ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU receiver Quentin Johnston, running back Kendre Miller declare for draft

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cq0J_0kGsC8V200

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston and running back Kendre Miller, who helped Max Duggan lead the Horned Frogs to the national championship game, both declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday.

Johnston is considered among the top prospects at his position. Miller projects as a mid-to-late-round pick. Both were juniors in 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, including a six-catch, 163-yard performance with a 76-yard touchdown against Michigan in the Horned Frogs’ semifinal win at the Fiesta Bowl.

In three seasons at TCU, Johnston had 115 receptions for 2,190 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added two rushing touchdowns.

Miller, a 6-foot, 220-pound back, was TCU’s starting running back in 2022 and racked up 1,399 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, ranking third and second in the Big 12, respectively. He was unable to play against Georgia in TCU’s national title game loss due to a knee injury.

“Our locker room was special and a big reason why this season was legendary,” Miller said in a video posted to Instagram. “We will forever be brothers and a team. We will be forever remembered as champions.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach

The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy