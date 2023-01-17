PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO