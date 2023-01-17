Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Child Finds Purse, Gives It To Toms River Police
TOMS RIVER – You’ve probably seen it in a dozen TV shows: a kid finds a wallet or a purse and debates what to do with it. They know they can use the money to buy something they really want, but that little voice inside them says to do the right thing.
Saudi National Arrested in Theft of NJ School Bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
School Bus Stolen in Northern NJ — Alarmed Cops Caution Parents
LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
‘Good Samaritan’ Who Found Alligator Outside NJ House Was in on ‘Scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Police Looking for Mullica Twp., NJ, Woman Accused of Stealing Truck, Assault
Westville Police are searching for a Mullica Township woman wanted for allegedly stealing a truck from a Gloucester County auto dealership and hitting the lot attendant as she fled the scene. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police say they are looking for Rita Ramminger for an incident that took...
Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says
Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer
A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
Monmouth County town files lawsuit against New Jersey for vehicle thefts
MIDDLETOWN — Frustrated by the continuing epidemic of automobile thefts in New Jersey, and what they consider to be little action to stop it, officials in Monmouth County are getting a little more serious in their attempt to get the attention of state leaders. Outside the municipal police department...
Accused NJ grocery store ‘perv’ arrested again after cops find more photos
A 33-year-old man accused in November of taking “upskirting” photos of two women in a Shrewsbury supermarket has been arrested again and slammed with multiple additional charges — after video footage showed more offenses, some involving victims believed to be juveniles, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
SUV Smashes Through Window Into Lobby of Toms River, NJ, Bank
TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
Woman with baby among victims shot with pellet gun at Bridgewater, NJ mall
BRIDGEWATER — Two people — including a woman with her infant — were shot in pellet gun attacks 10 days apart outside Bridgewater Commons. But while the first incident happened on Jan. 4, police did not notify the community until this week, days after two suspects were charged.
wrnjradio.com
Commissioner Sarnoski holds meeting on truck traffic in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Commissioner Jason Sarnoski recently held a meeting with municipal officials from across Warren County to discuss truck traffic on local and county roads. Municipal officials and county professionals had the chance to review this issue, sharing valuable information and communicating their opinions on this complex...
Bensalem Township Works With Local Cleanup Crew to Keep the Andalusia Area Spotless
A township in Bucks County is working with a community cleanup group in order to keep the area free of unwanted aesthetics. A Litter Crew from the Towns Against Graffiti (T.A.G.) Program, a group that works with Bensalem Township, arrived on a busy road in Andalusia to keep debris. Activities like these help to keep the area clean year round.
Man lived in N.J. apartment for months with girlfriend’s decomposed body, cops say
A 44-year-old man has been arrested weeks after the decomposed body of his girlfriend, who had apparently been dead for months, was found in a garbage bag in the Trenton apartment they shared. David Gibson, of Trenton, is charged with desecration of human remains, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Car Plows Into Bank in Toms River [VIDEO & PHOTOS]
A vehicle plowed into a TD Bank in Toms River this afternoon, shattering the glass windows and sending customers and employees fleeing for cover. The vehicle came to a stop just before the front desk. The apparent accident happened shortly before 1:00 PM. An initial investigation by police revealed that...
Jersey City, NJ, Police Officer Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
wrnjradio.com
Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested on Murder, Weapons Charges
Authorities say an Atlantic City man who was wanted on murder and weapons charges was arrested early Thursday morning. 48-year-old Kenneth Creek was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Atlantic City Police Department. Creek had been wanted...
WPG Talk Radio
