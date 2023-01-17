ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

UE softball unveils 2023 schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Set to kick off the inaugural season at the newly-renovated Tri-State Orthopaedics Field at James & Dorothy Cooper Stadium, the University of Evansville softball team has announced its 2023 schedule. “I think Aces fans are going to be excited with our schedule. One of the things...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Principal Drains Shot to Win Epic Bet with the Basketball Team

You were young once and you remember what it was like - you get to a point where you think you know everything, You certainly know more than the "old" people in your life, like your parents, teachers, or school principal. You're overly confident and feel invincible. You most likely learned a humbling lesson from some of those "old" people, too - a little reality check to bring you down to Earth. Some middle school students in Evansville, Indiana recently learned one of those valuable lessons, and it was captured on video.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI Men's Basketball hits the road for two in the OVC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball looks to take last week’s momentum on the road when it visits Lindenwood University Thursday and Ohio Valley Conference front running Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Saturday. Thursday’s game with Lindenwood in St. Charles, Missouri, is set to start at 8 p.m., while Saturday’s tip against SIUE in Edwardsville, Illinois, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI Cheer Team lands 4th place finish at Nationals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Cheer recorded a fourth-place finish in the finals of the Open Cheer Small Coed Division competition at the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship Sunday morning at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex. The Screaming Eagles finished...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI Softball unveils inaugural 2023 Division I and OVC Schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball has set its 2023 schedule and first as an NCAA Division I program, opening the 2023 season at the Elon Softball Classic February 10-12. The 2023 regular season schedule will feature 48 total games with 15 home games at USI Softball Field.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Breaking news, the shooter is dead after an active shooting situation at the Westside Walmart in Evansville. Police say they have identified the suspect as Ronald Mosley II. “If there’s active gunfire we immediately go to threat and neutralize it, to minimize the loss of life,” Vanderburgh County...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Rain Ending, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We finished with a record rainfall for the January 18th with 1.82 in the rain gauge. A mix of sun and clouds this morning as high temps reach the low to mid-50s. In the wake of the cold front, afternoon temps will sink into the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, mostly cloudy and colder as lows dip into the upper 20s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Feed Evansville handing out food boxes Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in need of food can come to Pleasant Ridge Estates Friday. Feed Evansville will be handing out food boxes from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The address in 4901 Pleasant Ridge Drive. That’s on the northeast side of Evansville off of Bergdolt. [Previous: Feed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for some storms today. I’ll have what you need to know all throughout sunrise. We’re following several breaking stories right now. Evansville dispatchers say authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a chase. We’re told crews are searching the southern part...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Rain ending Wednesday night, cooler to end the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers and a few thunderstorms will gradually move out of the Tri-State on Wednesday night. Total rainfall of 1-2″ possible. Mainly cloudy and cooler on Thursday with early highs in the lower 50s, falling into the 40s in the evening. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. A dry start to the weekend, with partly sunny on Saturday and a high of 48. By Sunday, the next weather system will spread rain across the region. Some of the rain may briefly change over to snow by Sunday evening. Next week will start out with clouds on Monday, then clearing for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range in the mid 40s to near 50.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and breezy with showers and scattered storms developing during the afternoon. Southerly winds will keep temps above normal in the mid-50s. Tonight, showers and scattered thunderstorms as lows drop to 50-degrees. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threat is damaging winds.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Trees down on power lines cause outages in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines. At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 3:50 p.m., that number was down to just over 400. There are strong winds. Click here for the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Man's Disappearance has Caught the Attention of National Media

The case of an Indiana man who has been missing since December has caught the attention of national media. The family of 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert reported him missing to authorities on December 10, 2022, after he reportedly failed to return home from work. The Evansville, Indiana man's family received their last communication from him on December 9th by text message.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dry and cooler into the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday brought a record 1-day rainfall of 1.82″. Sunny skies started Thursday morning, but clouds and windy conditions will continue through Thursday night. Lows will drop to near freezing by Friday morning. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 42. Clear and cold overnight Friday with lows in the mid 20s Saturday morning. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 44. An unsettled pattern takes hold on Sunday as rain chances return. Highs on Sunday will rise to the middle 40s. Rain may briefly change to or mix with snow as temps fall to near freezing by Monday morning. More rain likely for the first half of next week with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the middle 30s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
EVANSVILLE, IN

