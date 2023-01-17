Read full article on original website
14news.com
Owensboro Catholic seniors leading boys basketball team in standout season
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With less than a month remaining in the regular season, the Owensboro Catholic boys basketball program is playing like one of the hottest teams in the Bluegrass State. Owensboro Catholic (16-2) is led by the dynamic duo of seniors Brian Griffith and Parker Gray. Leading the...
14news.com
UE softball unveils 2023 schedule
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Set to kick off the inaugural season at the newly-renovated Tri-State Orthopaedics Field at James & Dorothy Cooper Stadium, the University of Evansville softball team has announced its 2023 schedule. “I think Aces fans are going to be excited with our schedule. One of the things...
Indiana Principal Drains Shot to Win Epic Bet with the Basketball Team
You were young once and you remember what it was like - you get to a point where you think you know everything, You certainly know more than the "old" people in your life, like your parents, teachers, or school principal. You're overly confident and feel invincible. You most likely learned a humbling lesson from some of those "old" people, too - a little reality check to bring you down to Earth. Some middle school students in Evansville, Indiana recently learned one of those valuable lessons, and it was captured on video.
14news.com
USI Men’s Basketball hits the road for two in the OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball looks to take last week’s momentum on the road when it visits Lindenwood University Thursday and Ohio Valley Conference front running Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Saturday. Thursday’s game with Lindenwood in St. Charles, Missouri, is set to start at 8 p.m., while Saturday’s tip against SIUE in Edwardsville, Illinois, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
14news.com
USI Cheer Team lands 4th place finish at Nationals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Cheer recorded a fourth-place finish in the finals of the Open Cheer Small Coed Division competition at the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship Sunday morning at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex. The Screaming Eagles finished...
14news.com
Aces Basketball falls at So. Illinois, despite Coleman’s career-high 25 points
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Marvin Coleman II had the top offensive game of his career, scoring 25 points to lead the University of Evansville men’s basketball team on Tuesday night in a 78-70 defeat to Southern Illinois inside the Banterra Center. “It would have been very easy to give...
14news.com
USI Softball unveils inaugural 2023 Division I and OVC Schedule
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball has set its 2023 schedule and first as an NCAA Division I program, opening the 2023 season at the Elon Softball Classic February 10-12. The 2023 regular season schedule will feature 48 total games with 15 home games at USI Softball Field.
Megabus expands to Evansville
Move over Greyhound, a different bus service is driving its way into Evansville!
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Breaking news, the shooter is dead after an active shooting situation at the Westside Walmart in Evansville. Police say they have identified the suspect as Ronald Mosley II. “If there’s active gunfire we immediately go to threat and neutralize it, to minimize the loss of life,” Vanderburgh County...
14news.com
Rain Ending, Cooler
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We finished with a record rainfall for the January 18th with 1.82 in the rain gauge. A mix of sun and clouds this morning as high temps reach the low to mid-50s. In the wake of the cold front, afternoon temps will sink into the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, mostly cloudy and colder as lows dip into the upper 20s.
14news.com
Feed Evansville handing out food boxes Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in need of food can come to Pleasant Ridge Estates Friday. Feed Evansville will be handing out food boxes from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The address in 4901 Pleasant Ridge Drive. That’s on the northeast side of Evansville off of Bergdolt. [Previous: Feed...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We are on alert for some storms today. I’ll have what you need to know all throughout sunrise. We’re following several breaking stories right now. Evansville dispatchers say authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a chase. We’re told crews are searching the southern part...
14news.com
Rain ending Wednesday night, cooler to end the week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers and a few thunderstorms will gradually move out of the Tri-State on Wednesday night. Total rainfall of 1-2″ possible. Mainly cloudy and cooler on Thursday with early highs in the lower 50s, falling into the 40s in the evening. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. A dry start to the weekend, with partly sunny on Saturday and a high of 48. By Sunday, the next weather system will spread rain across the region. Some of the rain may briefly change over to snow by Sunday evening. Next week will start out with clouds on Monday, then clearing for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range in the mid 40s to near 50.
14news.com
On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and breezy with showers and scattered storms developing during the afternoon. Southerly winds will keep temps above normal in the mid-50s. Tonight, showers and scattered thunderstorms as lows drop to 50-degrees. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threat is damaging winds.
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
14news.com
Trees down on power lines cause outages in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines. At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 3:50 p.m., that number was down to just over 400. There are strong winds. Click here for the...
Indiana Man’s Disappearance has Caught the Attention of National Media
The case of an Indiana man who has been missing since December has caught the attention of national media. The family of 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert reported him missing to authorities on December 10, 2022, after he reportedly failed to return home from work. The Evansville, Indiana man's family received their last communication from him on December 9th by text message.
14news.com
Dry and cooler into the weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday brought a record 1-day rainfall of 1.82″. Sunny skies started Thursday morning, but clouds and windy conditions will continue through Thursday night. Lows will drop to near freezing by Friday morning. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 42. Clear and cold overnight Friday with lows in the mid 20s Saturday morning. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 44. An unsettled pattern takes hold on Sunday as rain chances return. Highs on Sunday will rise to the middle 40s. Rain may briefly change to or mix with snow as temps fall to near freezing by Monday morning. More rain likely for the first half of next week with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the middle 30s.
14news.com
Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
