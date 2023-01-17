ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Young women 'misunderstood the reality' of Andrew Tate and thought 'they'd be his next wife,' bodyguard says

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LeBZ_0kGsER9c00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23tWbQ_0kGsER9c00
Andrew Tate, left, and Tristan Tate with Romanian police.

Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

  • Young women "misunderstood the reality" of life with Andrew Tate, his head of security said.
  • Bogdan Stancu, Tate's bodyguard, told the BBC "some girls" living on Tate's property "thought they'd be his next wife."
  • Tate is currently in jail on suspicion of human trafficking and forming an organized crime group.

Young women "misunderstood the reality" of life with Andrew Tate and thought they'd be his "next wife," bodyguard Bogdan Stancu told the BBC this week .

The American-British internet personality was arrested in December , alongside his brother Tristan, on suspicion of human trafficking and forming an organized crime group that manipulated women into making porn for their online business.

Tate's lawyer has said he and Tristan are innocent.

Speaking to the BBC, Stancu said many of the women living with Tate were under the age of 25.

He described Tate, 36, as "a little bit paranoid" and convinced that "somebody wanted to hurt him," though Tate was seemingly unsure who that somebody was.

Stancu said he never saw anything untoward at Tate's property in Romania but noted that "some girls thought they'd be his next wife."

Tate previously talked about manipulating women

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1ElK_0kGsER9c00
Andrew Tate.

Screenshot/YouTube - TateSpeech

Stefan Loredan, a legal expert in Dubai who has been following Tate's case, said the controversial celebrity's biggest legal challenge will be his own statements on rape and exploitation.

The Tate brothers have "been incriminating themselves through the social-media content that they've been creating in the last two to three years," Loredan recently told Insider .

Tate, for example, said in a since-deleted YouTube video that he moved to Romania from the UK because: "I'm not a fucking rapist but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free."

In another video, he said women are "not allowed out" when they stay at his house.

In a statement from his website that no longer exists, Tate detailed his manipulation of women, saying: "My job was to meet a girl, go on a few dates, sleep with her, test if she's quality, get her to fall in love with me to where she'd do anything I say, and then get her on webcam so we could become rich together."

'I loved raping you,' one WhatsApp message from Tate said

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfWxO_0kGsER9c00
Andrew Tate, left, and Tristan Tate arrive at a courthouse in Bucharest on January 10.

DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Vice News reported this month that Tate sent a sexual assault accuser numerous messages about rape.

"I love raping you," Tate reportedly wrote in one WhatsApp message Vice shared in its story.

The WhatsApp texts formed part of the evidence that UK police collected when investigating Tate between 2015 and 2019. The Crown Protection Service, however, did not pursue rape charges against Tate in 2019.

Investigators in Tate's current case identified six women as potential victims of trafficking, BBC said in a separate story .

Two women — named only as Beatrice and Jasmin — came forward to say they are "not a victim" of Tate's.

They said the Tate brothers were not "aggressive or rude," and said they did not feel threatened.

Not much is known about the level of evidence Romanian investigators have gathered, the BBC said .

Authorities seized Tate's luxury properties and rare car collection earlier this month. If he is convicted, these assets could be used to compensate victims in the case, a spokesperson for Romanian authorities previously told Insider .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 9

mmmkayjay
3d ago

Such a joke. Someone needs to let the air out of those boys heads thinking they are men and so powerful. They need a reality check hard core and for the girls saying that. They are afraid ans or brain washed. Wait till the cloud lifts. They will see clearly.

Reply(1)
4
Related
New York Post

Andrew Tate messaged underaged girls, daughter of prominent Romanian pol claims

The daughter of a prominent Romanian politician claims disgraced influencer Andrew Tate contacted her and several classmates when they were young teens — trying to lure some with the promise of a date. “I was contacted by Andrew Tate, the older of the Tate brothers, three years ago when I was just 16,” Daria Gușă told Romanian journalist Iosefina Pascal in an interview provided to The Post. “I was a bit surprised, because I had just made my Instagram account — I had a couple hundred followers,” she said. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, was arrested in Romania last week...
NME

Elon Musk mocks Andrew Tate following human trafficking arrest

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to seemingly mock Andrew Tate, following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges. Last week Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist far-right commentator, was reportedly arrested alongside his brother Tristan as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It was...
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
The Independent

'Has he been charged?': Tucker Carlson defends Andrew Tate in resurfaced clip

A clip of Fox News' Tucker Carlson defending Andrew Tate has resurfaced, just hours after he was arrested in Romania in connection with human trafficking. "They're telling us he's a criminal. Okay: has he been charged? Who are the victims?", Carlson says in the clip of the controversial star in August of this year.It stemmed from Andrew Tate's original social media ban back in August for hate and misogyny, leading the right-wing news host to dub him the "most-censored" man in the world.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Inside Nova

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
New York Post

Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia

A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at the Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022 but did so after “inconsistencies” in her care, an inquest was told Monday, the Manchester Evening News reported. Police coroner’s officer Claire Smith said Matthews’ phone revealed an order of the substance from Russia, as well as several visits to online forums discussing suicide methods. The Cornwall woman — who competed in the Fastnet...
New York Post

Andrew Tate possibly hospitalized in Romania

Disgraced influencer Andrew Tate‘s Twitter account posted a story Sunday saying he or his brother ended up in the hospital while being held in a Romanian jail on suspicion of sex trafficking. The online account posted a vague message that read “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.” It’s not clear who wrote the tweet, but it included a link to a report from the Romanian outlet Spy News which said Tate or his brother, Tristan, ended up going to a hospital. The report said the visit occurred after the brothers were given routine medical checks in jail. Late last month, police in tactical gear descended on a villa where the Tate brothers were staying and took them into police custody.  Romanian prosecutors claim the duo held multiple women against their will and forced them to perform sex acts while being filmed. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, garnered some fame in 2016 when he appeared on the UK reality TV show “Big Brother.” He has since claimed to possess more than $100 million and acts as a “success coach” for men. 
The List

King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security

Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
People

Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insider

Insider

745K+
Followers
40K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy