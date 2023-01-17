ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Latest contract talks ‘didn’t go well,’ L+M union president says

By Brian Hallenbeck
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

New London ― A negotiating session brokered by Mayor Michael Passero failed late last week to resolve the stalemate in contract talks between Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and the union representing some 900 of the hospital’s health care workers.

“It didn’t go well,” Connie Fields, president of Local 5123 of AFT Connecticut, said Monday of the session, which took place via Zoom last Friday. The union made several concessions but “the hospital didn’t move at all,” she said.

As a result, union members are planning “informational” pickets from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at eight L+M locations, including outside the hospital’s main entrance at 365 Montauk Ave., Fields said.

L+M management had announced Jan. 6 that it was taking what it called “the unprecedented step” of implementing the last offer it made during negotiations that stalled in December. The union had declared an impasse in the talks.

“They led me to believe they weren’t happy leaving it with them unilaterally imposing their last best offer,” Passero said of L+M management, including Patrick Green, the hospital’s president and chief executive officer. “I talked to the union, and they were anxious to give it another try.”

“I thought they were going to come to the table in good faith,” Passero said of management. However, based on union officials’ account of Friday’s session, he questioned whether that was the case.

“I'm being told the hospital’s attitude was, ‘Why are we here? We’re not changing our position,’” he said. “The sticking point for a lot of these workers ― and they’re the lowest paid workers at the hospital ― is wages. We’re finding out that the lowest-paid workers are working for poverty wages.”

“It means L+M’s leaving our social service agencies and state government to take care of their workers,” Passero said. “No one’s going to be able to live on $15.50 an hour.”

L+M’s spokeswoman, Fiona Phelan, issued a written statement Monday evening:

“After meeting with representatives of the health care workers union we firmly believe that our last best offer provides more benefit to our entry level employees than what we understand the union has proposed to its membership,” Phelan wrote. “Our last best offer includes wage increases which for many union members equates to a 10% or more pay increase in the next six months. In addition, union members are eligible for participation in a Performance Incentive Plan (PIP) and a lower cost health plan option.”

Health care worker job categories include food and nutrition, housekeeping, linen services, patient transport, stock clerk, drivers and messengers, groundskeeping and radiology tech aide.

Fields said union officials agreed during Friday’s negotiating session to withdraw the union’s opposition to biweekly payroll and to six-month holds on raises, a practice she said has been in place for several years.

The union also agreed to lower its demand for general wage increases from 2.75% a year over the life of the three-year contract being negotiated to 2.25% annually, according to Fields.

The union’s last contract with the hospital expired June 30, 2022.

Fields said L+M was represented at the negotiating session by attorney Gabriel Jiran of Shipman & Goodwin, of Hartford, and Donna Epps, the hospital’s vice president of human resources, while the union was represented by its seven-member negotiating committee and attorney James Demetriades of Ferguson, Doyle & Chester, a Rocky Hill firm.

b.hallenbeck@theday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Catholic Diocese of Norwich files plan for bankruptcy

NORWICH, Conn. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich filed a plan of reorganization Tuesday to settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case. One element of the plan is to sell the land where Saint Bernard School is located. Part of the bankruptcy process, which has been going...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
NORWICH, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations

Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill

(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
UC Daily Campus

Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?

Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Police academy opens in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A new facility in Norwich will cut down on travel times for new police recruits, hopefully drawing more to the profession. The satellite training academy means that cadets on the eastern side of the state no longer have to travel to Meriden. “We’re hoping that the convenience of this academy will […]
NORWICH, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Milford changes rules on accessory dwellings

MILFORD — Milford residents who want to rent an accessory dwelling unit to someone other than family can now do so. "The reaction was jubilation when they approved the regulation change," Montalbano said. He added the change would help people who need a place to live but can't afford an apartment.
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windham shelter hit with COVID outbreak

WILLIMANTIC — The Windham Region No Freeze Project shelter went on lockdown last week after eight people tested positive for COVID-19. Windham Region No Freeze Project Executive Director Avery Lenhart said the quarantine started on Thursday night. She said the decision was made to implement the lockdown after six guests and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
WINDHAM, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18

On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
HARTFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

New tractor coming to Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS — The public works department is getting a new tractor. The Board of Selectmen on Monday approved a budget transfer from three budget line items for a total of $37,372. The transfers come from a dump trailer capital project for $9,500, a parks grounds maintenance surplus of $7,873 and appropriating $19,999 from the fund balance.
BEACON FALLS, CT
i95 ROCK

The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater

Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
WTNH

Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
5K+
Followers
258
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy