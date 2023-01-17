ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTAR News

Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos

COVINGTON, Kentucky (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday held out the promised makeover of a dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River as a symbol of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats work together — even as he condemned what he labeled an “embarrassing” scene of GOP disarray back in Washington.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTAR News

Ex-Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers reportedly to receive presidential medal

PHOENIX — Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers reportedly will be given the nation’s second-highest civilian honor during a White House ceremony Friday. Bowers will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from Joe Biden for his part in resisting former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the Deseret News reported Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress

Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
KTAR News

EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the brink of hitting the nation’s legal borrowing limit on Thursday, the government is resorting to “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. But — take a breath — the phrase technically refers to a bunch of accounting workarounds. Yes, accounting.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTAR News

KTAR News

