Another case where the concept of locks is not understood. Lock the door so the child cannot wander off or be snatched. Lock the firearm up so the child cannot get it and wave it around.
And they right wonders why we want better safety laws…. Our children are paying the price with their lives for the insistence to own a gun. I bet the parents are those that argue they have to have The gun. This could have ended with a death.
Imagine if this was not on video than police would’ve left without taking any action and next thing you know is the child hurt himself or someone else.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
