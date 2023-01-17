ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
kptv.com

21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.
The Oregonian

Courtroom brawl breaks out at Portland murder suspect’s arraignment

Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies broke up a courtroom fight this week between family members of a homicide victim and the family of the man charged with his killing. The fracas sent Circuit Judge Celia Howes and other judicial staff scurrying from the Justice Center courtroom after two women began screaming at each other during the arraignment of Damariae R. Haqq.
lebanonlocalnews.com

Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash

Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
kpic

Woodburn Police ask for help finding missing 25-year-old man

WOODBURN, Ore. — Woodburn Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man. On Thursday, January 12, Santos (Jose) Gomez-Rosales, 25, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Monday, January 9, between 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Smith Creek Apartments on 800 Kirksey Street.
Outlook Online

Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest

Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
kptv.com

Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.
Channel 6000

Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
