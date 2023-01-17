Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police: Gun, drugs discovered inside stolen car being used for jump-start
Two stolen vehicles were found in Northeast Portland, along with guns and narcotics, Portland police said.
Portland police ID man killed in fatal crash on SE Powell
A man who died in a car crash Sunday on Southeast Powell Boulevard was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
kptv.com
Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
Authorities: Man tased by SWAT team after threatening to shoot, kill neighbors
A man threatened to retrieve a gun and kill two people in a Vancouver neighborhood Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Stolen cars, gun, fentanyl found near Eastport Plaza
Multiple vehicles and one gun were recovered following an investigation near the Eastport Plaza, Portland police said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
KGW
2 men killed in Portland shootings within span of hours
Officers found a man dead after a shooting at an apartment in northeast Portland. Another man died in a separate shooting in southeast Portland.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death
PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
kptv.com
21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.
Video captures suspects in Milwaukie restaurant burglaries
The Milwaukie Police Department is investigating a string of restaurant burglaries that happened on Monday.
Man shot to death at NE Portland gas station was an employee, remembered as ‘good kid’
Police identified the man shot to death at a 76 gas station in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood as Amado Santos. Neighbors and friends of the 24-year-old knew him as “Nacho.”
Courtroom brawl breaks out at Portland murder suspect’s arraignment
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies broke up a courtroom fight this week between family members of a homicide victim and the family of the man charged with his killing. The fracas sent Circuit Judge Celia Howes and other judicial staff scurrying from the Justice Center courtroom after two women began screaming at each other during the arraignment of Damariae R. Haqq.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash
Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
kpic
FBI Portland seeks suspect ID in reproductive health center arsons, offers $25K reward
PORTLAND, Ore. — FBI Portland is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in arson incidents at three reproductive health centers. Additionally, they are offering a reward of up to $25,000. The FBI says an arson attack and vandalism took place on July 6, 2022, at...
kpic
Woodburn Police ask for help finding missing 25-year-old man
WOODBURN, Ore. — Woodburn Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man. On Thursday, January 12, Santos (Jose) Gomez-Rosales, 25, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Monday, January 9, between 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Smith Creek Apartments on 800 Kirksey Street.
Outlook Online
Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest
Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
kptv.com
Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.
KDRV
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
KATU.com
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
Channel 6000
Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
Clark County officials ID man’s body found in the Columbia River in 1998
Clark County officials say they used forensic genealogy to identify a man whose body was found in the Columbia River more than 24 years ago.
