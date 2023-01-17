Tim Hartman, a local Des Moines business owner, received a letter from Steve McFadden's attorney warning him to stop writing on social media about the bar owner. Hartman was also warned his posts could warrant legal action. State of play: McFadden, who owns several Des Moines-area businesses including Tipsy Crow and Grumpy Goat, has faced online criticism after several recent criminal charges.He was charged with felony assault in 2021 and with harassment this year after he allegedly hid a GPS tracker inside a woman's vehicle.McFadden was also booked into Polk County Jail on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO