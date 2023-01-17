Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Report: Teams expect Lamar Jackson to be available for trade
Following a prolonged injury absence (and a curious no-show during Baltimore’s playoff loss), many have questioned if Lamar Jackson has played his final snap for the Ravens. Many NFL GMs are asking the same question, and some executives have surmised that the quarterback is indeed available. “Rival teams perceive...
Ticket sales are brisk for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a possible AFC Championship Game in Atlanta, the
Report reveals Giants' contract offer to Saquon Barkley during season
Set for their first divisional-round game since their Super Bowl XLVI-winning season 11 years ago, the Giants have been one of this season’s top success stories. The rebuilding team-turned-contender has a complex offseason ahead, however. Although Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams are entering contract years in 2023, the Giants’...
RB Miles Sanders eyeing new Eagles deal
Running back Miles Sanders is a pending free agent, which could put him in line to be one of the more sought-after players at the position this March. If he has his way, however, he will be able to remain with the Eagles in 2023 and beyond by virtue of signing a new deal.
Washington Commanders pursued QB Derek Carr in 2022; team open to veteran addition
Participating in the veteran quarterback market several times since Kirk Cousins‘ franchise tags led to a departure, Washington has since been linked to cooling off those pursuits. An unexpected Sam Howell promotion, after a one-start season, is being considered. But the team will not rule out the possibility it...
Pro Football Rumors
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0