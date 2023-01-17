ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC bill would offer at least $400 in rebates to buy e-bikes

By Douglas Jones
KATC News
 4 days ago
A Washington, D.C. council member has proposed offering rebates to residents and businesses to make buying an electric bike (e-bike) more affordable, and to decrease car use in the city.

Brooke Pinto, a council member for Washington's Ward 2 district has introduced a bill that would create the rebate program to partially reimburse residents who buy an e-bike from a local business.

According to the proposal, residents would receive an instant rebate of $400 or 30% of the cost of the e-bike.

The proposed bill would offer higher rebates of up to $1,200 or 75% of the cost to residents who earn below $79,700 for single individuals, which is considered below the median family income in the District of Columbia.

Businesses could be reimbursed if they show their employees use e-biles to reduce vehicle traffic in the city.

Pinto said she wants to have the bill passed by the end of the year.

