Read full article on original website
Related
‘You’ Season 4: How Many Episodes Are in Parts 1 and 2?
How many episodes are in 'You' Season 4 Parts 1 and 2?
How ‘Critical Role’ and ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Changed Nerd Culture Forever
For starring in a web series so huge that it’s now got its own animated series on Prime Video, the stars of Critical Role are surprisingly humble.“When people ask us, ‘What's the secret [behind our success]?’ [The answer is,] we really are just trying to do it for ourselves and make it full of the things that we love,” co-star and voice acting veteran Travis Willingham told The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. “We've been very lucky, in that our audience loves a lot of those same things.”Thanks to that audience, Critical Role, which started as a Dungeons & Dragons game among...
Writer Promises ‘The Last of Us’ Will Not be Like ‘Game of Thrones’
HBO had a hit with 'Game of Thrones,' but many fans felt it fell apart at the end. Here's why the creators of 'The Last of Us' say that won't happen with their series.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS
CBS announced today that it’s long-running series, NCIS: Los Angeles will come to a close at the end of its current 14th season. The series finale will air on Sunday, May 14, which will also be its 322nd episode. The NCIS spinoff, which was created by Shane Brennan, has starred Chris O’Donnell, LL ...
Timothée Chalamet Channels Nicole Kidman As He Begs Apple TV+ For A Job In Super Bowl Ad
Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet, 27, attempted to channel Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, 55, during his Jan. 20 Apple TV+ Super Bowl Ad. His commercial was similar to that of Nicole’s iconic AMC movie theater ad that plays just before audiences watch a film at the theater chain. “Wow, Apple. Best Picture,” he said at the start of the clip. “I was in two Best Picture nominees last year.” Later, the Hollywood hunk was seen scrolling through the latest Apple TV+ hits including Jennifer Lawrence‘s 2022 film, Causeway. Timothee also gasped at seeing Selena Gomez‘s documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me flash on his tablet.
Pizza Hut creates massive pepperoni pizza, breaks world record
Pizza Hut and YouTube star Airrack teamed up to break the Guinness World Record for the world's largest pizza in Los Angeles.
Who's that girl? Everyone in Madonna's tour announcement video as ticket sales start
Ticket sales for Madonna's "Celebration Tour" went live on Friday.
'Ted Lasso' will return to make us believe again this spring
Cut the world some slack please, Apple TV+.
How to use Bluetooth headphones with Nintendo Switch — and the best ones to buy
Looking to use your Bluetooth headphones with your Nintendo Switch? Here's how to do it, as well as our picks for the best headphones for your console.
Who is Shou Zi Chew? Mounting scrutiny on TikTok could put new spotlight on its CEO
When TikTok was the title sponsor last summer for Vidcon, an annual convention for the creators and brands that make up a key part of the short-form video app's audience and business, it was Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas who got on stage for the industry keynote event.
Winter Blues? These Comforting Products Will Help You Get Through The Rest Of The Season
Despite what some of us may wish, winter is still upon us. And as we sit, teeth chattering, toes freezing, hands devoid of delicious drinks, we wonder: what products can cure our winter ails? Well, the answer is among these 39 best products for getting through the winter. It’s chock-full of “heated” accessories, from clothes to hand-held devices to bedsheets. Plus, we’ve found more than a few fluffy, insulating items for your outsides and piping hot drinks for your insides. You’ll find all you need to survive the rest of the season and thrive in a cocoon of cozy bliss.
39 Genius Must-Have Home Products That Prove That Effortless Living Is Possible
Are you ready to say goodbye to the daily struggle of household tasks and hello to effortless living? Look no further! We’re here to show you the latest and greatest in smart home devices, organization tools, and time-saving appliances. These 39 must-have products will revolutionize how you live at home, from automating your daily routine to streamlining your life. Don't miss out on the chance to make your home a more comfortable and efficient place to be.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0