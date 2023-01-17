Any objective observer would think Josh Heupel has done an excellent job as Tennessee football’s head coach so far. After an 11-2 season, Heupel might as well be the mayor of the city of Knoxville as far as Vols fans are concerned. But, what are his players thinking about him after such a special year? We talked to redshirt senior wide receiver Grant Frerking about Heupel and he told us that the Big Orange “got a gem” in their head coach. We think you’ll love everything he had to say about Heupel (start at the 27:03 mark)…

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO