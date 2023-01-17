ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 85

NS
3d ago

Another case where the concept of locks is not understood. Lock the door so the child cannot wander off or be snatched. Lock the firearm up so the child cannot get it and wave it around.

Reply
12
another Indy user
3d ago

And they right wonders why we want better safety laws…. Our children are paying the price with their lives for the insistence to own a gun. I bet the parents are those that argue they have to have The gun. This could have ended with a death.

Reply(3)
12
liveintoday
3d ago

Imagine if this was not on video than police would’ve left without taking any action and next thing you know is the child hurt himself or someone else.

Reply
3
Related
cbs4indy.com

Lawmaker takes action after woman stabbed in GPS stalking case

CBS4's reporting on a woman's GPS stalking case prompted one Indiana lawmaker to take action. Lawmaker takes action after woman stabbed in GPS …. CBS4's reporting on a woman's GPS stalking case prompted one Indiana lawmaker to take action. Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top …. Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Video shows toddler carrying, firing loaded gun

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTVO) — Shocking video captured by a doorbell camera at an Indiana apartment complex shows a diaper-wearing toddler carrying a handgun and firing it. The surveillance video, captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera and aired on Sunday night’s edition of On Patrol: Live, shows the boy carrying the gun in the apartment’s […]
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana bill would change sentence enhancements,criminal offenses related to HIV

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill is currently working its way through the statehouse that would remove sentence enhancements and criminal offenses related to HIV. Currently under Indiana law, if someone with HIV knowingly shares their bodily fluids on another person in any way, it is a level 5 felony. Supporters of the bill say that this law is outdated, especially since you can’t get HIV by someone spitting on you.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Mama Patiently Waits For Home After Her Nine Puppies Get Adopted from Indiana Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey there, my name is Phoebe! I’m a 4-year-old lab mix waiting for a home at the VHS. I arrived here with my 9 newborn babies. Yes, you read that right…NINE puppies. I’m a shining example of why it’s so important to spay and neuter your pets! While all of my babies have been adopted, I’m still waiting. As you can see by all my wiggles, scoots, and rolls, I’m a very happy-go-lucky girl that loves people. I’d be an amazing family dog and can’t wait to meet yours! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Come and meet me at the VHS!
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Kentucky State Police on the look out for escaped inmate

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious

Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
INDIANA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy