KCCI.com

Des Moines police officers cleared in teen’s shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police officers involved in theshooting death of a teen, will not be criminally charged. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday, it has completed its review of the Dec. 26 shooting of the 16-year-old and found the officers were justified. The officers are identified as Noah Bollinger, Zachary Duitscher, Thomas Garcia and Nicholas Howard.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault

Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Windsor Heights police investigate homicide, suicide

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police say that around 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a deceased person at 6406 Carpenter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found 45-year-old Kristie Allen, of Windsor Heights, dead. Police say evidence at the scene indicates that Allen was assaulted...
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges

Authorities have apprehended a central Iowa woman who disappeared last fall after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. Court records indicate Michelle Renee Evans, 57, was arrested Monday at an Adair County residence. In addition to the animal-neglect charges, Evans is facing charges of failure to appear in court and violating the terms […] The post Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines man arrested for animal neglect, two dogs rescued

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died, and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said they assisted police with the removal...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies in crash involving semitrailer

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man is dead after his truck collided with a semitrailer on Friday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, died in the crash. Troopers say Snyder was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue in Carroll County...
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Curtis Lee Lamasters of Creston on Tuesday for driving while barred. Police transported Lamasters to the Union County Jail, cited, and released him on a promise to appear.
CRESTON, IA
Radio Iowa

Arrest made in Des Moines motel murder

A Des Moines man is now jailed in the murder of his motel roommate. Police were called to the southside motel Friday on a report of a man bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest. They found the body of 45-year-old Russell McKeehan Junior in his room, dead of a gunshot. A man police say was the victim’s roommate at the motel for at least a month was later charged in the killing.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Lawyer for Tipsy Crow owner sends warning letter regarding Facebook posts

Tim Hartman, a local Des Moines business owner, received a letter from Steve McFadden's attorney warning him to stop writing on social media about the bar owner. Hartman was also warned his posts could warrant legal action. State of play: McFadden, who owns several Des Moines-area businesses including Tipsy Crow and Grumpy Goat, has faced online criticism after several recent criminal charges.He was charged with felony assault in 2021 and with harassment this year after he allegedly hid a GPS tracker inside a woman's vehicle.McFadden was also booked into Polk County Jail on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Traffic Unit to Conduct Enforcement Project

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Police Traffic Unit will be working between the 100 block and 1000 block of NE 5th Street. Police say the enforcement project is due to complaints from residents about drivers speeding in that area. The enhanced police presence in the area will have officers looking for all traffic violations, including speeding. The Ankeny Police Department is reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts, drive sober, and follow posted speed limits.
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released their arrest report from January 2 through January 15. Michael John Tremayne, age 31, Harlan, was arrested January 2 on an active Shelby County Warrant. Tremayne was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Forgery and Theft 2nd. James Walter...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police make arrest in death of 52-year-old woman in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested a man after a woman suffered cardiac arrest and died. Des Moines police say that on Jan. 10 around 9:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone in cardiac arrest on Indianola Avenue. Officers say when they arrived at the scene,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
DES MOINES, IA
YAHOO!

West Des Moines man who tried to kill girlfriend, then killed himself named by police

West Des Moines police on Tuesday identified Chad Michael, 42, as the man who the day before wounded his girlfriend and then shot and killed himself. Police said Jayme Ekis, 41, of West Des Moines, called police at 3:53 p.m. Monday saying a man with whom she was in a relationship had shot her. Officials arriving at the address in the 9000 block of Copper Drive found Ekis suffering from a serious gunshot wound and Michael dead from his self-inflicted shooting.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
DES MOINES, IA

