and James Baker for a planned hearing on the company’s blocking of the New York Post ’s October 2020 story. For weeks, two people with knowledge of the situation tell Rolling Stone , top House Republicans have been actively planning to make the Elon Musk-backed “ Twitter Files ” stories a hallmark of the new Congress’ hearings early this year, all with House speaker McCarthy’s blessing. Witness lists have been prepped, and subpoenas related to “Twitter Files” content have been drafted, the sources add. One of the sources describes the “Twitter Files” as shaping up to be the “tip of the spear” for the House GOP’s efforts this year to probe the alleged liberal machinations of Silicon Valley giants.

Former committee staff who’ve seen the unreleased video say it paints a different picture of Twitter’s approach to content moderation ahead of Jan. 6 than the one articulated by the site’s new owner, Musk. Instead of the eager, censorious partisans depicted in the “Twitter Files” screenshots, a person familiar with the video says it shows “a [Twitter] management not on emergency footing, not prepared for the emergency interventions they would need, and kind of checked out.”

In the Jan. 5 meeting video, according to a deposition of pseudonymous Twitter whistleblower “J. Johnson,” staff repeatedly asked managers whether they could use a proposed coded incitement to violence policy drafted in the wake of Trump’s “ stand back and standby ” reference to the Proud Boys. But according to Johnson’s deposition, the company told staff the draft policy should not be used unless violence broke out, leaving the whistleblower to ask “Does that mean that we can’t take content down unless someone gets shot?”

Twitter also prepared an “Election Threat Model” which detailed the “estimated level of preparedness against certain threats and the risk those threats posed,” according to the unpublished committee staff report obtained by Rolling Stone . The threat model, according to the summary, showed that Twitter, in its own estimation, had “low-to-medium preparedness scores” for events involving “incitement to violence and policy violations by very-important-tweeters.”

In depositions published by the House Jan. 6 committee, Navaroli said she was speaking for posterity “knowing that the video was being recorded.” What’s not apparent from that deposition is that a complete recording of that Twitter policy meeting the day before the insurrection sits unpublished in the committee’s archives, former investigators tell Rolling Stone.

Through a spokesperson, Navaroli declined to comment.

This video is part of a collection of still-unreleased materials obtained by the committee which document the social media’s app’s response to the attack on the Capitol. The unreleased evidence includes Twitter’s internal timeline of events leading up to the insurrection, the draft of its coded incitement to violence policy, and the “Election Threat Matrix” the company made to prepare for a variety of worst-case scenarios in the lead up to the 2020 election.

But it’s unclear whether the materials will see the light of day now that the committee has disbanded and Republicans have taken control of the House.

Keo Storm
3d ago

Trumpty Going To Jail. Trumpty Going To Jail. Trumpty Going To Jail. La La La. La La La. La La La. Boom 💥

Just a old Lady
3d ago

It seems that Twitter didn't know how to handle the beginning stages of the Tweets that were staged to incite an attack on the capital to stop the electors. The safety team couldn't get management to agree to codify a response. All this was before January 6th when there was time to notify the authorities and possibly freeze the accounts of the people organizing the event.

Barbara Karls
3d ago

I hope comer does release all of the hidden documents, footage not seen, twitter files showing prior intervention attempts. just more proof of Trump's attempt to cause the insurrection and overtaking of electoral votes. yes, we are waiting

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Stop the Steal’ Founder Tipped Off Paul Gosar to Brewing Violence on Jan. 6

The founder of “Stop the Steal” delivered an early warning about the violence soon to overwhelm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a text to the chief of staff of Rep. Paul Gosar, according to a deposition released by the Jan. 6 Committee. Ali Alexander is a far-right agitator who was one of the key mobilizers of the protest that morphed into the insurgency of Jan. 6, 2021. After making an early exit from the Ellipse rally he’d helped organize — at which Donald Trump demanded his backers march on the Capitol — Alexander became an eyewitness to the...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond

Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000.  While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Trump Rallies Behind Another Doomed Republican

Kevin McCarthy is having a rough go of it in his quest to become speaker of the House of Representatives. He didn’t come anywhere close to getting the votes he needed on the first or second ballots cast on Tuesday, and drifted even further away from the gavel on the third. McCarthy is desperate for help, which is why it was a little curious that Donald Trump, who has endorsed McCarthy for the role, didn’t try to rally support publicly as his top lackey in the House took L after L. He finally did so on Wednesday morning. “REPUBLICANS, DO...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump attacks reporter after she revealed his 2024 adviser thinks ‘the magic is gone’

Donald Trump has attacked a New York Magazine reporter as a “wack job” after she revealed that a member of his own 2024 campaign believes “the magic is gone” for the former president.Throughout the Christmas period, the one-term president has gone on a series of un-festive rants on his Truth Social platform, fuming about everything from the January 6 House committee report to the US’s southern border and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.In a rambling post late on 26 December, Mr Trump this time hit out at journalist Olivia Nuzzi over an investigative feature she wrote for New York...
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Kevin McCarthy Will Be ‘The Most Castrated Eunuch’ Speaker of the House Ever If He Pulls Off Win (Video)

”If he in fact becomes speaker, it’s going to be the worst day of his life. Even worse than having lost these 11 votes,“ Navarro said. After 11 votes this week, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the number needed to become the next House speaker, but he’s continuing his efforts to do so. Even if he succeeds, “The View” host Ana Navarro thinks he will be “castrated” in the position.
The Independent

Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’

Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump claims Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot by a ‘lunatic’ for ‘no reason’

Donald Trump marked the two-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by accusing a “lunatic” police officer of shooting protester Ashli Babbitt “for no reason” and reiterating his false claims about a stolen 2020 election.On Saturday, Mr Trump gave a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as part of an event surrounding the conservative CPAC conference.During his remarks, the former president referenced Babbitt, a right-wing demonstrator who was shot and killed by police during January 6 as she attempted to climb through a window into the Capitol, and the recent arrest of Babbitt’s mother at a January...
FLORIDA STATE
