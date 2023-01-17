ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Saudi National Arrested in Theft of NJ School Bus

🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

‘Good Samaritan’ Who Found Alligator Outside NJ House Was in on ‘Scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says

Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer

A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

SUV Smashes Through Window Into Lobby of Toms River, NJ, Bank

TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Commissioner Sarnoski holds meeting on truck traffic in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Commissioner Jason Sarnoski recently held a meeting with municipal officials from across Warren County to discuss truck traffic on local and county roads. Municipal officials and county professionals had the chance to review this issue, sharing valuable information and communicating their opinions on this complex...
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Car Plows Into Bank in Toms River [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

A vehicle plowed into a TD Bank in Toms River this afternoon, shattering the glass windows and sending customers and employees fleeing for cover. The vehicle came to a stop just before the front desk. The apparent accident happened shortly before 1:00 PM. An initial investigation by police revealed that...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say

BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
