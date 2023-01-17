ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD: 13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A middle schooler was arrested after officers at Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) found a loaded handgun Wednesday morning. The school district says a student attending Burton Middle School displayed “concerning behavior” after school on Tuesday, prompting one parent to reach out to staff members.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Officials finding more Glock switches on streets

West Michigan law enforcement says illegal Glock switches that turn handguns into machines guns are being found more often in the area. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they found a Glock switch earlier this month, while the Grand Rapids Police Department recovered one a few days ago. GRPD Chief...

