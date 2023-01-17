ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer player Anton Walkes dies at 25 in Florida accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Soccer player Anton Walkes, who started his career at Tottenham, died Thursday after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25. Charlotte said in a statement Walkes passed away early Thursday morning, without giving details of the accident.
