ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

RB Miles Sanders eyeing new Eagles deal

Running back Miles Sanders is a pending free agent, which could put him in line to be one of the more sought-after players at the position this March. If he has his way, however, he will be able to remain with the Eagles in 2023 and beyond by virtue of signing a new deal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy