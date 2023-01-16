ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day Through Theatre, Song And Spoken Word At Local Museum

In our final segment of In Focus commemorating Martin Luther King Junior Day. We hear how the Museum of The American Revolution in Philadelphia is honoring Dr. King through theatrical performance, song and spoken word. Adriene Whaley, Director of Education & Community Engagement joins Jennifer and actress Katelyn Appiah-Kubi who will do performances of “Meet Elizabeth Freeman.” She explains why playing the role about Freeman’s life was important to her. Freeman was a woman from Massachusetts who sued for her freedom from enslavement and won. The clip that we see in today’s show — the museum says – is performed by actress Tiffany Bacon who did the virtual performance during 2020. The play was written by Teresa Miller.
Tinsel takes flight as a reimagined Eagles Pop-up bar

If you’re looking for a place to watch the big game this Sunday, a new pop-up just opened that celebrates all things Eagles. The popular holiday bar, Tinsel, just extended it’s season and came back in an epic way!. Reimagined as ‘Tinsel Takes Flight’, tinsel will now be...
Triple shooting inside Shangri-La Chinese restaurant

A violent night at a Chinese restaurant in Kingsessing claimed the life of two people, and left another in critical condition. Philadelphia police responded to Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:27 P.M. for a triple shooting. The first victim was a 19-year-old black male who...
Parking just got more expensive in Newark, Delaware

Well if you’re planning on driving to Newark, DE, be aware that parking your car, may be more expensive than usual. As of Tuesday, January 18th, rates increased by $1-2 per hour in municipal lots and $2.25 per hour for street meters. This change comes as a result of...
Free coffee and croissants at Garces Trading Company this morning

If free coffee, and croissants, sounds like a dream, there is a brand new restaurant opening this morning that will make all your dreams a reality!. All morning long the brand new Garces Trading Company inside the Kimmel Cultural Campus will be debuting their grand opening with ceremonial free coffee and croissants.
Body of missing Montco mother found dead

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The body of missing Montgomery County mother, Jennifer Brown, has been found. During a press conference on Wednesday January 18th, Montgomery County District Attorney, Kevin Steele, announced “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,”.
