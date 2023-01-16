Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Related
phl17.com
“Trigger” documentary works to address Philadelphia gun violence
Gabriel Bryant joins Kelsey Fabian to discuss “Trigger” a documentary shedding light on Philadelphia’s gun violence. TRIGGER is both a call to understanding and a call to action about the roles each of us has to play in combating gun violence.
phl17.com
Commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day Through Theatre, Song And Spoken Word At Local Museum
In our final segment of In Focus commemorating Martin Luther King Junior Day. We hear how the Museum of The American Revolution in Philadelphia is honoring Dr. King through theatrical performance, song and spoken word. Adriene Whaley, Director of Education & Community Engagement joins Jennifer and actress Katelyn Appiah-Kubi who will do performances of “Meet Elizabeth Freeman.” She explains why playing the role about Freeman’s life was important to her. Freeman was a woman from Massachusetts who sued for her freedom from enslavement and won. The clip that we see in today’s show — the museum says – is performed by actress Tiffany Bacon who did the virtual performance during 2020. The play was written by Teresa Miller.
phl17.com
Former Lt Gov Mike Stack announces run for Philadelphia Mayor, Phila Democratic Party confirms
Former Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack is joining the race for Philadelphia mayor. According to confirmation to PHL17 from Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady, Mike Stack came before the committee and announced his intentions to run for Philadelphia Mayor. Stack is no stranger to politics, serving as Pennsylvania’s 33rd Lieutenant...
phl17.com
Tinsel takes flight as a reimagined Eagles Pop-up bar
If you’re looking for a place to watch the big game this Sunday, a new pop-up just opened that celebrates all things Eagles. The popular holiday bar, Tinsel, just extended it’s season and came back in an epic way!. Reimagined as ‘Tinsel Takes Flight’, tinsel will now be...
phl17.com
Triple shooting inside Shangri-La Chinese restaurant
A violent night at a Chinese restaurant in Kingsessing claimed the life of two people, and left another in critical condition. Philadelphia police responded to Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:27 P.M. for a triple shooting. The first victim was a 19-year-old black male who...
phl17.com
Meet Disney Princesses and have winter fun at Franklin Square this weekend
If you’re looking for a fun family-friendly way to spend your weekend, look no further than Franklin Square. This weekend you can meet Disney Princesses, Ana and Elsa from Frozen, Isabella from Encanto, have lots of winter activity fun, and have a blast during the Ice Princess Weekend. All...
phl17.com
DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force Announce Charges Kensington Man Accused of Manufacturing & Trafficking ‘Ghost Guns’
District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force have announced charges against a Kensington man for trafficking and manufacturing ‘ghost guns’ inside his home. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan has the details.
phl17.com
Parking just got more expensive in Newark, Delaware
Well if you’re planning on driving to Newark, DE, be aware that parking your car, may be more expensive than usual. As of Tuesday, January 18th, rates increased by $1-2 per hour in municipal lots and $2.25 per hour for street meters. This change comes as a result of...
phl17.com
Free coffee and croissants at Garces Trading Company this morning
If free coffee, and croissants, sounds like a dream, there is a brand new restaurant opening this morning that will make all your dreams a reality!. All morning long the brand new Garces Trading Company inside the Kimmel Cultural Campus will be debuting their grand opening with ceremonial free coffee and croissants.
phl17.com
Body of missing Montco mother found dead
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The body of missing Montgomery County mother, Jennifer Brown, has been found. During a press conference on Wednesday January 18th, Montgomery County District Attorney, Kevin Steele, announced “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,”.
phl17.com
Violent night in Philly leaves 2 dead, and a 12-year-old boy and 2 others injured
A violent Martin Luther King Jr. night leaves 2 dead, and a 12-year-old boy, and 2 others injured in unrelated gun violence. This is especially pressing after this year’s Philadelphia MLK Jr. Day of Service was dedicated to gun violence prevention. The first incident occurred just before 5 p.m....
phl17.com
Court Security Officer shoots knife-wielding man outside Philadelphia Federal Courthouse
A terrifying morning at the Philadelphia Federal Courthouse. According to Robert Clark, a public information officer for the U.S. Marshal Service, a man was shot multiple times after he refused to drop his weapons and continued to lunge at a court officer. Clark said during a news conference, this all...
phl17.com
Double shooting at City Market Deli leaves two men in critical condition
Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting at the City Market Deli that left two men fighting for their lives in the hospital. The shooting occurred at 12:50 p.m. on the 2200 Block of Broad Street at the City Market Deli. The 1st victim is a 42-year-old black male who...
phl17.com
16-year-old charged for firing gun inside William Penn High School, last week
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for firing a gun inside William Penn High School last week. The incident occurred on January 10th at 11:40 a.m. when Delaware State Police were called to William Penn High School for a report of shots fired. Investigation commenced, and troopers were...
Comments / 0