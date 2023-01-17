ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

A former Vols assistant’s Tennessee playbooks appear to be for sale

A bizarre Facebook Marketplace listing went up this week that appears to show some old Tennessee Vols scouting reports for sale. The listing says the scouting reports belong to former Vols assistant coach Brian Nidermeyer, who was fired along with former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt in early 2021. Here’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

2022 Vols football player says Tennessee’s “got a gem” in Josh Heupel

Any objective observer would think Josh Heupel has done an excellent job as Tennessee football’s head coach so far. After an 11-2 season, Heupel might as well be the mayor of the city of Knoxville as far as Vols fans are concerned. But, what are his players thinking about him after such a special year? We talked to redshirt senior wide receiver Grant Frerking about Heupel and he told us that the Big Orange “got a gem” in their head coach. We think you’ll love everything he had to say about Heupel (start at the 27:03 mark)…
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin sends tweet referencing Vols HC Josh Heupel

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seemingly always has the Tennessee Vols on his mind. Kiffin, who was the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, regularly sends tweets about the Vols. On Friday, Kiffin tweeted a photo of an Orange and White plane sitting on...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Lady Vols prepare for rematch with Florida

The Lady Vols will have a rematch against Florida on Thursday – and tip off “We Back Pat” in the SEC while trying to stay perfect in conference play. Tennessee (14-6, 6-0) will host Florida (12-6, 1-4) with tipoff set for 6:32 p.m. Eastern at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be livestreamed on SECN+ and former Lady Vol Kamera Harris will serve as an analyst.
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Comment from Josh Heupel about Nico Iamaleava should have Vols fans pretty excited

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made some comments this week about five-star UT signee Nico Iamaleava that should have fans in Knoxville smiling. Heupel hasn’t said a lot (publicly) about Iamaleava since the five-star phenom just arrived on campus last month, but he gave On3 an interview this week where he shared some thoughts about his future QB1.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mgoblue

Michigan Hands Visiting No. 6 Tennessee First Loss of Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team handed No. 6 Tennessee its first loss of the season, defeating the visiting Vols 4-1 von Thursday (Jan. 19) at the Varsity Tennis Center. Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young battled their way to a 6-3 victory at...
ANN ARBOR, MI

