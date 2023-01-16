Despite what some of us may wish, winter is still upon us. And as we sit, teeth chattering, toes freezing, hands devoid of delicious drinks, we wonder: what products can cure our winter ails? Well, the answer is among these 39 best products for getting through the winter. It’s chock-full of “heated” accessories, from clothes to hand-held devices to bedsheets. Plus, we’ve found more than a few fluffy, insulating items for your outsides and piping hot drinks for your insides. You’ll find all you need to survive the rest of the season and thrive in a cocoon of cozy bliss.

11 HOURS AGO