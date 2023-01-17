Read full article on original website
A former Vols assistant’s Tennessee playbooks appear to be for sale
A bizarre Facebook Marketplace listing went up this week that appears to show some old Tennessee Vols scouting reports for sale. The listing says the scouting reports belong to former Vols assistant coach Brian Nidermeyer, who was fired along with former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt in early 2021. Here’s...
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
The national media cost Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel a significant amount of cash
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel missed out on a significant amount of cash this month and he has the national media to blame for it. According to to Go Vols 247, if Tennessee had finished ranked inside the top five of the final AP Top 25 poll, Heupel would’ve received an additional $150,000 in incentive money.
2022 Vols football player says Tennessee’s “got a gem” in Josh Heupel
Any objective observer would think Josh Heupel has done an excellent job as Tennessee football’s head coach so far. After an 11-2 season, Heupel might as well be the mayor of the city of Knoxville as far as Vols fans are concerned. But, what are his players thinking about him after such a special year? We talked to redshirt senior wide receiver Grant Frerking about Heupel and he told us that the Big Orange “got a gem” in their head coach. We think you’ll love everything he had to say about Heupel (start at the 27:03 mark)…
Lane Kiffin sends tweet referencing Vols HC Josh Heupel
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seemingly always has the Tennessee Vols on his mind. Kiffin, who was the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, regularly sends tweets about the Vols. On Friday, Kiffin tweeted a photo of an Orange and White plane sitting on...
Cutter Boley Emerges As New Face For Tennessee
Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley visited the Tennessee Volunteers this past weekend and is another signal caller to know.
Tennessee Vols finally give fans what they’ve been asking for since the end of the season
The Tennessee Vols gave fans what they’ve been asking for since the end of the 2022 season on Thursday. BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced on Thursday that he’s coming to Knoxville to play for the Vols. Fans have been begging for Tennesse to land a transfer defensive...
National media outlet names what will ‘make or break’ the Tennessee Vols in 2023
On Thursday, 247Sports named what they believe will “make or break” each expected top 25 team’s 2023 season. And their choice for the Tennessee Vols wasn’t a surprise. 247Sports thinks learning to live without star quarterback Hendon Hooker is what will make or break the season for the Vols.
The story of the 2022 Tennessee Vols: All the moments that made Josh Heupel’s second season truly memorable
The 2022 season will go down as one of the most memorable seasons in Tennessee Vols history. Just two years after going 3-7 and hitting rock bottom (and firing Jeremy Pruitt), the Vols went 11-2 and beat Florida, LSU, Alabama, and Clemson in the same season. 2022 wasn’t perfect. The...
Why one matchup on Tennessee Vols’ schedule in 2023 is a ‘must-win’ more than any other game
If you ask Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel, he’ll tell you that every game is a “must-win game”. And that should be his approach. But from a fan and media standpoint, we all know that some games mean a little more than others. If the Vols...
Vols QB Nico Iamaleava is already doing one very important thing ahead of spring camp
There weren’t many concerns coming out of high school for five-star Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava. One concern that I heard from time to time, however, was whether or not Iamaleava’s slender frame would hold up against SEC competition. Fortunately for Tennessee, it sounds like Iamaleava is already...
Edwin Spillman's Dominant Formula
In-state linebacker Edwin Spillman has caught the attention of the Tennessee Volunteers, and he could be what they need in the middle of their defense.
Lady Vols prepare for rematch with Florida
The Lady Vols will have a rematch against Florida on Thursday – and tip off “We Back Pat” in the SEC while trying to stay perfect in conference play. Tennessee (14-6, 6-0) will host Florida (12-6, 1-4) with tipoff set for 6:32 p.m. Eastern at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be livestreamed on SECN+ and former Lady Vol Kamera Harris will serve as an analyst.
Comment from Josh Heupel about Nico Iamaleava should have Vols fans pretty excited
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made some comments this week about five-star UT signee Nico Iamaleava that should have fans in Knoxville smiling. Heupel hasn’t said a lot (publicly) about Iamaleava since the five-star phenom just arrived on campus last month, but he gave On3 an interview this week where he shared some thoughts about his future QB1.
LSU looks to shake shooting slump vs. No. 9 Tennessee
No. 9 Tennessee responded well to its first Southeastern Conference loss while the losses keep mounting for LSU. The Volunteers
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
Alabama Football: Why Nick Saban should and will hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Football needs defensive coaches and Jeremy Pruitt needs a job. An obvious solution is for Nick Saban to hire his former Defensive Coordinator. The solution being obvious, does not make it simple. Jeremy Pruitt is damaged goods, from his tenure as Tennessee’s head coach and a slowly evolving NCAA...
Michigan Hands Visiting No. 6 Tennessee First Loss of Season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team handed No. 6 Tennessee its first loss of the season, defeating the visiting Vols 4-1 von Thursday (Jan. 19) at the Varsity Tennis Center. Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young battled their way to a 6-3 victory at...
Strong 3rd quarter leads Lady Vols to 8th straight win
The Lady Vols used a 26-point third quarter to propel them to their eighth straight victory 74-56 over Florida (12-7, 1-5 SEC) Thursday night at Thompson Boling Arena.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
