Chapel Hill, NC

Ian Jackson, No. 2 recruit in Class of ’24, chooses North Carolina

Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard considered the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, committed to North Carolina on Monday.

A 6-foot-4 native of New York, Jackson is ranked second in his class by the 247Sports composite. He is already the second top-10 recruit to pledge to Hubert Davis’ program, joining Elliot Cadeau, the No. 1 point guard and No. 10 overall player.

The Tar Heels also have two four-star commits in the class — center James Brown and small forward Drake Powell — giving them the No. 1 class to this point in 247Sports’ rankings.

Jackson chose North Carolina over Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU and Oregon. He is a junior at New York’s Cardinal Hayes High School.

“It was way different than any other visit I’ve been on,” Jackson said during his announcement on ESPNU. “Me and Davis had a real connection.”

–Field Level Media

