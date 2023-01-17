Read full article on original website
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
KUTV
Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
KUTV
Taylorsville police search for Subway sandwich shop robbery suspect
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a man who is suspected of attempting to rob a Taylorsville business. Officers with the Taylorsville Police Department said that the man pictured below is accused of threatening employees at the Subway located at 3187 West 5400 South on January 13 around 6 p.m.
KUTV
Husband mourning death of Tooele woman killed when minivan crashed into window of building
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Family members are mourning the loss of 51-year-old Roseann Davis who was tragically killed after a driver suffered a medical emergency and slammed into the building she was working in. Roger Davis saw how loved his wife Roseann was, just by opening her phone. “We...
ABC 4
Storm prompts Winter Alerts for parts of Central and Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track.
ABC 4
UDOT crews plow nearly 650,000 miles in busy December
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – UDOT crews stayed busy throughout the month of December as Utah’s winter started strong with heavy snow across the Beehive State. According to UDOT, snowplow crews plowed 648,187 miles of roads, taking a cumulative total of 26,732 hours. It was an undertaking that UDOT said is enough miles to plow the entirety of I-15 from Tremonton, just north of Brigham City, to St. George in Southern Utah 1,737 times.
Man killed in Ogden intersection shooting
One person has died after a shooting at an Ogden intersection, according to authorities.
KUTV
UDOT officials closing southbound Legacy Parkway over weekend
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Southbound Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville will be closed this weekend, according to UDOT officials. The road will be closed from Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 23, at 5 a.m. while crews install beams for a new bridge connecting I-15 to the new West Davis Highway.
LOOK: Wild Photos Show Huge Bull Elk Wandering Salt Lake City Neighborhood
Bull elk are a majestic site wherever they can be found, with Utah being one such place. No one ever expects to see them casually strolling the front yards of a crowded Salt Lake neighborhood, though. Residents of the Yalecrest neighborhood have captured the imposing sight this week, with multiple...
usu.edu
State Climate Officer Explains the Winter Snow Surge and What it Means for Utah's Water Future
LOGAN, Utah — As the popular holiday song goes, many Utahns were dreaming of a White Christmas. Mother nature seemed all too happy to oblige this season, with that dream turning into a nightmare at times with icy road conditions, power outages and several feet of snow needing to be shoveled.
KSLTV
Major road closure in Davis County starting Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It’s part of the West Davis Highway...
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
ABC 4
Mendenhall Launches Ballpark Next Project Following Salt Lake Bees' Move to South Jordan
The Salt Lake Bees, Utah’s Triple-A baseball team, will officially be leaving Salt Lake City and will be headed toward a new baseball stadium that will be built in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan. Mendenhall Launches Ballpark Next Project Following …. The Salt Lake Bees, Utah’s Triple-A baseball...
The Dogington Post
Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
KUTV
Main library in downtown Salt Lake closed due to extensive plumbing repairs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Main Library is closed until further notice, according to employees. The library located at 210 East and 400 South was shut down Thursday after a main sewer line experienced critical failure and required extensive repairs. "Our facilities team, alongside plumbing contractors,...
Wanted felon arrested at Salt Lake City motel after SWAT standoff
A wanted felon who officers believed had access to guns was arrested overnight following a standoff that led to a partial evacuation of a Salt Lake City motel.
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
