Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Man sentenced for assaulting West Des Moines woman before she died
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man found guilty of assault causing bodily injury after he was acquitted of a woman's murder has learned his fate. Trisha Kunze died in February after she fell from her third-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say before she died, she...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police officers cleared in teen’s shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police officers involved in theshooting death of a teen, will not be criminally charged. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday, it has completed its review of the Dec. 26 shooting of the 16-year-old and found the officers were justified. The officers are identified as Noah Bollinger, Zachary Duitscher, Thomas Garcia and Nicholas Howard.
Radio Iowa
West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault
Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
KCCI.com
Boone County sheriff completes investigation into truck hit by apparent bullet
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — The Boone County sheriff feared it wasinvestigating a car shot while driving down the highway by a masked man picking off headlines from the ditch. That's what they posted on their Facebook page on Monday. The incident happened Friday, Jan. 13, the woman driving the...
KCCI.com
Des Moines family, seven others sue Snapchat alleging app facilitated sale of deadly pills
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ciara Gilliam died in August 2022 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax, but turned out to be laced with fentanyl. Now, her family and seven others across the country are suing Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, alleging the app facilitated the sale of deadly pills.
KCCI.com
Windsor Heights police investigate homicide, suicide
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police say that around 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a deceased person at 6406 Carpenter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found 45-year-old Kristie Allen, of Windsor Heights, dead. Police say evidence at the scene indicates that Allen was assaulted...
Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges
Authorities have apprehended a central Iowa woman who disappeared last fall after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. Court records indicate Michelle Renee Evans, 57, was arrested Monday at an Adair County residence. In addition to the animal-neglect charges, Evans is facing charges of failure to appear in court and violating the terms […] The post Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Multiple ATMs mysteriously dumped behind Des Moines apartment complex
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Police are investigating a bizarre case on the southeast side of Des Moines. Automated teller machines keep showing up in a wooded area behind an apartment complex on East Virginia Avenue. “Who knows who is doing this and for what reason they are...
KCRG.com
Des Moines man arrested for animal neglect, two dogs rescued
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died, and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said they assisted police with the removal...
KCCI.com
Iowa man dies in crash involving semitrailer
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man is dead after his truck collided with a semitrailer on Friday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, died in the crash. Troopers say Snyder was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue in Carroll County...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Curtis Lee Lamasters of Creston on Tuesday for driving while barred. Police transported Lamasters to the Union County Jail, cited, and released him on a promise to appear.
Radio Iowa
Arrest made in Des Moines motel murder
A Des Moines man is now jailed in the murder of his motel roommate. Police were called to the southside motel Friday on a report of a man bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest. They found the body of 45-year-old Russell McKeehan Junior in his room, dead of a gunshot. A man police say was the victim’s roommate at the motel for at least a month was later charged in the killing.
Lawyer for Tipsy Crow owner sends warning letter regarding Facebook posts
Tim Hartman, a local Des Moines business owner, received a letter from Steve McFadden's attorney warning him to stop writing on social media about the bar owner. Hartman was also warned his posts could warrant legal action. State of play: McFadden, who owns several Des Moines-area businesses including Tipsy Crow and Grumpy Goat, has faced online criticism after several recent criminal charges.He was charged with felony assault in 2021 and with harassment this year after he allegedly hid a GPS tracker inside a woman's vehicle.McFadden was also booked into Polk County Jail on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of...
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Unit to Conduct Enforcement Project
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Police Traffic Unit will be working between the 100 block and 1000 block of NE 5th Street. Police say the enforcement project is due to complaints from residents about drivers speeding in that area. The enhanced police presence in the area will have officers looking for all traffic violations, including speeding. The Ankeny Police Department is reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts, drive sober, and follow posted speed limits.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Report
(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released their arrest report from January 2 through January 15. Michael John Tremayne, age 31, Harlan, was arrested January 2 on an active Shelby County Warrant. Tremayne was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Forgery and Theft 2nd. James Walter...
KCCI.com
Police make arrest in death of 52-year-old woman in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested a man after a woman suffered cardiac arrest and died. Des Moines police say that on Jan. 10 around 9:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone in cardiac arrest on Indianola Avenue. Officers say when they arrived at the scene,...
KCCI.com
'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
YAHOO!
West Des Moines man who tried to kill girlfriend, then killed himself named by police
West Des Moines police on Tuesday identified Chad Michael, 42, as the man who the day before wounded his girlfriend and then shot and killed himself. Police said Jayme Ekis, 41, of West Des Moines, called police at 3:53 p.m. Monday saying a man with whom she was in a relationship had shot her. Officials arriving at the address in the 9000 block of Copper Drive found Ekis suffering from a serious gunshot wound and Michael dead from his self-inflicted shooting.
KCCI.com
Iowa DOT responds to multi-vehicle crash in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — In Clarke County, Iowa Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Osceola. We don't know if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
Comments / 0