Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
atozsports.com
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
atozsports.com
A former Vols assistant’s Tennessee playbooks appear to be for sale
A bizarre Facebook Marketplace listing went up this week that appears to show some old Tennessee Vols scouting reports for sale. The listing says the scouting reports belong to former Vols assistant coach Brian Nidermeyer, who was fired along with former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt in early 2021. Here’s...
atozsports.com
The national media cost Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel a significant amount of cash
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel missed out on a significant amount of cash this month and he has the national media to blame for it. According to to Go Vols 247, if Tennessee had finished ranked inside the top five of the final AP Top 25 poll, Heupel would’ve received an additional $150,000 in incentive money.
atozsports.com
National media outlet names what will ‘make or break’ the Tennessee Vols in 2023
On Thursday, 247Sports named what they believe will “make or break” each expected top 25 team’s 2023 season. And their choice for the Tennessee Vols wasn’t a surprise. 247Sports thinks learning to live without star quarterback Hendon Hooker is what will make or break the season for the Vols.
Lady Vols prepare for rematch with Florida
The Lady Vols will have a rematch against Florida on Thursday – and tip off “We Back Pat” in the SEC while trying to stay perfect in conference play. Tennessee (14-6, 6-0) will host Florida (12-6, 1-4) with tipoff set for 6:32 p.m. Eastern at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be livestreamed on SECN+ and former Lady Vol Kamera Harris will serve as an analyst.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin sends tweet referencing Vols HC Josh Heupel
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seemingly always has the Tennessee Vols on his mind. Kiffin, who was the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, regularly sends tweets about the Vols. On Friday, Kiffin tweeted a photo of an Orange and White plane sitting on...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols finally give fans what they’ve been asking for since the end of the season
The Tennessee Vols gave fans what they’ve been asking for since the end of the 2022 season on Thursday. BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced on Thursday that he’s coming to Knoxville to play for the Vols. Fans have been begging for Tennesse to land a transfer defensive...
atozsports.com
Why one matchup on Tennessee Vols’ schedule in 2023 is a ‘must-win’ more than any other game
If you ask Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel, he’ll tell you that every game is a “must-win game”. And that should be his approach. But from a fan and media standpoint, we all know that some games mean a little more than others. If the Vols...
atozsports.com
Vols QB Nico Iamaleava is already doing one very important thing ahead of spring camp
There weren’t many concerns coming out of high school for five-star Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava. One concern that I heard from time to time, however, was whether or not Iamaleava’s slender frame would hold up against SEC competition. Fortunately for Tennessee, it sounds like Iamaleava is already...
atozsports.com
2022 Vols football player says Tennessee’s “got a gem” in Josh Heupel
Any objective observer would think Josh Heupel has done an excellent job as Tennessee football’s head coach so far. After an 11-2 season, Heupel might as well be the mayor of the city of Knoxville as far as Vols fans are concerned. But, what are his players thinking about him after such a special year? We talked to redshirt senior wide receiver Grant Frerking about Heupel and he told us that the Big Orange “got a gem” in their head coach. We think you’ll love everything he had to say about Heupel (start at the 27:03 mark)…
Edwin Spillman's Dominant Formula
In-state linebacker Edwin Spillman has caught the attention of the Tennessee Volunteers, and he could be what they need in the middle of their defense.
atozsports.com
Comment from Josh Heupel about Nico Iamaleava should have Vols fans pretty excited
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made some comments this week about five-star UT signee Nico Iamaleava that should have fans in Knoxville smiling. Heupel hasn’t said a lot (publicly) about Iamaleava since the five-star phenom just arrived on campus last month, but he gave On3 an interview this week where he shared some thoughts about his future QB1.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
fox17.com
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
Tennessee Tribune
Biden Announces Upcoming Plans for Tennessee’s Economy
NASHVILLE, TN — President Joe Biden has released his economic plan for Tennessee, as well as a recap of accomplishments made by his administration since taking office in 2020. These accomplishments include a shrinking unemployment rate, 206,000 new jobs, and 179,004 new business filings in Tennessee since December 2020, with bigger plans for the state scheduled further this year.
travelawaits.com
In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double
The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
fox17.com
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
